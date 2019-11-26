The Vauxhall Insignia is a large family/executive car sold in both liftback (Insignia Grand Sport) and estate (Insignia Sports Tourer) body styles.
The current generation model was introduced in 2017, with a higher-riding Country Tourer estate version added a few months later and the GSi performance model a few months after that. The Insignia is sold in other countries as the Opel Insignia, Buick Regal and Holden Commodore.
As of November 2019, the Insignia has the same score as its arch rival, the Ford Mondeo, according to our Expert Rating aggregatror, based on more than 40 different UK reviews. That’s a reasonable score but well behind the class-leading Volkswagen Passat.
The Vauxhall Insignia has received particular praise for its comfort, interior space and value for money. However, it has been criticised for not matching the levels of quality or fuel economy on offer from several rivals.
Body style: Large liftback and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £20,045 on-road
Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Spring 2018
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: GSi
Score: 7.2 / 10
“Equipment levels are better than rivals from Ford and Volkswagen but economy is poorer, while it’s difficult to see many choosing it over a BMW or an Audi unless funding is critical.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Insignia’s on-road performance will deliver all that the vast majority of its target market will ever need, and it comes in at a very competitive price.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer estate range
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The car looks better than its predecessor, offers an interior of higher quality and comes with as much latest technology as its rivals. Couple all this with the price and the Insignia is a serious contender in its market.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer is a comfortable and competent load-lugger that gives pricier premium rivals a run for their money.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Practical, stylish large family hatch offers plenty of kit for a tempting price”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback range
Score: 8 / 10
“Rethought Insignia has a lot going for it — but no more than its rivals.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer Elite Nav
Score: 7 / 10
“A comfortable ride, lots of stability and plenty of grip while cornering to create the kind of car you’d gladly do a 200-mile drive in.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer estate range
Score: 6 / 10
“Having proudly heralded the return of its old performance sub-brand, Vauxhall has proved itself crucially short on the commitment necessary to make much of an impact with the first of its new-age GSi models.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Sports Tourer estate GSi
Score: 6 / 10
“There is plenty to appreciate about the Vauxhall Insignia GSi. It’s comfortable, roomy, decently refined, well equipped with safety and infotainment, suitably clean and economical, and capable of maintaining brisk cross-country average speeds. It’s just not very much fun to drive or exciting to live with.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Country Tourer estate
Score: 8 / 10
“Is the Vnsignia Country Tourer worth its £1355 premium over the standard Sports Tourer? Absolutely.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer range
Score: 6 / 10
“If you’re after a well-priced family wagon with an abundance of space, kit and comfort levels step this way. The Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer improves on its predecessor and some.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback range
Score: 8 / 10
“While the new Insignia Grand Sport doesn’t entirely bend the needle on the desirability meter, it’s certainly a much more likeable thing than the model it replaces – and more practical too.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport is sharper to look at and drive, while offering lots of equipment for the money.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Country Tourer estate
Score: 7 / 10
“The Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer is a practical, capable and good-looking SUV alternative.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sports tourer estate
Score: 8 / 10
“The latest Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer is a far more accomplished all-rounder than its predecessor.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol Elite Nav
“If a powerful petrol engine is on the list then the Insignia’s is a good bet, although the 165hp version makes much more sense in terms of running costs.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Country Tourer estate
“Neat addition to excellent new Insignia line-up will be of limited appeal due to higher emissions.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel Sports Tourer estate Tech Line
“The Vauxhall Insignia Sport Tourer seems like a competitive car, emissions apart, until you get to the list price. Then it seems devastatingly good value.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback range
Score: 8.1 / 10
“The low list price and high equipment levels grab the attention, backed up by the styling change. Not perfect, but it pushes Vauxhall forward in the sector.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol manual Grand Sport VX-Line Nav
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a big shiny beast of a motor that is considerably less expensive than it looks, fairly economical to run and is looking better than ever before with its new sexy side scoops, open exhaust and an all-new, go-faster, iron-fresh crimp in the centre of the bonnet.” (Chris Evans)
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: GSi
Score: 7 / 10
“The Insignia GSi hasn’t shattered my preconceptions with its road manners, but it’s certainly altered them. As a well-equipped and exceedingly roomy saloon with a sporting bias it ticks an awful lot of boxes, even if it doesn’t quite nail it as a sport saloon.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback GSi BiTurbo
Score: 5 / 10
“Flagship Insignia has all the right kit, but it doesn’t offer enough excitement over better-balanced and cheaper versions.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback range
Score: 6 / 10
“A more spacious and stylish Vauxhall Insignia is still lacking the performance gene”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer estate range
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re looking for load space, the Vauxhall Insignia is easily one of the best family estate cars around. Plus it’s relaxed and comfortable to drive with enough space for adults in the back.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback range
Score: 8 / 10
“No matter which engine you choose, it’s not particularly engaging to drive, but it’s an easy car to get on with thanks to excellent seats and a simple cabin layout. It might not feel as premium as the Skoda Superb or Mazda 6, but it still represents a lot of family car for the money.”
