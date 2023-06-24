Summary

The Vauxhall Crossland is the smallest SUV/crossover in the Vauxhall family, although it’s not much smaller than the Mokka. It was launched in early 2017 as the Crossland X, and a major facelift in early 2021 saw the ‘X’ dropped from the name.

The Crossland was is the first model in the Vauxhall range to share most of its underpinnings with similar vehicles from its new parent company, the French-owned PSA Group that purchased Vauxhall and Opel from General Motors. In this case, the Crossland is based on the same platform as the Peugeot 2008 and Citroën C3 Aircross.

The Vauxhall Crossland X received generally average reviews from the UK motoring media, although the initial launch reviews for the updated Crossland have been slightly better. Our unique Expert Rating Index has compiled scores from 25 UK reviews for both the Crossland X and updated Crossland, which translates into an overall Expert Rating score of 48% (as of June 2023). That’s in the bottom half of this market segment and well behind the class leaders.

The Crossland has received praise for being practical and good value for money, but has been criticised for being unrefined and disappointing to drive.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £22,750 on-road Launched: Spring 2017

Last updated: Winter 2020/21

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Score: 7.6 / 10

“Anyone looking for lots of space, a long equipment list at a reasonable price and a competent performance should consider the Crossland X.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Crossland SUV offers good family practicality, but isn’t as sharp to drive or efficient as some rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2021 update

Score: 6 / 10

“A worthy update to the Vauxhall Crossland. It’s still a reasonably priced small SUV with heaps of space inside and now with sportier appeal, thanks to its new look.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: 2020 update

Score: 6 / 10

“Vauxhall’s popular compact crossover comes in for a refresh, dropping the ‘X’ from its name, adopting a smart new look and now better to drive than before.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Crossland X ticks several boxes that’ll be important to many buyers considering a small SUV. It’s reasonably practical for its size, it’s reasonably comfortable to drive, it’s affordable to buy and run and it’s more stylish than your average hatchback. For a lot of small families after capable daily transport, that’ll be plenty.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“Typically practical and well priced, but Vauxhall can do better.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual SRi Nav

Score: 7 / 10

“The depreciation part of running costs appears higher than even older rivals. To make the Vauxhall Crossland truly cost-effective against rivals, customers will need a generous discount from Vauxhall for outright purchase and a high degree of financial support in the leasing sector.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Crossland X isn’t a car that makes you yearn to take it for a spin. But that’s missing the point somewhat, because for its target market it does the job admirably well, and while we wouldn’t buy one, we suspect quite a lot of people might if sales of the Mokka X are anything to go by. “

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Updates to the Vauxhall Crossland have certainly brought welcome improvements to this crossover. It now looks better, while is a much better all-rounder to drive, too.”

Read review Score: 7 / 10

“While it is by no means a class leader, the Vauxhall Crossland X does most things decently. It is spacious, well equipped and has a good infotainment system. However, the poor drive and ride and below-par interior materials do let it down significantly.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Crossland is practical and comfortable, but it’s let down by an underwhelming driving experience.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Crossland X has good engines, a nice infotainment system and a practical interior. It isn’t the best small SUV to drive, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual SRi Nav

“Tidy update improves the Vauxhall Crossland’s looks but the car is still set to be overshadowed by the new Mokka arriving shortly on UK roads.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual (130hp) SRi Nav

“On the road, the latest Vauxhall Crossland is much sharper and refined. When it comes to handling, changes have been made to the steering to make it more responsive.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Small SUVs often get wacky styling and colourful interiors designed to appeal to the trendy people that often buy them but what if you want a compact SUV that doesn’t draw attention to itself? Well, the Vauxhall Crossland could be the car for you. “

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol Elite

“Should you or shouldn’t you? There’s a lot of competition. But the styling and the colours have a lot of appeal, while the 1.2T 130 offers an excellent combination of performance and economy for a small SUV.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Crossland X is more practical than the likes of a Renault Captur or Nissan Juke. But small crossover buyers are spoilt for choice – and that means it’s tricky to recommend.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Crossland X is Vauxhall’s smallest crossover, and is an ideal small family car with its mix of value and practicality.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7.2 / 10

“Low-cost small SUV is entry-level X model”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2021

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Crossland X gets closer than most to all-round competence.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“In both concept and execution, the Vauxhall Crossland X is superior to the Meriva it replaces, as well as being one of the roomier and more economical compact SUVs.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: 2021

Score: 5 / 10

“The Vauxhall Crossland presents enough rational arguments that it’ll insinuate itself deep into many families’ lives.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Crossland X is, in short, a mini MPV disguised as a crossover.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 4 / 10

“The Vauxhall Crossland X is very spacious for such a small SUV and comes well equipped. However, some of its rivals are better to drive.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The mid-life revisions made to the Vauxhall Crossland have brought welcome changes to its styling. There are some tech upgrades as well but, overall, there’s been little improvement to the driving experience. It’s competent but lacks the polish of rival models. Also, AEB isn’t fitted as standard.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2017

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 85%

Child protection: 84%

Vulnerable road users: 62%

Safety assist: 57%

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of June 2023, the Vauxhall Crossland has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Crossland to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Crossland, we’ll publish the score here.

