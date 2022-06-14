fbpx

Expert Rating

Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 – 2018)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

65%

Expert Rating

Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 – 2018)

Not a current model

    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 to 2018) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was a seven-seat people carrier that first arrived on UK roads at the end of 2011. It was discontinued in mid-2018 as Vauxhall looked to target the SUV market instead.

    Available as a petrol or diesel model, the Zafira Tourer had the same basic underpinnings as the last-generation Astra, and many reviewers commented that this had a positive impact on the Zafira Tourer’s driving abilities.

    “Its steering is pleasingly quick”, What Car? explained. “There’s plenty of grip and very little lean, and its handling is entirely predictable and safe, if not immeasurably good fun.”

    As well as being surprisingly agile, the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was praised for its comfortable cabin and an efficient range of engines, though some found the ride comfort to be rather firm and the diesel powertrains to be quite noisy at speed.

    A few reviews tabled criticisms of the Zafira’s infotainment too, which Vauxhall updated as part of the car’s 2016 facelift, but the newer system has not aged very well either.

    That said, motoring outlets collectively agreed at the Zafira Tourer was an affordable option for long-distance seven-seater travel with little fuss. “It has everything a family could need”, Auto Express concluded. “It offers smart looks, a spacious cabin and, apart from entry-level models, lots of equipment.”

    No longer on sale, the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer currently holds an Expert Rating of 65%, based on 32 different UK reviews.

    Zafira Tourer highlights

    • Flexible and practical seven-seater
    • A comfortable and well-equipped cabin
    • Value-for-money option second hand
    • Quality range of engines
    • Surprisingly nimble on the road

    Zafira Tourer lowlights

    • Entry-level models are pretty basic
    • Diesel engines are rather noisy
    • Dated infotainment
    • Frim ride comfort
    • Cramped rear row of seating

    Key specifications

    Body style: People carrier
    Engines:     petrol, diesel
    Price when new:     From £25,445 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2011/12
    Last updated: Summer 2016
    Discontinued: Summer 2018

    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 - 2016) interior view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2016 - 2019) front view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2016 – 2019)
    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2016 - 2019) rear view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2016 – 2019)
    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 - 2016) front view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 – 2016)
    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 - 2016) rear view | Expert Rating
    Vauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 – 2016)

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer was never lab tested by Green NCAP as its production cycle pre-dated the progamme.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer has a better-than-average reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy.

    Over 70% of all reported problems with the Zafira Tourer relate to its electrical system, with an average repair bill of more than £350. The other area to look out for is the suspension, the average bill for these was only about £330. Fuel system problems are the most expensive, at around £430 on average.

    If you’re looking at a used Vauxhall Zafira Tourer, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer has received

    2018

    • What Car? Awards – Best MPV for Less Than £20,000

    2016

    • BusinessCar Awards – Best Mini-MPV

    2013

    • CarSite Awards – Best Large MPV
    • Fleet News Awards – Best Full-size People Carrier

    2012

    • Towcar Awards – Best MPV

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer, Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer, Ford Galaxy, Ford Grand C-Max, Ford S-Max, Mazda 5, Renault Grand Scenic, SEAT Alhambra, Volkswagen Sharan

    No longer on sale, the Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is one of the best all-rounders in the people carrier class, though its now showing its age.Sean ReesVauxhall Zafira Tourer (2011 - 2018)

