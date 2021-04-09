fbpx

Vauxhall Mokka SRi (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Vauxhall Mokka

(2021 – present)

The Vauxhall Mokka is a small SUV/crossover that is slightly larger than the Vauxhall Crossland (formerly Crossland X) and smaller than the Grandland X. The current model was launched in late 2020, with first customers taking delivery of their cars in early 2021.

The all-new Mokka replace the previous Mokka X and is the first model to feature Vauxhall and Opel’s latest design language. The Mokka is available with both petrol and diesel engines, while an all-electric Mokka-e is also available. We are building a separate page for the Mokka-e, so check back soon.

As the Vauxhall Mokka has only just been launched, we are still gathering reviews from across the UK motoring media. As of April 2021, it has an overall Expert Rating of 78%, which puts it in the top half of the small SUV sector but still several points behing the class-leading Ford Puma. We are also still waiting on independent assessments from Euro NCAP, Green NCAP and Thatcham for safety, green credentials and security, respectively.

The new Mokka has received praise for its fuel-efficient engines and bold styling, although criticisms have been made about its lack of practicality compared to rivals, particularly its small boot.

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £20,740 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2021, the new Vauxhall Mokka has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Testing was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Once the Mokka has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Vauxhall Mokka has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the new Mokka is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll have the results here.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

The new Vauxhall Mokka has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the new Mokka is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

Audi Q2 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASXNissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda KamiqSsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland | Volkswagen T-Roc

