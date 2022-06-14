Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 – 2018)

Summary
The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was a seven-seat people carrier that first arrived on UK roads at the end of 2011. It was discontinued in mid-2018 as Vauxhall looked to target the SUV market instead.
Available as a petrol or diesel model, the Zafira Tourer had the same basic underpinnings as the last-generation Astra, and many reviewers commented that this had a positive impact on the Zafira Tourer’s driving abilities.
“Its steering is pleasingly quick”, What Car? explained. “There’s plenty of grip and very little lean, and its handling is entirely predictable and safe, if not immeasurably good fun.”
As well as being surprisingly agile, the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was praised for its comfortable cabin and an efficient range of engines, though some found the ride comfort to be rather firm and the diesel powertrains to be quite noisy at speed.
A few reviews tabled criticisms of the Zafira’s infotainment too, which Vauxhall updated as part of the car’s 2016 facelift, but the newer system has not aged very well either.
That said, motoring outlets collectively agreed at the Zafira Tourer was an affordable option for long-distance seven-seater travel with little fuss. “It has everything a family could need”, Auto Express concluded. “It offers smart looks, a spacious cabin and, apart from entry-level models, lots of equipment.”
No longer on sale, the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 32 different UK reviews.
Zafira Tourer highlights
- Flexible and practical seven-seater
- A comfortable and well-equipped cabin
- Value-for-money option second hand
- Quality range of engines
- Surprisingly nimble on the road
Zafira Tourer lowlights
- Entry-level models are pretty basic
- Diesel engines are rather noisy
- Dated infotainment
- Frim ride comfort
- Cramped rear row of seating
Key specifications
Body style: People carrier
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £25,445 on-road
Launched: Winter 2011/12
Last updated: Summer 2016
Discontinued: Summer 2018
Image gallery
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is a spacious and luxurious seven-seater that’s designed to rival the Ford S-MAX.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The Zafira Tourer has everything a family could need. It offers smart looks, a spacious cabin and, apart from entry-level models, lots of equipment.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2016
Score: 8 / 10
“Keeping the Zafira Tourer at the top of its game is Vauxhall’s priority with this midlife update, which replaces the distinctive front-end treatment of the seven-seat MPV with a more sober, corporate face.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.8 / 10
“The Zafira Tourer is a capable seven-seat MPV, albeit one that’s showing its age despite a 2016 refresh in its design.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer scores points for being an attractive MPV with its swish design. It’s also pleasant to drive, making it a worthy rival to the Ford S-MAX.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is a super-stylish MPV but lacks sliding rear doors.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“A mid-life refresh aims to bring the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer up to date. It’s better, but still behind the class best.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: Tech Line 2.0 CDTi 170hp
Score: 7 / 10
“A marked improvement over the outgoing model, the Zafira Tourer remains a practical and well-equipped option in the seven-seat MPV sector.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6 CDTi
Score: 8 / 10
“The Zafira Tourer takes Vauxhall straight to the front of the numbers game.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 2.0 CDTi (2011)
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is an accomplished MPV. It won’t set an enthusiast’s pants on fire like a Ford C- or S-Max, but it’s well conceived and well judged for its target market.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.4-litre Turbo SRi
Score: 7 / 10
“If you want an affordable MPV that can get the job done with zero fuss, then you should definitely check out the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer’s strongest asset is its highly flexible seating, allowing it to transform from an airport shuttle into a medium-sized van in a matter of seconds.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Elite
Score: 8 / 10
“There is much cleverness in the Tourer range, but not all of it is available in all models. That can’t be said, however, of the range-topping Elite reviewed here, which gets the full set.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is a seven-seat MPV that’s good to drive, affordable to run and handsomely styled.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is a spacious, well-made and attractive MPV.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“The Zafira is not the most scintillating MPV to drive but the Flexride chassis borrowed from the Insignia matches most of the others in the class to give decent handing and good road-holding.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SRi Nav 1.4i Turbo
“The 1.4-litre 140ps four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine gives the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer more than adequate performance.”
Read review
Model reviewed: SE 1.6 CDTi ecoFLEX
“The Zafira Tourer averaged about 50mpg in many miles of mixed motoring in town and on the motorway. The oil burner is also quiet and smooth.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: 2.0 CDTi (168bhp) Tech Line
“Even with the effort of changing gear manually, the big engine suits the Zafira Tourer. It’s better suited to being fully loaded than the 1.6-litre, which is just about powerful enough to carry heavy loads, and fuel economy of around 50mpg is typical at motorway speeds.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6 CDTi Tech Line
“Stylish, good to drive and as versatile inside as buyers in this segment demand, the Zafira Tourer has always had plenty going for it.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer isn’t the most practical, the most versatile or the best-to-drive car of its type. It’s not the highest in quality or the most generously equipped, either. However, it’s still a good all-rounder that does a very solid job in all these areas, and it’s good value for money, too.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“While the Zafira Tourer isn’t exactly a stand-out class-leader in any given area, it’s competitive in pretty much all of them, and it’s also an affordable choice.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“While the current Zafira is still a competent and fairly attractive-looking MPV, it doesn’t quite match rivals such as the Ford Galaxy and Seat Alhambra in terms of out and out space.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The road the Zafira Tourer offers a sedate and hassle-free driving experience. Bumps and potholes are soaked up very well, although it’s not even slightly sporty.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The comfortable and practival Vauxhall Zafira Tourer feels like a sporty estate — it’s surprisingly nimble.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Zafira is feeling dated now, even in its new-look Tourer guise, and there are more sophisticated and comfortable choices out there. It’s one of the cheapest ways to carry seven, though.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6 CDTi Tech Line
Score: 10 / 10
“The Zafira is a great Vauzhall.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Much sharper looks bring Vauxhall’s Zafira Tourer MPV up to date.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is better to drive than many rivals, including the Citroen Grand C4 Picasso. And while it’s not as airy or practical as the Citroen, it still has space for adults in all three rows.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Zafira turns premium with a sleek look and super-luxurious interior – but has prices to match.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The original Vauxhall Zafira MPV wasn’t a thing of beauty, but it was good value and an immensely popular car for those who were in need of practical family transport.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is a large MPV with super-flexible seating for up to seven passengers and masses of room for both people and luggage. More than that, it’s a pretty impressive car to drive. Overall, this is a very credible family MPV.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was never lab tested by Green NCAP as its production cycle pre-dated the progamme.
Reliability rating
The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer has a better-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy.
Over 70% of all reported problems with the Zafira Tourer relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of more than £350. The other area to look out for is the suspension, the average bill for these was only about £330. Fuel system problems are the most expensive, at around £430 on average.
If you’re looking at a used Vauxhall Zafira Tourer, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer has received
2018
- What Car? Awards – Best MPV for Less Than £20,000
2016
- BusinessCar Awards – Best Mini-MPV
2013
- CarSite Awards – Best Large MPV
- Fleet News Awards – Best Full-size People Carrier
2012
- Towcar Awards – Best MPV
