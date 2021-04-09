Buy a Vauxhall Mokka from your sofa with Cazoo Buy online. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

The Vauxhall Mokka is a small SUV/crossover that is slightly larger than the Vauxhall Crossland (formerly Crossland X) and smaller than the Grandland X. The current model was launched in late 2020, with first customers taking delivery of their cars in early 2021.

The all-new Mokka replace the previous Mokka X and is the first model to feature Vauxhall and Opel’s latest design language. The Mokka is available with both petrol and diesel engines, while an all-electric Mokka-e is also available. We are building a separate page for the Mokka-e, so check back soon.

As the Vauxhall Mokka has only just been launched, we are still gathering reviews from across the UK motoring media. As of April 2021, it has an overall Expert Rating of 78%, which puts it in the top half of the small SUV sector but still several points behing the class-leading Ford Puma. We are also still waiting on independent assessments from Euro NCAP, Green NCAP and Thatcham for safety, green credentials and security, respectively.

The new Mokka has received praise for its fuel-efficient engines and bold styling, although criticisms have been made about its lack of practicality compared to rivals, particularly its small boot.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £20,740 on-road Launched: Autumn 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It may have a bold new look but the new Vauxhall Mokka has kept many of the qualities that made its predecessor such a strange sales sensation. It’s not as good to drive as some key rivals, and it’s far from the most practical of small SUVs.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Stylish, well-equipped and affordable, the new Vauxhall Mokka is an attractive option in the competitive small crossover segment.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic SRi Nav Premium

Score: 7 / 10

“The combination of equipment, practicality, pricing and standout styling in the Vauxhall Mokka is sure to resonate.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic SRi

Score: 8 / 10

“Fundamentally it is a great car. It carries off Vauxhall’s new design language very well, with great kerbside appeal. The Mokka is also reasonably spacious and comfortable, and has a smooth and willing engine in the 1.2-litre petrol version we tried.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic SRi Nav

Score: 8 / 10

“While this new Vauxhall Mokka isn’t perfect – particularly in terms of practicality – we can comfortably say it’s now a small crossover worth looking at.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Bringing a well-rounded driving experience, style and quality to the crossover segment, this new Vauxhall Mokka is leaps and bounds better than its predecessor.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Vauxhall Mokka has a sharp design and low running costs, but it’s not especially practical for an SUV.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Vauxhall Mokka is a small SUV with efficient engines and plenty of kit. But the boot is smaller than the one in the car it replaces.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic Launch Edition

“A stylish and well-honed option, but it’s the EV that really appeals, offering something that isn’t available elsewhere.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The new Vauxhall Mokka takes a huge step forward from the first generation model.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“New Vauxhall Mokka sets out to banish memories of what came before.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic SRi

“The Vauxhall Mokka looks ace and gives you choice – a cause of concern for the rival Ford Puma.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol automatic SRi Nav

Score: 9 / 10

“With a sparkling design and a whole lot better to drive than its predecessor, the new Vauxhall Mokka has a comprehensive drivetrain range with a very good battery choice, which will be a superb urban runaround.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“A cracking piece of design and good enough at all the everyday stuff. At last, Vauxhall has a properly sorted crossover.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Vauxhall Mokka is generously equipped, features a range of frugal and efficient petrol engines and comes with plenty of personalisation options, but there are more rounded choices in the small SUV class.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2021, the new Vauxhall Mokka has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the Mokka has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Vauxhall Mokka has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new Mokka is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

The new Vauxhall Mokka has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new Mokka is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Find your perfect Vauxhall Mokka Explore thousands of cars for sale with Carsnip, the UK’s automotive search engine

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Vauxhall Mokka, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi Q2 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen T-Roc