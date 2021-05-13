Vauxhall Combo-e Life goes on sale

Vauxhall has announced prices for the Combo-e Life, the brand’s latest all-electric people-carrier.

The van-based MPV will cost from £31,610, with the government’s £2,500 plug-in car grant included.

The new Combo-e Life is fitted with a a 100kW (136hp) electric motor producing 260Nm of torque and powered by a 50kWh lithium-ion battery, which gives the car an official battery range of 174 miles.

Fitted as standard is a single-phase 7.4kW on-board charger, while a three-phase 11kW charger is available as an option. The Combo-e Life also supports 100kWh rapid charging, so can be replenished to 80% capacity in around 30 minutes.

Only one trim level is on offer but there are two body lengths to choose from – the Medium and the longer XL. Medium models come in either five- or seven-seat configurations, while XL vehicles are only available with seven seats.

Being based on a van does mean a lot of space – Medium variants with five seats have a 597-litre boot, extending up to 2,126 litres with the rear row of seats folded, while XL variants come with 850 litres extending to 2,693 litres.

SE trim includes 16-inch alloy wheels, nearside and offside sliding side-access doors, LED daytime running lights with high-beam assist, a panoramic rear-view camera and automatic windscreen wipers.

Inside the standard equipment includes an eight-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Vauxhall Connect. This gives the driver information including the battery charge and traffic updates while also connecting to Vauxhall’s e-Call and b-Call service – in an emergency or breakdown this puts the driver in touch with a trained advisor.

Safety kit includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, cruise control with a speed limiter and speed sign recognition, while rear parking sensors and a panoramic rear-view camera are also supplied as standard.

First deliveries of the Combo-e Life will be in October, while a Combo-e van will also join the range late run 2021.

