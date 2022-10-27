fbpx

Vauxhall Grandland GSe
Vauxhall reveals Grandland GSe plug-in hybrid

Vauxhall's new electrified GSe performance sub-brand has added an SUV to its ranks - the 300hp Grandland GSe

Sean Rees

Vauxhall has given us a look at the second model that is set to join its new performance-focused GSe range – the 300hp Grandland GSe SUV.

This announcement comes following the unveiling of the sporty Astra GSe hatchback and estate in September. Vauxhall has not had a performance-focused line-up since the VXR range was discontinued in 2017, and this new GSe marque will only produce electrified models.

The new Grandland GSe is no different. Powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with two electric motors, this all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid can produce 75hp more than the standard Grandland plug-in hybrid – 300hp in total. The SUV’s top speed is capped at 146mph, and Vauxhall claims that it can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.1 seconds.

The manufacturer reports that this electrified powertrain offers a combined fuel consumption of 217mpg. Like the Astra GSe, this new performance-enhanced SUV also comes with suspension upgrades and steering calibration adjustments to make it more agile and comfortable while turning.

The Grandland GSe sports a few subtle cosmetic tweaks, including a rear diffuser redesign and GSe badging on the boot lid. The model sits on 19-inch alloy wheels, and can be specced with a black bonnet for an optional fee.

Inside, GSe versions of the Grandland gain alcantara-trimmed performance seats for the driver and front passenger. Although Vauxhall has not yet decided on the SUV’s UK pricing, the brand says that its Grandland GSe will become available to order early next year, with the first customer orders expected to be delivered sometime in Spring 2023.

The Vauxhall Grandland has been praised for its family-friendly practicality and safety features, but overall it is generally not regarded to be as good as several rivals in a fiercely competitive SUV sector. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 57%.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

