Vauxhall Insignia

(2017 - present)

72 %
Expert Rating

The Vauxhall Insignia is a large family/executive car sold in both liftback (Insignia Grand Sport) and estate (Insignia Sports Tourer) body styles.

The current generation model was introduced in 2017, with a higher-riding Country Tourer estate version added a few months later and the GSi performance model a few months after that. The Insignia is sold in other countries as the Opel Insignia, Buick Regal and Holden Commodore.

As of November 2019, the Insignia has the same score as its arch rival, the Ford Mondeo, according to our Expert Rating aggregatror, based on more than 40 different UK reviews. That’s a reasonable score but well behind the class-leading Volkswagen Passat.

The Vauxhall Insignia has received particular praise for its comfort, interior space and value for money. However, it has been criticised for not matching the levels of quality or fuel economy on offer from several rivals.

Body style: Large liftback and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £20,045 on-road

Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Spring 2018
Replacement due: TBA

  • Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport - front | The Car Expert
    Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport
  • Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport - rear | The Car Expert
    Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport
  • Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer - rear | The Car Expert
    Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer
  • Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer - rear | The Car Expert
    Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer
  • Vauxhall Insignia GSi - front | The Car Expert
    Vauxhall Insignia GSi
  • Vauxhall Insignia - interior and dashboard | The Car Expert

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2017

Vauxhall Insignia 18

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

Vauxhall Insignia 19

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

Vauxhall Insignia 20

78%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

Vauxhall Insignia 21

69%

SAFETY ASSIST

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Vauxhall Insignia has received

2019

  • Professional Driver Awards – Private Hire Car of the Year
  • J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Awards – Most Dependable Midsize Car
  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Upper Medium Car of the Year

2018

  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best 4×4 (Insignia Country Tourer)
  • Auto Express Awards – Family Car of the Year
  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Upper Medium Car of the Year
  • Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Best Large Family Car
  • 4×4 Magazine Awards – Best Crossover Estate

2017

  • Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Best Large Family Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Insignia, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | BMW 3 Series | Ford Mondeo | Hyundai i40 | Kia Optima | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Skoda Superb | Toyota Camry | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

Car industry news

Election nerves keep customers away from showrooms in November

Private new car sales were down by 6% in November compared to the same month last year, with the general election predictably causing havoc for retailers.
Read more
Model update

Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020

Vauxhall has revealed the first look at its facelifted Vauxhall Insignia, which is now only available in a liftback body style.
Read more
Car reviews

Vauxhall Astra test drive

With new engines and more equipment, Vauxhall has done an impressive job with the mid-life refresh for the Astra and made it into a more appealing package.
Read more
Car industry news

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group to merge

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group have announced plans to merge, creating the world’s fourth-largest car company, but what will it mean for Vauxhall?
Read more
Car buying advice

The best used estate cars for under £20,000

A decent estate car can be just as practical as an SUV, but is usually more fun to drive. We’ve picked out some of the best used car options for under £20k.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars – September 2019

March and September usually bring big shifts to the new car registration results, and last month was no different. We take a look at the ten best sellers.
Read more
Vauxhall Insignia
Vauxhall Insignia 22

The Vauxhall Insignia has an identical score to the Ford Mondeo, according to our Expert Rating aggregator, but it still lags behind the best in its class.

Editor's Rating:
72

