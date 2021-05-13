fbpx
Vauxhall-e Combo three-quarter
Vauxhall Combo-e Life goes on sale

Van-based electric people-carrier will hit streets in October

Andrew Charman
Vauxhall has announced prices for the Combo-e Life, the brand’s latest all-electric people-carrier.

The van-based MPV will cost from £31,610, with the government’s £2,500 plug-in car grant included.

The new Combo-e Life is fitted with a a 100kW (136hp) electric motor producing 260Nm of torque and powered by a 50kWh lithium-ion battery, which gives the car an official battery range of 174 miles.

Fitted as standard is a single-phase 7.4kW on-board charger, while a three-phase 11kW charger is available as an option. The Combo-e Life also supports 100kWh rapid charging, so can be replenished to 80% capacity in around 30 minutes.

Only one trim level is on offer but there are two body lengths to choose from – the Medium and the longer XL. Medium models come in either five- or seven-seat configurations, while XL vehicles are only available with seven seats.

Being based on a van does mean a lot of space – Medium variants with five seats have a 597-litre boot, extending up to 2,126 litres with the rear row of seats folded, while XL variants come with 850 litres extending to 2,693 litres.

Vauxhall-e Combo interior

SE trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, nearside and offside sliding side-access doors, LED daytime running lights with high-beam assist, a panoramic rear-view camera and automatic windscreen wipers.

Inside the standard equipment includes an eight-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Vauxhall Connect. This gives the driver information including the battery charge and traffic updates while also connecting to Vauxhall’s e-Call and b-Call service – in an emergency or breakdown this puts the driver in touch with a trained advisor.

Safety kit includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, cruise control with a speed limiter and speed sign recognition, while rear parking sensors and a panoramic rear-view camera are also supplied as standard.

First deliveries of the Combo-e Life will be in October, while a Combo-e van will also join the range late run 2021.

Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

