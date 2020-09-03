Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Volkswagen Arteon (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

Volkswagen Arteon

(2017 – present)

The Volkswagen Arteon is a large five-door liftback (and, from late 2020, also available as an estate) based on the Volkswagen Passat. It was launched in 2017 and received a mid-life update in mid-2020. The updated model is set to arrive in the UK before the end of the year.

Along with updated versions of the Arteon range and the new estate model (Volkswagen appears to work from the same German-English dictionary as Mercedes-Benz as it insists on referring to the estate as a ‘Shooting Brake’, which it absolutely isn’t), there will also be a high-performance Arteon R model. Plug-in hybrid powertrains will also join the range, although they may not be available until later.

As of September 2020, the Volkswagen Arteon has an Expert Rating of 75%, which is pretty reasonable in the overall new car market but falls well short of many of its rivals in a segment that oozes quality. It’s also four points behind the Volkswagen Passat on which it’s based.

The Arteon has been praised for its comfort, equipment levels and practicality – especially its load space. However, the interior is considered a bit dreary and its pricing puts it right in the same ballpark as premium rivals from Audi and BMW, which better driving dynamics and more prestige.

Body style: Mid-sized liftback and estate
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £33,150 on-road

Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Summer 2020
Replacement due: TBA

  • Volkswagen Arteon (2017 onwards) - interior and dashboard
  • Volkswagen Arteon (2017 onwards) - rear
  • Volkswagen Arteon (2017 onwards) - front

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2017

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

85%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

82%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volkswagen Arteon has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If and when the Arteon is tested by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Volkswagen Arteon has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Arteon is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Arteon has received

2019

  • Tow Car Awards – Overall winner + 1,550-16,99kg category winner

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Volkswagen Arteon, you might also like to consider these vehicles

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | Audi A5 Sportback | BMW 3 Series | BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé | Ford Mondeo | Jaguar XE | Kia Stinger | Lexus IS | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz CLA | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

The Arteon is conceptually similar to the Audi A5 Sportback, BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLA – all of which are lower and sleeker versions of more mundane models (the A4, 3 Series and A-Class, respectively). But the fact that the Arteon is essentially a reworked Passat means that it also competes with a wide range of other models, including the Passat itself.

