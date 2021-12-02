Vauxhall reveals first electrified Astra estate

Vauxhall has unveiled the Sports Tourer version of its new Astra family car, following the hatch that was revealed in September.

The eighth generation of the estate-bodied Astra will be Vauxhall’s first electrified estate. Like the hatch, it will go on sale next year with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options. However, whether the full-electric Astra due on sale in 2023 will be offered as an estate is yet to be confirmed.

The new estate offers 608 litres of boot space, which is 68 litres more than its predecessor, and extends to 1,634 litres with the rear seats folded. This is despite the new Sports Tourer being 6cm shorter overall than the outgoing model, though the wheelbase is actually 6cm longer to help free up more interior space.

Buyers choosing the plug-in hybrid version will forfeit the extra space, however, losing 60 litres from the boot due to a need to accommodate the electrical system’s battery under the boot floor.

The rear seats can split fold in a 40:20:40 format and when they are folded the floor is completely flat to make accommodating long or bulky cargo easier.

Like the hatch, the new Sports Tourer adopts the latest Vauxhall family styling which debuted on the Mokka small SUV. It will also feature a completely changed interior with analogue dials on every version replaced by digital instrumentation. The ‘Pure Panel’ includes a ten-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver and another ten-inch colour touchscreen atop the centre console.

Vauxhall expects the first Astra Sports Tourer customers to receive their cars in early summer 2022. Dealers will start taking orders in the new year and prices will be announced then.



