The Vauxhall Corsa is a small, supermini-class, five-door hatchback. The current model was unveiled in late 2019 before going on sale in the UK in early 2020. It is the first Corsa built under PSA’s ownership of Vauxhall, and it is shares most of its components with the Peugeot 208.

Unlike previous Corsas, the new model is only available as a five-door hatchback, with no three-door model available. The regular model is available with a choice of petrol or diesel engines, while there is also an electric model called the Corsa-e. We are building a separate page for this model, so check back soon.

The Vauxhall Corsa currently has a rather disappointing Expert Rating for a brand new model. As of February 2020, its score of 70% places it firmly in the bottom half of all the supermini hatchbacks that we have analysed to date. It’s also significantly lower than the mechanically-identical Peugeot 208, although it’s a clear improvement on the previous Corsa. This score may change as we get more local reviews, with most of the scores to date based on the car’s international launch in Europe, so keep checking back for the latest updates.

The Corsa has received praised for its exterior styling and improved handling, as well as for being generally more sophisticated than previous generations. However, there have been criticisms of the interior design and quality, an uncomfortable ride and high prices compared to its rivals. Like its Peugeot cousin, it also has a four-star Euro NCAP safety rating compared to the five-star scores of many other superminis.

More Vauxhall news, ratings, reviews and features

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £15,750 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual SRi Nav Premium

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The new Corsa is by far the most impressive new Vauxhall we’ve driven for a while. It looks good, performs well on the road and is efficient.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Corsa is fun to drive, well-equipped and a great all-rounder, but steep prices hold it back”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Elite Nav

Score: 7 / 10

“Make no mistake: the Vauxhall Corsa is a massive improvement over the car it replaces.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“While the Vauxhall Corsa is undoubtedly a ‘nicer’ and more aspiring car, it hasn’t been made better in every respect. Its slightly remote if assured handling, at times restless ride, questionable four-seat practicality and more ambitious pricing may all be obstacles to its success.”

Read review Model reviewed: SRi Nav 1.2-litre petrol manual

“Make no mistake, Vauxhall’s new supermini is a fine, grown-up, likeable car that deserves to continue the outgoing car’s sales success.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Elite Nav

Score: 7 / 10

“Being the first mainstream Vauxhall developed under PSA ownership, the latest Corsa supermini is all-new.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s more refined, has a more frugal and interesting powertrain range and has more technology on offer than the previous generation. However, it falls a little short in any area; a Fiesta is sharper to drive, a 208 has a more impressive interior, a C3 is more comfortable and a Fabia more practical.

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Corsa is more sophisticated than ever, taking the fight to its many rivals”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Ultimate Nav

“The Vauxhall Corsa is a competitive, stylish, decent-handling, efficient and well-kitted supermini.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Happily, the Vauxhall Corsa has grown up from being a teenager’s boy racer into a sophisticated small car.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Compared to the old model, the latest Vauxhall Corsa does represent a monumental leap forward in terms of handling and refinement. And much of this is down to its PSA partnership. However, while an undeniable improvement, the Corsa’s progress is hindered by its cramped and disappointing cabin.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“French makeover has done popular supermini a world of good”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual SRi

“THREE minutes. That’s all it took to decide this is the BEST CORSA EVER. Actually, I’ll go further. It trumps the Peugeot 208, Volkswagen Polo and SEAT Ibiza. And it goes straight on to my small car podium alongside the Ford Fiesta and Renault Clio.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Elite Nav

Score: 6 / 10

“The latest Corsa is a car that’s easy to like but hard to love, thanks to a combination of hit-and-miss interior finish, so-so practicality and an overly jiggly ride. But it will look and feel smart enough for many buyers.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Elite Nav

Score: 8 / 10

“On paper and in the minds of a lot of the motoring press, the new Vauxhall Corsa is a rather boring version of the new Peugeot 208 with which it shares its platform. In practice, however, it has a maturity in its set-up, its details and its shape which might genuinely charm a lot of British buyers.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“At last, a small Vauxhall that’s not tedious to drive! Now, just sort out that dated interior.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre SRi

“The Corsa isn’t radical, but it is well-arranged.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Corsa is a competent small car, but not outstanding in any area. It isn’t as comfortable or as nice inside as the closely related Peugeot 208, not as fun to drive as a Ford Fiesta, nor as spacious as a Volkswagen Polo.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 4 stars

Date tested: November 2019 84% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 66% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 69% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Vauxhall Corsa has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Vauxhall Corsa, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C3 | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Volkswagen Polo

More Vauxhall news, ratings, reviews and features