Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Vauxhall Grandland

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

58%
Summary

The Vauxhall Grandland (nee Grandland X) is a medium-sized SUV/crossover, which was launched in late 2017 and is based on the Peugeot 3008. It has quickly become one of the most popular models in the Vauxhall family.

Initially launched as the Vauxhall Grandland X in 2018 – in line with Vauxhall’s naming practice of giving all its crossover models an ‘X’ suffix – the model was updated in late 2021 with Vauxhall’s new corporate styling themes. At the same time, the X was dropped and the model renamed Grandland. The same has applied to the facelifted Crossland and all-new Mokka models.

The Grandland X received average to good reviews from the UK motoring media in its first few years, and the updated Grandland seems to be continuing that trend. It has been praised for its family-friendly practicality and safety features, but overall it is generally not regarded to be as good as several rivals in a fiercely competitive sector of the new car market. As of March 2022, its overall Expert Rating of 58% puts it in the midfield of its segment, but a long way behind the class leaders.

The first updated Grandland models started arriving in the UK in Spring 2022. We expect to see several reviews of the updated model published in coming months, so its Expert Rating score may move slightly either up or down as motoring titles assess the latest version. However, since the changes are more cosmetic than mechanical or structural, we don’t expect the rating to move significantly in either direction.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £24,800 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2018
Last updated: Spring 2022
Next update due: TBA

Vauxhall Grandland (2022 onwards) – front view
Vauxhall Grandland (2022 onwards)
Vauxhall Grandland X £500 fuel offer
Vauxhall Grandland X (2018 – 2021)
Vauxhall Grandland (2022 onwards) – rear view
Vauxhall Grandland (2022 onwards)
Vauxhall Grandland X - rear on-road
Vauxhall Grandland X (2018 – 2021)
Vauxhall Grandland (2022 onwards) – interior and dasboard
Vauxhall Grandland (2022 onwards)
Vauxhall Grandland X (2017) interior and dashboard | The Car Expert
Vauxhall Grandland X (2018 – 2021)
Vauxhall Grandland (2022 onwards)
Vauxhall Grandland (2022 onwards)
Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid | The Car Expert
Vauxhall Grandland X (2018 – 2021)

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2017

84%

ADULT OCCUPANT

87%

CHILD OCCUPANT

63%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

60%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Vauxhall Grandland has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Grandland, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross | Nissan Qashqai | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Volkswagen Tiguan

Skoda Enyaq iV

Skoda Enyaq iV

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

Citroën C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 Aircross

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5

This page last updated:

