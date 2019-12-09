Model update

Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020

Vauxhall's largest model has undergone a significant facelift

Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 1

Our commercial partners. Click on the logos for more information and special offers

Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 2
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 3
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 4
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 5
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 6
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 7
Jack Evans
Jack Evans

Vauxhall has revealed the first look at its facelifted Insignia, which is now only available in a liftback body style.

With a refreshed look and a host of added technologies, Vauxhall hopes that its revised flagship saloon can regain some popularity in a dwindling market.

While 1.2 million Insignias have been sold in the UK since the nameplate was first introduced ten years ago to replace the unloved Vauxhall Vectra, numbers have been tumbling in recent years as buyer flock towards SUVs rather than traditional saloons and estates. In fact, Vauxhall has quietly dropped the estate versions (Sports Tourer and Country Tourer) as part of the model’s facelift.

The current generation Vauxhall Insignia was launched in 2017, and currently holds a score of 72% according to The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating system, which has aggregated more than 40 UK media reviews. That score is identical to its traditional rival, the Ford Mondeo, but significantly behind the class-leading Volkswagen Passat.

Vauxhall Insignia MY2020 – rear | The Car Expert

Exterior changes to the Insignia are subtle. A redesigned front bumper and some extra chrome detailing on the grille make up the revisions to the front, along with reshaped headlights incorporating new LED Matrix technology. At the rear, there are silver exhaust trims at the lower side of the bumper.

Those new headlights use 84 individual LED bulbs within each unit, and, when combined with a forward-facing camera, can adjust their beams to avoid dazzling oncoming road users. The LED daytime running lights have been placed in a new location, too.

   

Vauxhall has updated the amount of driver assistance technology on the Insignia. It now gets a rear-view camera to improve rearward visibility, while rear cross-traffic alert elevates safety when reversing out of spaces. The Insignia was awarded a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP when it was launched in 2017.

Inside, the Insignia will be available with either a seven- or eight-inch touchscreen system housing Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

Details surrounding engine and gearbox choices for the new Vauxhall Insignia have yet to be revealed and are likely to be announced in full in January when it is set to make its debut at the Brussels Motor Show.

For the best independent and impartial car buying advice on the internet, always check with The Car Expert:

  • Subscribe to our newsletter for weekly tips and the latest offers from car manufacturers
  • Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to see our latest articles as soon as we publish them
  • Bookmark our site so you can check back regularly
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Top car buying links

1. The ten golden rules of buying a car

2. I bought a car and now I need to cancel

3. Is my deposit refundable?

4. “Spares or repairs” and other dodgy dealer tricks

5. What is a deposit contribution?

6. The ten safest new cars for 2019

7. What is WLTP and how will it affect me?

8. How much does the average car cost to run?

9. Rejecting a car – your consumer rights

10. Used car warranty – your consumer rights

 

Top car finance links

1. Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) explained

2. Personal Contract Hire (PCH) explained

3. Hire Purchase (HP) explained

4. Car finance glossary

5. What documents do I need for car finance?

6. How to avoid finance and leasing penalty charges

7. Can I take out finance for someone else?

8. Understanding your credit history and credit score

9. The PCP “early upgrade” myth

10. How to understand a car finance quote

The Car Expert partners

Our commercial partners. Click on the logos for more information and special offers

Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 2
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 3
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 4
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 5
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 6
Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020 7

Latest articles

Car reviews

Land Rover Discovery Sport review

The Land Rover Discovery Sport has been given a comprehensive update, covering almost every aspect of the car. Has it fixed the problems of the original model?
Read more
Driving

Calls made for zero tolerance on drink-driving

Calls are being made for a zero-tolerance policy towards drink-driving as a recent study confirmed that alcohol-related deaths are on the rise in the UK.
Read more
Car reviews

2020 Volkswagen Golf test drive

The outgoing Volkswagen Golf was still a near-class-leading model after seven years on sale, but the new 2020 model is a big leap forward again.
Read more
New model

Mercedes-Benz unveils second-generation GLA

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest GLA — the second generation of the A-Class-based crossover model.
Read more
Car industry news

Election nerves keep customers away from showrooms in November

Private new car sales were down by 6% in November compared to the same month last year, with the general election predictably causing havoc for retailers.
Read more

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Be the first to know

Would you like to stay up to date with The Car Expert?

Yes please

More new and updated cars

Model update

Vauxhall Insignia updated for 2020

Vauxhall has revealed the first look at its facelifted Vauxhall Insignia, which is now only available in a liftback body style.
Read more
Model update

Updated Jaguar F-Type arrives with dramatic new look

Jaguar has revealed its new-look Jaguar F-Type coupe and convertible, bringing a striking new look to its sports car after six years...
Read more
New model

Audi unveils all-electric e-tron Sportback

Audi has revealed its latest all-electric vehicle – the e-tron Sportback – at the Los Angeles motor show this week.
Read more
New model

Tesla unveils ‘futuristic’ Cybertruck electric pick-up truck

Tesla has unveiled its first pickup truck – the Cybertruck – in an event that created headlines for a failed test of its supposedly shatterproof windows.
Read more

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2019 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.