The Vauxhall Corsa-e is a fully-electric version of the new Corsa supermini hatchback. It was launched alongside the conventional petrol and diesel models in late 2019, with first UK deliveries arriving in early 2020 just before the UK went into lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Corsa and Corsa-e are the first built under PSA’s ownership of Vauxhall, after previous owners GM sold the brand to PSA in 2017. As a result, the Corsa-e shares most of its components, including its electric motor and battery, with the new Peugeot e-208.

Initial reviews of the Vauxhall Corsa-e have been positive, and the electric model’s current Expert Rating of 76% is notably better than the regular Corsa, which as of July 2020 has an Expert Rating of 71%. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated nationwide lockdown, we haven’t seen as many reviews of either car published as we would normally expect. As a result, the scores for both the Corsa and Corsa-e could swing by a large amount as more media reviews hit the web. We will keep updating our Expert Ratings on a regular basis, so make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates.

The Corsa-e has been praised for its overall comfort and general feeling of familarity, which could be reassuring for buyers who are unsure about making the jump to an electric car. However, it’s not considered as stylish and appealing as the closely-related Peugeot e-208, and it’s also expensive to purchase compared to a regular petrol Corsa.

Body style: Small five-door hatch

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £27,665 on-road*

*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: N/A

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express

“The Vauxhall Corsa-e is an electric car with impressive technology and a familiarity that many potential buyers could find appealing. But this new supermini lacks the value-for-money edge that could really propel it into contention as one of the best small electric cars.”

Auto Trader

“The Vauxhall Corsa-e is very expensive to buy, compared with a standard petrol-engined Corsa, especially if you’re paying outright. However, over the three years you’ll probably own it, that cost will be offset by the lower running costs.”

Autocar

Score: 8 / 10

“As an introduction to the world of electric cars, the Vauxhall Corsa-e makes a strong case for itself. The driving experience isn’t as radical as some, the styling even less so, but it’s in the feel of familiarity where this car really wins. It’s the EV for people who didn’t really know they wanted one.”

Car

“While it doesn’t have the instant appeal of its Peugeot 208 sister, the Vauxhall Corsa-e grows on you with its maturity and ease of use. It’s comfy, nippy and a deal more practical than some of the rivals.”

Carbuyer

“A useful range and huge dealer network add to the appeal of the Vauxhall Corsa-e, but several electric rivals feel more special.”

Carwow

“The Vauxhall Corsa-e is a small electric car with a decent range and good amounts of kit, but it’s expensive for a Corsa and the interior feels a little dour.”

Read review Honest John + “Electric version of the Vauxhall Corsa, closely related to the Peugeot e-208.”

Parkers

“The all-new Vauxhall Corsa-e is aiming to shake up the electric car market”

Read review The Sun + “With good body control and direct steering, the electric Vauxhall Corsa-e is a lot of fun”

The Telegraph

“Smart, grown up and comfortable, the Corsa-e also provides a more sensible trade-off between performance and range than the current breed of super battery saloons. It’s a brilliant second car, but that 209 miles of range isn’t really enough to justify the Corsa-e as your only car.”

Top Gear

“The Vauxhall Corsa’s gone EV with as little risk as possible, and ought to be a doddle to drive every day as a result”

What Car?

“Although some rivals can travel for longer on a charge and others are considerably cheaper, the Vauxhall Corsa-e is a great all-rounder and a fine car in its own right. It’s not quite as comfortable or as flashy inside as an e-208, but its slightly sharper handling and more conventional interior layout make it a convincing alternative.”

Read review

As of July 2020, we only have about a dozen reviews for the Vauxhall Corsa-e in our database. Due to the coronavirus-related UK-wide lockdown, new car reviews have been delayed and postponed. We will continue adding more reviews as they are published.

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Vauxhall Corsa-e does not currently have a safety rating from Euro NCAP. The regular combustion-engined Corsa (ie – all petrol and diesel models) was tested in 2019 and awarded a four-star rating, but this does not apply to the Corsa-e due to the significant changes in the overall vehicle structure and composition from replacing the traditional motor and associated equipment with an electric motor and battery pack.

If Euro NCAP does put the Vauxhall Corsa-e through its crash-testing programme, we will update the results here.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Vauxhall Corsa-e has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitable the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Corsa-e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable

Relay Attack: Fail Date: March 2020

Model tested: Ultimate Turbo 100

The Vauxhall Corsa-e hasn’t specifically been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research, but the regular petrol Corsa has and it shares its technology with the electric Corsa-e so the same rating applies.

The Corsa automatically received a Poor rating from Thatcham because it failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. The Vauxhall Corsa-e and Corsa models are susceptible to thieves intercepting the car’s keyless signal and using it to steal the car.

