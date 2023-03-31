fbpx

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

64%

Vauxhall Combo Life Electric

(2021 - present)

    Vauxhall Combo Life Electric | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Vauxhall Combo Life is an electric people carrier available in five- or seven-seat configurations, and currently the only compact Vauxhall people carrier available in the UK after the petrol-powered Combo Life was discontinued in 2022.

    Launched in the UK in 2020 as the ‘Combo-e Life’ (the name was changed in 2022), the Combo Life Electric is based on the Vauxhall Combo electric van, which in turn is based on the petrol/diesel Combo van. This van is basically identical to the Citroën ë-Berlingo and Peugeot e-Rifter – people carriers launched by other brands under the Stellantis umbrella – apart from some minor cosmetic and trim differences.

    The Vauxhall Combo Life Electric has received a mixed bag of review scores from the British media, with battery range and pricing being the key criticisms levelled against the electric family car.

    “Its limited range may be a problem in everyday use, and it’s quite a bit pricier than the previous internal combustion models”, says Which. Meanwhile, What Car? notes that “its high level of specification make it a costlier choice than a Citroën e-Berlingo.”

    It is essentially “an electric van with windows”, explains Ben Hodges of Carbuyer, but that it offers “a hard-to-beat combination of value and versatility.” Several reviewers comment that the people carrier is well-equipped as standard, and that it has one of the most spacious interiors in its class.

    As of March 2023, the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on eight reviews published by the British motoring media. Unsurprisingly, this is pretty similar to the scores given to the Citroën ë-Berlingo (63%) and Peugeot e-Rifter (59%).

    Combo Life Electric highlights

    • Spacious and versatile interior
    • Good value-for-money package
    • Well-equipped as standard
    • Decent performance considering size

    Combo Life Electric lowlights

    • Rivals offer more electric range
    • Drab looks inside and out
    • Only one trim level
    • Not much fun to drive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Compact people carrier
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £34,085 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2021
    Last updated: Autumn 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    Vauxhall Combo Life Electric front view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Combo Life Electric rear view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Combo Life Electric interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Parkers

    +

    RAC

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 4 stars
    Date tested: October 2018
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 91%
    Child protection: 81%
    Vulnerable road users: 58%
    Safety assist: 68%

    The safety rating for the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric is based on the four-star score given to the structurally identical Peugeot Rifter range, which was tested by Euro NCAP in 2018. Since the two vehicles are the same, there was no need for the Vauxhall version to be tested separately.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of March 2023, the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric has not been lab tested by Green NCAP (and nor have its Citroën or Peugeot siblings).

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of March 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Combo Life range, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric has received.

    2022

    • What Car? Awards – Best electric MPV

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Citroën ë-Berlingo | Mercedes-Benz EQT | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Peugeot e-RifterVolkswagen ID. Buzz

    More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall range at The Car Expert

    Britain’s best-selling cars of 2023

    Britain’s best-selling cars of 2023

    Plug-in hybrids – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Plug-in hybrids – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Electrified Vauxhall GSe range now available to order

    Electrified Vauxhall GSe range now available to order

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Britain’s best-selling cars of 2022

    Britain’s best-selling cars of 2022

    Vauxhall Mokka Electric gets battery upgrade

    Vauxhall Mokka Electric gets battery upgrade

    New Vauxhall Astra Electric to go on sale in 2023

    New Vauxhall Astra Electric to go on sale in 2023

    Vauxhall reveals Grandland GSe plug-in hybrid

    Vauxhall reveals Grandland GSe plug-in hybrid

    Vauxhall Astra range first to get GSe treatment

    Vauxhall Astra range first to get GSe treatment

    Vauxhall Astra

    Vauxhall Astra

    Vauxhall Corsa-e gets Anniversary Edition trim

    Vauxhall Corsa-e gets Anniversary Edition trim

    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 to 2018)

    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 to 2018)

