The Vauxhall Insignia is a large family/executive car sold in both liftback (Insignia Grand Sport) and estate (Insignia Sports Tourer) body styles.

The current generation model was introduced in 2017, with a higher-riding Country Tourer estate version added a few months later and the GSi performance model a few months after that. The Insignia is sold in other countries as the Opel Insignia, Buick Regal and Holden Commodore.

As of November 2019, the Insignia has the same score as its arch rival, the Ford Mondeo, according to our Expert Rating aggregatror, based on more than 40 different UK reviews. That’s a reasonable score but well behind the class-leading Volkswagen Passat.

The Vauxhall Insignia has received particular praise for its comfort, interior space and value for money. However, it has been criticised for not matching the levels of quality or fuel economy on offer from several rivals.

Body style: Large liftback and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £20,045 on-road Launched: Summer 2017

Last updated: Spring 2018

Replacement due: TBA

Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport

Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer

Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer

Vauxhall Insignia GSi



SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2017 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 78% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 69% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Vauxhall Insignia has received

2019

Professional Driver Awards – Private Hire Car of the Year

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Awards – Most Dependable Midsize Car

Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Upper Medium Car of the Year

2018

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best 4×4 (Insignia Country Tourer)

Auto Express Awards – Family Car of the Year

Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Upper Medium Car of the Year

Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Best Large Family Car

4×4 Magazine Awards – Best Crossover Estate

2017

Carbuyer Best Car Awards – Best Large Family Car

