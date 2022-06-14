Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 – 2018)

Summary

The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was a seven-seat people carrier that first arrived on UK roads at the end of 2011. It was discontinued in mid-2018 as Vauxhall looked to target the SUV market instead.

Available as a petrol or diesel model, the Zafira Tourer had the same basic underpinnings as the last-generation Astra, and many reviewers commented that this had a positive impact on the Zafira Tourer’s driving abilities.

“Its steering is pleasingly quick”, What Car? explained. “There’s plenty of grip and very little lean, and its handling is entirely predictable and safe, if not immeasurably good fun.”

As well as being surprisingly agile, the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was praised for its comfortable cabin and an efficient range of engines, though some found the ride comfort to be rather firm and the diesel powertrains to be quite noisy at speed.

A few reviews tabled criticisms of the Zafira’s infotainment too, which Vauxhall updated as part of the car’s 2016 facelift, but the newer system has not aged very well either.

That said, motoring outlets collectively agreed at the Zafira Tourer was an affordable option for long-distance seven-seater travel with little fuss. “It has everything a family could need”, Auto Express concluded. “It offers smart looks, a spacious cabin and, apart from entry-level models, lots of equipment.”

No longer on sale, the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 32 different UK reviews.

Zafira Tourer highlights Flexible and practical seven-seater

A comfortable and well-equipped cabin

Value-for-money option second hand

Quality range of engines

Surprisingly nimble on the road Zafira Tourer lowlights Entry-level models are pretty basic

Diesel engines are rather noisy

Dated infotainment

Frim ride comfort

Cramped rear row of seating

Key specifications

Body style: People carrier

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £25,445 on-road Launched: Winter 2011/12

Last updated: Summer 2016

Discontinued: Summer 2018

Image gallery

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was never lab tested by Green NCAP as its production cycle pre-dated the progamme.

Reliability rating

The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer has a better-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy.

Over 70% of all reported problems with the Zafira Tourer relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of more than £350. The other area to look out for is the suspension, the average bill for these was only about £330. Fuel system problems are the most expensive, at around £430 on average.

If you’re looking at a used Vauxhall Zafira Tourer, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Awards

2018 What Car? Awards – Best MPV for Less Than £20,000 2016 BusinessCar Awards – Best Mini-MPV 2013 CarSite Awards – Best Large MPV

Fleet News Awards – Best Full-size People Carrier

2012 Towcar Awards – Best MPV

