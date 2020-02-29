Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Vauxhall Corsa

(2020 - present)

70 %
Expert Rating

The Vauxhall Corsa is a small, supermini-class, five-door hatchback. The current model was unveiled in late 2019 before going on sale in the UK in early 2020. It is the first Corsa built under PSA’s ownership of Vauxhall, and it is shares most of its components with the Peugeot 208.

Unlike previous Corsas, the new model is only available as a five-door hatchback, with no three-door model available. The regular model is available with a choice of petrol or diesel engines, while there is also an electric model called the Corsa-e. We are building a separate page for this model, so check back soon.

The Vauxhall Corsa currently has a rather disappointing Expert Rating for a brand new model. As of February 2020, its score of 70% places it firmly in the bottom half of all the supermini hatchbacks that we have analysed to date. It’s also significantly lower than the mechanically-identical Peugeot 208, although it’s a clear improvement on the previous Corsa. This score may change as we get more local reviews, with most of the scores to date based on the car’s international launch in Europe, so keep checking back for the latest updates.

The Corsa has received praised for its exterior styling and improved handling, as well as for being generally more sophisticated than previous generations. However, there have been criticisms of the interior design and quality, an uncomfortable ride and high prices compared to its rivals. Like its Peugeot cousin, it also has a four-star Euro NCAP safety rating compared to the five-star scores of many other superminis.

Body style: Small five-door hatch
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £15,750 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 4 stars
Date tested: November 2019

84%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

66%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

69%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Vauxhall Corsa has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

