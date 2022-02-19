fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Car industry news

Used car sales grew by more than 11% in 2021

Despite the sales disruptions caused by the pandemic, more than 7.5 million used cars changed hands in the UK in 2021

Sean Rees

According to data released by The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the UK used car market grew by more than 11% last year, despite the turbulence caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and consumer uncertainty.

More than 7.5 million used cars changed hands in Britain in 2021, an increase of 750,000 sales (or 11.5%) when compared to the 2020 figures. While these sales numbers are promising for the motoring industry, the used car market is still not as strong as it was pre-pandemic; on average, nearly 8 million used cars were sold each year from 2014 to 2019.

Breaking down the latest used sales figures by region, the SMMT says that the most used cars were sold in the South East of England during 2021 with over a million transactions, while the used car market was weakest in Wales, with sales numbers settling just below 400,000.

A strong showing from Ford

While the semiconductor chip shortage meant that Ford’s performance in the new car market was nothing short of a disaster in 2021, the same certainly cannot be said for the mainstream brand’s showing in the used market.

With over 325,000 used sales, the Ford Fiesta finished 2021 as Britain’s most popular used car. This of course comes as little surprise – the supermini was the UK’s top-selling car for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2020, and those buyers set on getting the latest iteration of the Fiesta no doubt turned to the used market when supply shortages meant they could not get their hands on a new showroom model.

With over 250,000 models changing hands last year, the Ford Focus also recorded a strong showing, while 2021’s best selling new car, the Vauxhall Corsa, sealed 2nd place in the used car sales charts.

The top ten used best-sellers also includes two Volkswagen hatchbacks – the compact Polo and mid-sized Golf, as well as two BMW models – the highly-regarded 3 Series saloon and the 1 Series hatchback.

As the best-sellers chart suggests, the most popular body type on the used car market last year was the supermini, small cars accounting for a third of all used transactions.

Battery power on the charge

Mirroring the growth of the new electric car sales in the UK, the used EV market also recorded impressive sales growth last year with a year-on-year increase of nearly 120%.

Inevitably, 2021’s used EV sales figures are still tiny in comparison to combustion power. Petrol and diesel models made up roughly 97% of used sales last year, while electric cars only accounted for a mere fraction of a single percentage point.

But the demand for used EVs is growing rapidly – the Nissan Leaf was the fastest-selling used car in the UK last year, taking just 17 days on average to sell once it had arrived on a used car forecourt. The sales of used electric cars is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years, as more EVs become available on the second-hand market.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved