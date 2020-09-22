2021 Vauxhall Mokka pricing and specs
New model

All-new Vauxhall Mokka goes on sale

Petrol, diesel and electric models set to hit UK roads fro April 2021

Jack Evans
Vauxhall has confirmed pricing and specifications for its new Mokka and electric Mokka-e.

Priced from £20,735 – and £30,840 for the Mokka-e after the Government’s plug-in grant – the Mokka is available to order now and first deliveries are expected to begin in April 2021.

Based on a new platform, the Mokka is now 120kg lighter than the outgoing model, yet still provides up to 350 litres of boot space with the rear seats in place – regardless of which powertrain is selected.

Inside, there’s a two-screen setup with a pair of displays measuring up to 12 inches in size, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included as standard.

The new Mokka-e joins the Corsa-e in Vauxhall’s range of electric vehicles and is powered by a 50kWh battery and 100kW electric motor as standard. It arrives with a claimed range of up to 201 miles from a single charge and supports 100kW rapid DC charging too, with an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes via this outlet.

A series of conventional petrol and diesel engines will also be available, with a single 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol sitting alongside a 1.5-litre diesel in the range.

Entry-level SE models benefit from 16-inch alloy wheels as standard, which also brings a seven-inch colour touchscreen and automatic emergency braking included in the entry price – among other features.

Next up is SRi trim which adds 18-inch wheels, black contrast details and cruise control, while SRi Nav Premium brings satellite navigation and a ten-inch touchscreen. Elite Nav models gain rear parking sensors and a 180-degree parking camera, and moving up Elite Nav Premium brings a 12-inch driver instrument cluster.

Finally, Ultimate Nav adds keyless entry, wireless mobile phone charging, 18-inch alloy wheels and LED matrix headlights – among other features.

Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

