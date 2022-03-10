fbpx

Expert Rating

Vauxhall Astra

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

67%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

Now in its eighth generation, the Vauxhall Astra is a family-sized hatchback and estate car that poses direct competition to the likes of the Ford Focus, SEAT Leon, and Volkswagen Golf.

The Astra hatchback range became available for order in late Autumn 2021, while the estate version, named the Astra Sports Tourer, is set to arrive later in Spring 2022.

Under the redesigned bodywork, which features Vauxhall’s signature ‘Vizor’ grille that is slowly being rolled out across all its models, the Astra is closely related to the Peugeot 308, with the same range of petrol and diesel engine options and a range-topping plug-in hybrid. Both manual and semi-automatic transmissions are available across the range. An all-electric version is planned for a 2023 release.

Plenty of reviewers have expressed their enthusiasm after their test drive in the Astra, first and foremost due to the car’s bold exterior styling that Car Keys calls “properly eye-catching”. Motoring Research comments, “this new Astra makes the anonymous old car seem like something from another era. It looks fantastic.”

Many journalists have made similar comparisons to the last-generation Astra in their reviews, but not all are favourable. Autocar explains that, while the latest Astra iteration has sharper driving dynamics, the Astra models of old had more rear headroom and legroom, and were notably cheaper when new.

That said, most motoring outlets praise the Vauxhall Astra for its competitive pricing, particularly as the family car is available with a generous list of on-board tech as standard. Parkers points out that “performance is good without being great” however, and that if you are after a family car with particularly punchy acceleration, it is best to look elsewhere.

As Top Gear concludes, “the Astra is not a car to set your heart on fire, or your pants, but it feels satisfyingly well sorted.”

As of March 2022, the eighth-generation Vauxhall Astra holds an Expert Rating of 67%, based on 17 reviews published by the British media. The Astra is a brand new model and we expect to see several more reviews published in coming months (particularly after the arrival of the Sports Tourer estate), which could push its rating up or down by a few points.

Vauxhall Astra highlights

  • Stylish exterior looks
  • Competitive battery range
  • Relaxing driving experience
  • Generous equipment list as standard
  • Refined and efficient powertrain line-up

Vauxhall Astra lowlights

  • Rivals are more spacious in the rear
  • Interior trim cheap in places
  • Class leaders offer more powerful performance
  • Plug-in hybrid’s brakes are rather stiff
  • No all-electric version until 2023

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £23,275 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Vauxhall Astra (2022 - present) front view | Expert Rating
Vauxhall Astra (2022 - present) rear view | Expert Rating
Vauxhall Astra (2022 - present) interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the Vauxhall Astra has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Vauxhall Astra has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Astra, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 |  Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Volkswagen Golf

This page last updated:

