fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Vauxhall Astra Electric

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

55%

Expert Rating

Vauxhall Astra Electric

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Vauxhall Astra Electric | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Vauxhall Astra Electric, unsurprisingly, the electrically powered version of the eighth-generation Astra family. It became available to order in the UK in Summer 2023, with first cars expected to arrive in the Autumn.

    Like its fossil-fuel siblings, the Astra Electric is available in both five-door hatchback and estate (called Sports Tourer) body styles.

    Joining an increasingly crowded family EV sector, the initial media reviews for the Vauxhall Astra Electric have been distinctly average. The UK motoring media has so far concluded that the battery-powered Astra is not a bad vehicle at all, but the strength and pricing of the competition makes the Astra Electric hard to recommend.

    “There are simply better options for similar money or less”, says Parker‘s Alan Taylor-Jones while recommending the Cupra Born and the MG 4, while the What Car? team concludes that “the Tesla Model 3 costs about the same, and offers a brilliant package.”

    Nevertheless, Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times explains that the Astra Electric is a “polished” package that is “pleasant to drive” and offers a competitive battery range.

    Driving Electric‘s Tom Jervis adds that this electric car range would be a good choice for those wanting to make the switch to a full EV without wanting a completely different driving experience, as the “Astra Electric looks and feels almost identical to the petrol-powered model… until you look at the price.”

    As of August 2023, the Vauxhall Astra Electric holds an Expert Rating of 55% based on 14 reviews from British motoring outlets, which is 10% worse than than the conventional petrol/diesel Astra range.

    Astra Electric highlights

    • Efficient battery with a competitive range
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Spacious and user-friendly interior
    • Comfortable driving experience

    Astra Electric lowlights

    • Less boot space than the normal Astra
    • Expensive to buy
    • Rivals are more exciting to drive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Five-door hatch and estate
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £39,995 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2023
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Vauxhall Astra Electric front view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Astra Electric rear view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Astra Electric interior view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric front view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric rear view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: May 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 80%
    Child protection: 82%
    Vulnerable road users: 67%
    Safety assist: 66%

    The Vauxhall Astra has been given a four-star rating from Euro NCAP. This stands for all Astra models, electric included.

    Shy of a full five-star rating, Euro NCAP comments that the Astra has “plenty of crash avoidance technology, but does not have some of the latest advancements introduced in the market”, and that the car was not “equipped with a centre airbag for far-side crash protection, a countermeasure which is increasingly common on modern cars”.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of August 2023, the Vauxhall Astra Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    The Vauxhall Astra Electric is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the car to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Astra Electric, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of August 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Vauxhall Astra Electric. Check back again soon.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Astra Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EV | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG 4 | MG 5Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Renault Mégane E-TechSkoda Enyaq | Subaru SolterraTesla Model 3 | Toyota bZ4X | Volkswagen ID.3

    More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall Astra family at The Car Expert

    Vauxhall Astra Electric now available to order

    Vauxhall Astra Electric now available to order

    Electrified Vauxhall GSe range now available to order

    Electrified Vauxhall GSe range now available to order

    New Vauxhall Astra Electric to go on sale in 2023

    New Vauxhall Astra Electric to go on sale in 2023

    Vauxhall Astra range first to get GSe treatment

    Vauxhall Astra range first to get GSe treatment

    Vauxhall Astra

    Vauxhall Astra

    Top marks for four brands in latest Euro NCAP tests

    Top marks for four brands in latest Euro NCAP tests

    Pricing revealed for Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

    Pricing revealed for Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer

    Vauxhall reveals first electrified Astra estate

    Vauxhall reveals first electrified Astra estate

    New Vauxhall Astra now on sale

    New Vauxhall Astra now on sale

    Vauxhall to launch electric Astra-e in 2023

    Vauxhall to launch electric Astra-e in 2023

    Vauxhall Astra test drive

    Vauxhall Astra test drive

    Prices and specs for updated Vauxhall Astra

    Prices and specs for updated Vauxhall Astra

    Buy a Vauxhall Astra Electric

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Vauxhall Astra Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Motors.co.uk logo transparent 600x300

    Find your next used car with Motors.co.uk. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

    Lease a Vauxhall Astra Electric

    If you’re looking to lease a new Vauxhall Astra Electric, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Vauxhall Astra Electric

    Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more