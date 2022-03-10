Summary

Now in its eighth generation, the Vauxhall Astra is a family-sized hatchback and estate car that poses direct competition to the likes of the Ford Focus, SEAT Leon, and Volkswagen Golf.

The Astra hatchback range became available for order in late Autumn 2021, while the estate version, named the Astra Sports Tourer, is set to arrive later in Spring 2022.

Under the redesigned bodywork, which features Vauxhall’s signature ‘Vizor’ grille that is slowly being rolled out across all its models, the Astra is closely related to the Peugeot 308, with the same range of petrol and diesel engine options and a range-topping plug-in hybrid. Both manual and semi-automatic transmissions are available across the range. An all-electric version is planned for a 2023 release.

Plenty of reviewers have expressed their enthusiasm after their test drive in the Astra, first and foremost due to the car’s bold exterior styling that Car Keys calls “properly eye-catching”. Motoring Research comments, “this new Astra makes the anonymous old car seem like something from another era. It looks fantastic.”

Many journalists have made similar comparisons to the last-generation Astra in their reviews, but not all are favourable. Autocar explains that, while the latest Astra iteration has sharper driving dynamics, the Astra models of old had more rear headroom and legroom, and were notably cheaper when new.

That said, most motoring outlets praise the Vauxhall Astra for its competitive pricing, particularly as the family car is available with a generous list of on-board tech as standard. Parkers points out that “performance is good without being great” however, and that if you are after a family car with particularly punchy acceleration, it is best to look elsewhere.

As Top Gear concludes, “the Astra is not a car to set your heart on fire, or your pants, but it feels satisfyingly well sorted.”

As of March 2022, the eighth-generation Vauxhall Astra holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 17 reviews published by the British media. The Astra is a brand new model and we expect to see several more reviews published in coming months (particularly after the arrival of the Sports Tourer estate), which could push its rating up or down by a few points.

Vauxhall Astra highlights Stylish exterior looks

Competitive battery range

Relaxing driving experience

Generous equipment list as standard

Refined and efficient powertrain line-up Vauxhall Astra lowlights Rivals are more spacious in the rear

Interior trim cheap in places

Class leaders offer more powerful performance

Plug-in hybrid’s brakes are rather stiff

No all-electric version until 2023

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £23,275 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Astra 1.2-litre petrol manual GS Line

Score: 7 / 10

“Existing Vauxhall Astra owners should find plenty to like here, with a decent petrol engine, plenty of standard equipment and sharper dynamics than the previous generation. We’re a little less convinced that it really has enough qualities to stand out in a crowded market that’s full of talented rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: Astra 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid GS Line

Score: 7 / 10

“The latest version of the big-selling Vauxhall Astra hatch stands out from its rivals in plug-in hybrid form. This early taste of the Mk8 Astra suggests that it is a proper, individual offering that should stand out – and as far as Vauxhall is concerned, that’s probably an achievement in itself.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

“We’re pleased to say that the storage is very good, with 422 litres in the boot. For reference, a Volkswagen Golf provides 380 litres, so the Astra would appear to be the more practical car. The rear space is excellent too.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Astra 1.2-litre petrol manual GS Line

Score: 7 / 10

“Eye-catching to look at, refined and polished to drive, and well equipped – but notably pricier and less practical than its big-selling predecessors.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

Score: 7 / 10

“An attractive and capable car, at a generally affordable price.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Based on looks alone, it’s a much better bet than the old Astra – and dare we say it, quite desirable. Beyond that, it’s well-priced, packed with equipment, and proves to be an impressively refined steer. Vauxhall is on a bit of a roll with its latest models, and the Astra continues the upward trend.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Vauxhall has a hit on its hands with the Astra, with its sleek design likely to tempt both current owners and those from other brands. It’s a properly eye-catching hatchback, particularly in high-spec trims and, when combined with its comfortable refined and generous equipment, there are plenty of reasons to choose it.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“While we said the last-generation Astra was the best yet, the new model seems to have all the ingredients to succeed, despite its numerous strong rivals. With looks and technology lifted from the eye-catching Vauxhall Mokka, the Astra is a smart family hatch that won’t cost a lot to run.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

Score: 7 / 10

“Brown bread. Milky tea. Hollyoaks. The Vauxhall Astra is a household name synonymous with the humdrum. But not anymore. It’s been zhuzhed up under the watch of new owner Stellantis, including a new platform shared with the Peugeot 308 and a bold front-end similar to that on the latest Vauxhall Mokka.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Latest Vauxhall Astra represents excellent value for money yet has more character than ever before. A wide range of petrol, diesel and hybrid engines means it’ll be cheap to run, too, while an all-electric version is on its way.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“Vauxhall is on a roll at the moment. The latest Corsa has become Britain’s best-selling car. The Mokka is one of the most distinctive small crossovers. And this new Astra makes the anonymous old car seem like something from another era. It looks fantastic.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Astra Sports Tourer range

“It’s a bolder-looking car than its forgettable predecessor, so it features the company’s trademark ‘Vizor’ front end design, which in GS Line models, is blacked out for a sleek look. Under the skin, it’s closely based on the Peugeot 308, where it shares its underpinnings, petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, and much of its interior and safety technology.”

Read review Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Stand-out factors for us are the way it drives and the smoothness of the engines available. Performance is good without being great, but if you want a family hatchback that you intend to cover long distances in, this should have your needs covered.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

“The Vauxhall Astra is part of the fabric of Britain – we’ve bought 3.2million in 41 years – and this eighth-gen version was designed by Brit Mark Adams. Astra it is, then.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Ultimate hatchback

Score: 8 / 10

“After years of being there or thereabouts in the hatchback segment the Vauxhall Astra makes an impressive return with a package that is suitably modern and decently equipped. Choosing the right powertrain and spec level is key, and though expensive, the plug-in hybrid proves to be the best of the bunch. That is until the electric version arrives.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s nothing eccentric about the Astra formula. It competes in one of the most rigidly-defined parts of the car market, and it pretty much matches all the benchmarks, even if it busts through none. It’s decent to drive, smart looking and well finished. The Astra’s not a car to set your heart on fire, or your pants, but it feels satisfyingly well sorted.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Astra Hatchback range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Vauxhall Astra manages to blend value with comfort, eager performance and tidy handling. We’d suggest sticking with the cheaper trim levels to make the most of the Astra’s keen pricing, and heading for the petrol engine as the better all-rounder.”

Read review

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the Vauxhall Astra has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Vauxhall Astra has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Astra, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Volkswagen Golf

