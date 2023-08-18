Summary

The Vauxhall Astra Electric, unsurprisingly, the electrically powered version of the eighth-generation Astra family. It became available to order in the UK in Summer 2023, with first cars expected to arrive in the Autumn.

Like its fossil-fuel siblings, the Astra Electric is available in both five-door hatchback and estate (called Sports Tourer) body styles.

Joining an increasingly crowded family EV sector, the initial media reviews for the Vauxhall Astra Electric have been distinctly average. The UK motoring media has so far concluded that the battery-powered Astra is not a bad vehicle at all, but the strength and pricing of the competition makes the Astra Electric hard to recommend.

“There are simply better options for similar money or less”, says Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones while recommending the Cupra Born and the MG 4, while the What Car? team concludes that “the Tesla Model 3 costs about the same, and offers a brilliant package.”

Nevertheless, Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times explains that the Astra Electric is a “polished” package that is “pleasant to drive” and offers a competitive battery range.

Driving Electric‘s Tom Jervis adds that this electric car range would be a good choice for those wanting to make the switch to a full EV without wanting a completely different driving experience, as the “Astra Electric looks and feels almost identical to the petrol-powered model… until you look at the price.”

As of August 2023, the Vauxhall Astra Electric holds an Expert Rating of 55% based on 14 reviews from British motoring outlets, which is 10% worse than than the conventional petrol/diesel Astra range.

Astra Electric highlights Efficient battery with a competitive range

Well-equipped as standard

Spacious and user-friendly interior

Comfortable driving experience Astra Electric lowlights Less boot space than the normal Astra

Expensive to buy

Rivals are more exciting to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatch and estate

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £39,995 on-road Launched: Summer 2023

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s a place for cars like the Vauxhall Astra Electric for those wanting to make the switch to a full EV without wanting a completely different driving experience. The powertrain and efficiency figures are certainly competitive in its class, but there are too many compromises with driveability and practicality to make the Astra Electric a front runner in the family EV segment.” (Alastair Crooks)

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Vauxhall Astra Electric joins the existing petrol and hybrid models and offers a no-nonsense option to go electric in a traditional hatchback. It’s a convincing choice as well, though it looks pricey compared to some of its direct rivals.” (Dan Trent)

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Ultimate hatchback

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Astra Electric is a calm, if highly unremarkable, car to drive. At a time when key rivals are successfully starting to install character into EVs, the Astra arrives without a great deal of it. It is, however, extremely efficient. So if you or, as likely, somebody who works for you decides you ought to have one, it should be an easy if unmemorable EV to live with.” (Matt Prior)

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“With entry-level GS costing a fiver shy of £40k and Ultimate topping out at over £43k, the Vauxhall Astra Electric is pricier than the more spacious, better to drive and longer-range VW ID.3, let alone the sub-£30k MG4 Long Range.” (Alan Taylor-Jones)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.8 / 10

“While the Vauxhall Astra Electric isn’t as radical as something like a Tesla Model 3 or Renault Megane E-Tech, it will be instantly familiar to buyers. In fact, you’ll be hard-pressed to tell it apart from the petrol version if you don’t spot the green flashes on its number plates. While this should appeal to buyers making the switch to an EV, it also holds the Astra Electric back in some regards; its boot has been cut in size, and there’s a hump running through the cabin.” (Andy Goodwin)

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

“The Vauxhall Astra Electric is a smart if unassuming electric car with an appealing choice of hatchback and estate body styles, though its range is a touch down on the competition.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Astra Electric looks and feels almost identical the the petrol-powered model… until you look at the price.” (Tom Jervis)

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“We admire the Astra’s ability to squeeze more miles out of less energy – it is one of the most efficient electric cars we’ve tested. It’s also good to drive. But it has less space and performance than rivals which makes it difficult to justify the inflated prices.” (Tom Barnard)

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“While there are some weird and wonderful electric cars on the market, the new Vauxhall Astra Electric keeps things simple. It’s just an Astra that happens to be powered by electricity – and, once you’ve driven it, you may never want to buy a petrol or diesel car ever again.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Comfortable and easy to live with, the Vauxhall Astra Electric will tick the boxes for a lot of EV buyers. It’s a shame it doesn’t have a little more flair, though, or at least a tantalisingly cheap price tag.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 6.2 / 10

“While the Vauxhall Astra Electric isn’t a bad electric car, there are simply better options for similar money or less. If you want the reassurance of a European brand you’re better off with a Cupra Born or another bespoke electric car. If you’re after value then the MG4 Long Range is almost impossible to beat for the money.” (Alan Taylor-Jones)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Ultimate hatchback

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Astra Electric nails the brief of making an electric hatchback seem perfectly normal. There’s plenty to like, with styling that’s modern without being polarising and an interior that’s well-made and has decent standard equipment. Its battery range should suit many people and it’s pleasant to drive. Vauxhall could earn even more sales by offering a cheaper model with slightly less equipment, but overall the Astra Electric delivers a polished performance.” (Dave Humphreys)

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“We like the current eighth-generation Astra. It looks great, drives well and is now further improved by offering real variation in its powertrains. The Vauxhall Astra Electric on its own might fall short compared to purpose-built EV rivals in terms of maximum battery size, but that brings compensations: it’s well-priced and not too heavy, and it recharges fast. The range figure and recharge times are decent because it is, we’ve found, admirably efficient.” (Greg Potts)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“If you like the look of the Astra but want something powered by electricity, the Vauxhall Astra Electric wouldn’t be a bad choice – giving a decent range and comfortable ride. It’s expensive, though, and many of its rivals are more exciting to drive on a twisty road. What’s more, the Tesla Model 3 costs about the same, and offers a brilliant package.” (Dan Jones)

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: May 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 80%

Child protection: 82%

Vulnerable road users: 67%

Safety assist: 66%

The Vauxhall Astra has been given a four-star rating from Euro NCAP. This stands for all Astra models, electric included.

Shy of a full five-star rating, Euro NCAP comments that the Astra has “plenty of crash avoidance technology, but does not have some of the latest advancements introduced in the market”, and that the car was not “equipped with a centre airbag for far-side crash protection, a countermeasure which is increasingly common on modern cars”.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2023, the Vauxhall Astra Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Vauxhall Astra Electric is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the car to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Astra Electric, we’ll publish the score here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Vauxhall Astra Electric. Check back again soon.

