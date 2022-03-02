Summary

The Vauxhall Grandland (nee Grandland X) is a medium-sized SUV/crossover, which was launched in late 2017 and is based on the Peugeot 3008. It has quickly become one of the most popular models in the Vauxhall family.

Initially launched as the Vauxhall Grandland X in 2018 – in line with Vauxhall’s naming practice of giving all its crossover models an ‘X’ suffix – the model was updated in late 2021 with Vauxhall’s new corporate styling themes. At the same time, the X was dropped and the model renamed Grandland. The same has applied to the facelifted Crossland and all-new Mokka models.

The Grandland X received average to good reviews from the UK motoring media in its first few years, and the updated Grandland seems to be continuing that trend. It has been praised for its family-friendly practicality and safety features, but overall it is generally not regarded to be as good as several rivals in a fiercely competitive sector of the new car market. As of March 2022, its overall Expert Rating of 58% puts it in the midfield of its segment, but a long way behind the class leaders.

The first updated Grandland models started arriving in the UK in Spring 2022. We expect to see several reviews of the updated model published in coming months, so its Expert Rating score may move slightly either up or down as motoring titles assess the latest version. However, since the changes are more cosmetic than mechanical or structural, we don’t expect the rating to move significantly in either direction.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £24,800 on-road Launched: Autumn 2018

Last updated: Spring 2022

Next update due: TBA

Media reviews

The Car Expert + Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland X is competitive, although not compelling, in what is a very tough marketplace.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland SUV features sharper looks, upgraded tech and efficient plug-in hybrid power, but can’t compete with the best in class.”

Read review Model reviewed: plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“A raft of visual updates have definitely freshened the Grandland and Vauxhall’s range feels more cohesive. But it’s still a mid-table player at best, neither offending nor exciting potential buyers, albeit delivering strong efficiency, respectable comfort and practicality, and some strong tech.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Elite Nav

Score: 7 / 10

“We’ve always been more convinced by the lower end of the Vauxhall Grandland X line-up; and our judgement here hasn’t changed.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Ultimate

Score: 6 / 10

“Vauxhall’s tempting finance deals make it an interesting proposition, but we’d save some cash and opt for one of the cheaper and better-value engine and spec combinations.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 6 / 10

“We find that the Vauxhall Grandland X, while entirely inoffensive, comes to the party not only late but with too little.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre Turbo D diesel manual Tech Line Nav

Score: 7 / 10

“A competitive diesel engine is not enough to lift the Grandland X above the extensive list of C-segment SUV also-rans. It’s a car that, while fundamentally fine, lacks sparkle in many areas, be it cabin ambience, handling or design.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Ultimate

Score: 6 / 10

“This version of the Grandland X is the most convincing in terms of driving experience and equipment offered, but the least convincing when it comes to value for money.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric automatic plug-in hybrid Hybrid4

Score: 7 / 10

“This Hybrid4 powertrain delivers a great mix of performance and efficiency, which were two things that the Grandland X was lacking. But they can’t improve on the regular Grandland X formula, which is far from lacking, but also not the best crossover on sale today.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland may not be the most scintillating SUV on the market, but it ticks a lot of family-friendly boxes.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland X is decently practical, safe and good value for money. However, the mixed interior quality might put you off.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Hybrid4 plug-in hybrid

“There’s little to tell the Hybrid model from other Grandland X models, which makes the prices look steep. However, its refinement and financial proposition, especially when the cheaper front-drive models arrive, gives Vauxhall a good contender in the PHEV sector.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual Sport Nav

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Grandland X is everything it needs to be, but about a decade later than when it could have made a big difference in this market.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Grandland X is Vauxhall’s first all-new model since it was acquired as part of PSA Group. Built in France, it’s Vauxhall’s largest SUV, fitting above the Mokka X and Crossland X in the range.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Sport Nav

“Should you buy a Vauxhall Grandland X rather than the plethora of competitors? No reason why not. It is a very good-looking car and doesn’t divide opinion in the manner of the Peugeot 3008.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Vauxhall’s Qashqai-fighter combines French tech with Germanic style”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Solid and dependable — but not world-class.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre hybrid automatic Hybrid4 Ultimate Nav

Score: 6 / 10

“We love the smooth, fast drivetrain, but with that exception this hybrid Vauxhall Grandland X feels far too ordinary to justify its steep price tag. Best make sure you haggle hard, then – or alternatively, go for the Business Edition, which makes vastly more sense.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Elite Nav

Score: 6 / 10

“If you want a more conservatively styled Peugeot 3008 then there is some logic to buying Vauxhall’s largest SUV. However, while competent at most things, the Grandland X fails to excel in any particular area.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“If you can look past the silly name, you’ll get a practical crossover that offers a decent, albeit limited engine range, roomy interior and most of the safety features and tech that buyers want these days. All that is wrapped up in a reasonably well-priced package.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 6 / 10

“The Grandland X offers a similar blend of comfort and practicality as the Peugeot 3008 on which it’s based, but there are better all-rounders in this class.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

“In hybrid form, Vauxhall’s medium-size SUV makes better sense than its conventionally powered sister vehicles. Performance is strong and, for short journeys at least, efficiency is impressive. It’s also spacious, safe and well equipped. Even if it feels a bit ordinary inside, it’s a Which? Best Buy.”

Read review “Competent without being outstanding.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2017 84% ADULT OCCUPANT 87% CHILD OCCUPANT 63% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 60% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Vauxhall Grandland has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Grandland, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Volkswagen Tiguan

