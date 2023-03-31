fbpx

Volkswagen adds high-spec trim to Touareg line-up

Volkswagen now offers its large Touareg SUV in a 'R-Line Tech Plus' guise, with additional tech that provides "that extra bit of luxury"

Sean Rees

Based on the mid-range ‘R-Line Tech’ trim, the new Touareg ‘R-Line Tech Plus’ grade is now available to order in the UK, offering larger alloy wheels and more on-board tech.

Volkswagen says that this extra trim level comes with around £5k of additional tech features and styling modifications over the ‘R-Line Tech’, adding less than £2k to the price tag.

These features include larger 21-inch alloy wheels and roof rails finished in black, a panoramic sunroof, and an electronically-controlled tailgate. Inside, the SUV comes with an ambient lighting system with 30 selectable colours and a heated windscreen. This ‘Plus’ model also gets a suspension upgrade.

The cheaper ‘R-Line Tech’ already comes with a leather steering wheel with shift paddles, memory-function wing mirrors, and a 15-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and these features are also included with the ‘R-Line Tech Plus’.

The Touareg ‘Black Edition’ still tops the range, offering Matrix LED headlights, parking assistance tech and several exterior design touches that are not available with the new trim package.

Like all models in the Touareg range, the ‘R-Line Tech Plus’ is available with the choice of two V6 3.0-litre diesel engines, offering an output of either 231hp or 286hp. Now available to order, prices for the new trim grade start at over £64k.

The Volkswagen Touareg has received mixed reviews from the UK media, and its current Expert Rating of 63% is lower than most other Volkswagen models we have analysed. One of the main issues is that the Touareg is not that much cheaper than its highly-regarded sister model, the Audi Q7.

Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
