fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Vauxhall Crossland

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

48%

Expert Rating

Vauxhall Crossland

(2017 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Vauxhall Crossland (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating | The Car Expert

    Summary

    The Vauxhall Crossland is the smallest SUV/crossover in the Vauxhall family, although it’s not much smaller than the Mokka. It was launched in early 2017 as the Crossland X, and a major facelift in early 2021 saw the ‘X’ dropped from the name.

    The Crossland was is the first model in the Vauxhall range to share most of its underpinnings with similar vehicles from its new parent company, the French-owned PSA Group that purchased Vauxhall and Opel from General Motors. In this case, the Crossland is based on the same platform as the Peugeot 2008 and Citroën C3 Aircross.

    The Vauxhall Crossland X received generally average reviews from the UK motoring media, although the initial launch reviews for the updated Crossland have been slightly better. Our unique Expert Rating Index has compiled scores from 25 UK reviews for both the Crossland X and updated Crossland, which translates into an overall Expert Rating score of 48% (as of June 2023). That’s in the bottom half of this market segment and well behind the class leaders.

    The Crossland has received praise for being practical and good value for money, but has been criticised for being unrefined and disappointing to drive.

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV/crossover
    Engines: petrol, diesel
    Price: From £22,750 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2017
    Last updated: Winter 2020/21
    Replacement due: TBA

    Vauxhall Crossland (2021 onwards) – front view
    Vauxhall Crossland (2021 onwards)
    Vauxhall Crossland X (2017 - 2020) – front view
    Vauxhall Crossland X (2017 – 2020)
    Vauxhall Crossland (2021 onwards) – rear view
    Vauxhall Crossland (2021 onwards)
    Vauxhall Crossland X (2017 - 2020) – rear view
    Vauxhall Crossland X (2017 – 2020)
    Vauxhall Crossland (2021 onwards) – interior and dasboard
    Vauxhall Crossland (2021 onwards)
    Vauxhall Crossland X (2017 - 2020) – dashboard and cabin
    Vauxhall Crossland X (2017 – 2020)

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    The Car Expert

    +

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Business Car

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Company Car Today

    +

    Eurekar

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motors.co.uk

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2017
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 85%
    Child protection: 84%
    Vulnerable road users: 62%
    Safety assist: 57%

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2023, the Vauxhall Crossland has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of June 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Crossland to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Crossland, we’ll publish the score here.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Crossland, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500LFiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai BayonHyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASXNissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong TivoliSuzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

    More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall Crossland at The Car Expert

    Updated Vauxhall Crossland arrives with bold new look

    Updated Vauxhall Crossland arrives with bold new look

    Geneva: Vauxhall Crossland X carries hopes

    Geneva: Vauxhall Crossland X carries hopes

    Vauxhall Crossland X targets family buyers

    Vauxhall Crossland X targets family buyers

    Buy a Vauxhall Crossland

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Vauxhall Crossland, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    heycar 600x300

    We’re putting the feel good back into car buying. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Lease a Vauxhall Crossland

    If you’re looking to lease a new Vauxhall Crossland, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Vauxhall Crossland

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Onto logo 600x300

    Electric car subscriptions from Onto.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Blue Motor Finance

    Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
    Find out more

    Quick Car Finance logo 800x400