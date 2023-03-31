Summary

The Vauxhall Combo Life is an electric people carrier available in five- or seven-seat configurations, and currently the only compact Vauxhall people carrier available in the UK after the petrol-powered Combo Life was discontinued in 2022.

Launched in the UK in 2020 as the ‘Combo-e Life’ (the name was changed in 2022), the Combo Life Electric is based on the Vauxhall Combo electric van, which in turn is based on the petrol/diesel Combo van. This van is basically identical to the Citroën ë-Berlingo and Peugeot e-Rifter – people carriers launched by other brands under the Stellantis umbrella – apart from some minor cosmetic and trim differences.

The Vauxhall Combo Life Electric has received a mixed bag of review scores from the British media, with battery range and pricing being the key criticisms levelled against the electric family car.

“Its limited range may be a problem in everyday use, and it’s quite a bit pricier than the previous internal combustion models”, says Which. Meanwhile, What Car? notes that “its high level of specification make it a costlier choice than a Citroën e-Berlingo.”

It is essentially “an electric van with windows”, explains Ben Hodges of Carbuyer, but that it offers “a hard-to-beat combination of value and versatility.” Several reviewers comment that the people carrier is well-equipped as standard, and that it has one of the most spacious interiors in its class.

As of March 2023, the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on eight reviews published by the British motoring media. Unsurprisingly, this is pretty similar to the scores given to the Citroën ë-Berlingo (63%) and Peugeot e-Rifter (59%).

Combo Life Electric highlights Spacious and versatile interior

Good value-for-money package

Well-equipped as standard

Decent performance considering size Combo Life Electric lowlights Rivals offer more electric range

Drab looks inside and out

Only one trim level

Not much fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Compact people carrier

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £34,085 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: Autumn 2022

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s not a thrilling drive but the electric powertrain is smooth, quiet and more-than strong enough. The interior space is outstanding and the tough van-derived interior should stand up well to family use.” (Steve Walker)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Fair play to the Vauxhall, because what it does do well is ferry up to seven people and their stuff around in a comfy, flexibly arranged cabin – this transition from combustion engine to battery power hasn’t impinged on interior space one jot.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The Vauxhall Combo-e Life is an electric ‘van with windows’ that offers a hard-to-beat combination of value and versatility.” (Ben Hodges)

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“So, the Combo Life Electric is by no means the most stylish or scintillating electric car on the market right now. But if practicality is your top priority, then the Vauxhall is a cheap-to-run option that may suit you.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Even looking past the limited range and factoring in a price that’s reasonable for an electric car, it’s the Combo-e Life’s image that’ll be a major hurdle for many.” (Alan Taylor-Jones)

Read review RAC + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.5 / 10

“There’s quite a price premium to pay for the BEV drivetrain, but if you can justify it and cope with the 174 mile driving range, this Vauxhall, like its Peugeot and Citroen design counterparts, might be tempting option if you’re looking for a full-electric compact family car and don’t want a compact SUV. Here, there’s the option of a 7-seat cabin to, which is quite rare to find in an EV at present.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If maximum practicality and zero tailpipe emissions are what you’re after from an MPV, the Combo Life Electric might fit the bill. Its high level of specification make it a costlier choice than a Citroën e-Berlingo.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“While the Vauxhall Combo-e Life is very easy to drive, its limited range may be a problem in everyday use, and it’s quite a bit pricier than the previous internal combustion models. This is a solid choice for those wanting maximum space above all, but other MPVs are better in terms of sophistication and comfort.”

Read review

Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: October 2018



Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 91%

Child protection: 81%

Vulnerable road users: 58%

Safety assist: 68%

The safety rating for the Vauxhall Combo Life Electric is based on the four-star score given to the structurally identical Peugeot Rifter range, which was tested by Euro NCAP in 2018. Since the two vehicles are the same, there was no need for the Vauxhall version to be tested separately.

