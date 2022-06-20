Vauxhall Corsa-e gets Anniversary Edition trim

Featuring a few exterior design tweaks and a tartan upholstery design, the Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition trim will soon be available to order online.

Marking 40 years of Vauxhall superminis sold in the UK, the Anniversary Edition takes a number of styling cues from the Corsa’s motoring heritage – particularly the Vauxhall Nova that first arrived on British roads in 1982.

A limited run trim, only 1,000 Corsa-e Anniversary Edition models will be sold in the UK. This trim is electric only – it will not feature in the cheaper combustion-powered Corsa range.

Mirroring the red tones of the old Nova, the Anniversary Edition comes in a metallic exterior colour that the brand is calling ‘record red’. Like the rest of the range, the roof and wing mirrors are finished in black, but this trim extends the black detailing to the grille and 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as the Vauxhall branding.

Stepping inside, the cabin is almost identical to the standard Corsa-e, except for the tartan pattern design on the front seats, which the brand says is a ‘a modern interpretation’ of the Nova’s original tartan seat fabric. A plaque has also been fitted to the passenger side of the dashboard, which displays your model’s number in the limited range of models made.

Vauxhall says that the Anniversary Edition is based on the entry-level GS Line trim, which includes a seven-inch infotainment console, a rear-view camera with rear parking sensors and blind spot monitoring technology. However, the Anniversary spec also includes a few extra features taken from the range-topping Ultimate trim, including heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and electric wing mirrors.

There’s on other unusual extra feature. as well. If you are intrigued by the idea of sporting Vauxhall upholstery on your person, or if your sock drawer is a little light, each Anniversary Edition model comes with four pairs of socks with the same Nova-inspired tartan patterning. Unfortunately, it’s a week too late for Father’s Day…

While prices for the Corsa-e GS Line start at £28,555, Vauxhall will charge £31,000 for the Anniversary Edition, which is only available to order online. Vauxhall has not specified when it will begin taking orders, but the trim will arrive this year.

Sharing many of its components with the Peugeot e-208, the Vauxhall Corsa-e currently holds an Expert Rating of 65% – praised for its overall comfort, but also considered to be an expensive purchase compared to a regular petrol Corsa.