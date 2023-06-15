fbpx

Vauxhall Astra Electric now available to order

Vauxhall has announced the pricing list for the all-electric version of its Astra hatchback, which is now available to order

Vauxhall Astra Electric

by Sean Rees

Vauxhall has announced the pricing list for the all-electric version of its Astra hatchback, which is now available to order here in the UK. The Astra Sports Tourer Electric estate car is set to follow later this year.

Unveiled at the end of last year, the Vauxhall Astra Electric is powered by a 54kWh battery and a 156hp electric motor pairing, which the manufacturers says can muster a maximum electric range of 258 miles on a single charge.

The exterior styling and interior layout of the Astra Electric range is almost identical to the entry-level petrol model, apart from the absence of exhaust pipes in the rear, and the larger 18-inch alloy wheels that come as standard.

Vauxhall is now taking orders for the electric hatchback, with two trims on offer. The entry-level ‘GS’ grade, which costs just south of £40k, comes with LED headlights, tail lights and daytime running lights, as well as LED front fog lights. The car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, and features dark-tinted privacy glass for the rear windows.

Lead-in tech includes a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen that can run Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – like the combustion-powered Astra – and dual-zone climate control. The steering wheel, front seats and folding door mirrors are all heated, the car can be opened using a keyless entry function.

Key trim specifications

Entry-level ‘GS’ trim (from £39,995)

  • LED headlights, tail lights and daytime running lights
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Rain-sensitive windscreen wipers
  • Ten-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Ten-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Heated power folding door mirrors
  • Heated leather steering wheel
  • Heated front seats
  • Keyless entry and start
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keeping assistance

Top-spec ‘Ultimate’ trim (from £43,110)

  • All ‘GS’ features that are not replaced
  • Matrix LED headlights
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Alcantara leather upholstery
  • Heated windscreen
  • Wireless smartphone charging
  • Head-up display
  • Blind spot monitoring
  • Lane changing assistance

Opting for the £43k ‘Ultimate’ trim adds more advanced Matrix LED headlights, as well as a panoramic sunroof and leather upholstery. A head-up display projects driving information onto the heated windscreen, and a wireless charging pad for smartphones is also included.

Vauxhall has also announced that the performance-enhanced Astra Sports Tourer GSe plug-in hybrid is also now on sale, with prices now starting at just north of £43k.

This latest eighth-generation Vauxhall Astra range has been on sale in the UK for a few months now, and has received a largely positive set of review scores from the British motoring media – highlighted for its stylish exterior and generous standard equipment. However, reviewers generally comment that some of its key rivals offer more interior space and performance. The Astra currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

