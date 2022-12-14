Vauxhall Mokka Electric gets battery upgrade

Following the price reductions that were rolled out across the Mokka range earlier this year, Vauxhall has now announced that the all-electric version of the Mokka will soon get a battery upgrade that increases the car’s range and performance.

This update comes as Vauxhall tries to keep the Mokka competitive with newer all-electric SUVs like the award-winning Kia Niro EV that arrived this year.

Available on new models from March 2023 onwards, this new 54kWh battery pack replaces the current 50kWh unit, increasing the SUV’s maximum battery range by 20% to a reported 252 miles.

This tech upgrade also ups the car’s power output by 20hp – 156hp in total. This allows the updated Mokka Electric to accelerate from 0-62mph in under 10 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 93mph.

Despite the bigger battery, Vauxhall assures UK buyers that the SUV is as spacious inside as it was before the update.

The Vauxhall Mokka and Mokka Electric are currently the highest scoring Vauxhall models in our Expert Rating Index. Both models are commended for their bold styling, though there are more practical alternatives available on the market. The Mokka holds an Expert Rating of 66%, while the Mokka Electric holds an Expert Rating of 69%.