Read review
Model reviewed: GSi
“The Vauxhall Insignia GSi certainly has its strong points. If you’re looking for a straightforward, capable car that’s quick and well equipped, it should be on your shortlist.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6-litre diesel manual Grand Sport SRi Nav
“A Skoda Superb feels more upmarket and a Ford Mondeo is a little sharper to drive, but the new Insignia is a big step forward and a much smarter buy than its predecessor.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback range
Score: 7.8 / 10
“Grown-up looks and more interior space than ever.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer estate range
Score: 8.2 / 10
“Vauxhall’s family barge is more practical than ever.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel Grand Sport liftback GSi
“The Insignia GSi feels more accomplished than a lot of fast Vauxhalls from the past, despite not really being that fast.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel Sports Tourer estate VX-Line
“It’s now a tasty proposition for families and businessmen who want a decent drive, value plenty of kit, but can’t afford German prices.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Grand Sport
Score: 6 / 10
“The bells, whistles, chic design and bargain price still won’t convince you”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Sports Tourer estate GSi
Score: 8 / 10
“The Vauxhall Insignia GSi is one of the best fast diesel estates you can buy. Sure-footed and lively, it’s one of a very small number of family cars that you might want to take on a week-long Alpine adventure.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Country Tourer estate
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s a case to be made for the Insignia Country Tourer being the best car that Vauxhall builds. It’s comfortable, roomy and considerably better to drive than the company’s SUVs. However, while keenly price to buy outright, on finance rivals get much closer, as well as being more economical.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer estate range
Score: 7 / 10
“Despite Vauxhall’s claims about premium interior quality, the Insignia Sports Tourer is not about to tear buyers away from their Audis and BMWs. However, it does represent a serious rival to estate versions of the VW Passat, Ford Mondeo and Skoda Superb, particularly when you factor in its aggressive pricing.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Grand Sport
Score: 6 / 10
“On this evidence Vauxhall’s new Insignia comes up slightly short, although the 1.6-litre turbodiesel is a fine machine.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback range
Score: 7 / 10
“New Insignia ticks every cost-effective box, and is much more refined than before. Still tricky to be enthusiastic about, though.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer estate range
Score: 6 / 10
“The Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer is well equipped and can be cheap to buy, but it’s not quite as spacious, refined or efficient as its rivals.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Grand Sport
Score: 6 / 10
“If there’s one thing the Insignia Grand Sport definitely has going for it, it’s price.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Sports Tourer estate
Score: 6.7 / 10
“The Insignia Sport Tourer is a very practical car indeed, with masses of space for people and luggage. It’s good to drive and fairly comfortable, too, if not the most refined or economical car in its class. However, overall the Vauxhall feels mediocre in too many areas where rivals such as the Skoda Superb excel.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Grand Sport liftback range
Score: 6.5 / 10
“The Insignia Grand Sport does a lot of things well: it’s safe, comfortable, good to drive and has a practical boot. Trouble is, rivals do a lot of things better and the Vauxhall feels mediocre in too many ways. It’s also quite thirsty.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2017
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Volkswagen Passat has not yet been tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Vauxhall Insignia has received
2019
- Professional Driver Awards – Private Hire Car of the Year
- J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Awards – Most Dependable Midsize Car
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Upper Medium Car of the Year
2018
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best 4×4 (Insignia Country Tourer)
- Auto Express Awards – Family Car of the Year
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Upper Medium Car of the Year
- Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Best Large Family Car
- 4×4 Magazine Awards – Best Crossover Estate
2017
- Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Best Large Family Car
