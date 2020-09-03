The Volkswagen Arteon is a large five-door liftback (and, from late 2020, also available as an estate) based on the Volkswagen Passat. It was launched in 2017 and received a mid-life update in mid-2020. The updated model is set to arrive in the UK before the end of the year.

Along with updated versions of the Arteon range and the new estate model (Volkswagen appears to work from the same German-English dictionary as Mercedes-Benz as it insists on referring to the estate as a ‘Shooting Brake’, which it absolutely isn’t), there will also be a high-performance Arteon R model. Plug-in hybrid powertrains will also join the range, although they may not be available until later.

As of September 2020, the Volkswagen Arteon has an Expert Rating of 75%, which is pretty reasonable in the overall new car market but falls well short of many of its rivals in a segment that oozes quality. It’s also four points behind the Volkswagen Passat on which it’s based.

The Arteon has been praised for its comfort, equipment levels and practicality – especially its load space. However, the interior is considered a bit dreary and its pricing puts it right in the same ballpark as premium rivals from Audi and BMW, which better driving dynamics and more prestige.

Body style: Mid-sized liftback and estate

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £33,150 on-road Launched: Summer 2017

Last updated: Summer 2020

Replacement due: TBA







Auto Express +

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Arteon is a dramatically styled hatch with a luxury feel that takes on premium executive rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“This is the cheapest Arteon on sale, and is an appealing proposition for private car buyers. Performance is adequate rather than ferocious, and it’ll accelerate up to the national speed limit as fast as you need it to, but without any drama or fuss.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic

Score: 8 / 10

“VW’s latest push into a premium market sector is a stylish, comfortable and capable attempt. Sure, a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is better to drive and an Audi A5 Sportback more luxurious, but the Volkswagen Arteon’s more distinctive look will get it noticed in the company car park.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Volkswagen Arteon is an appealing prospect. Trouble is, the Audis and BMWs it competes with have much the same virtues, along with more desirable premium badges, and yet these rivals aren’t much more expensive than the VW, either to buy or to run.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Arteon has mostly been executed with the thoroughness we expect of VW, but on style, richness, rolling refinement and driver appeal, it’s short on the makings of a great mid-sized exec option.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Elegance

Score: 7 / 10

“Entry-level fastback doesn’t do enough to make the Volkswagen Arteon any more competitive in an already-tough class.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 150hp

Score: 7 / 10

“For fleet drivers looking for a capable motorway cruiser fitted with loads of standard equipment and is stylish to boot, the Volkswagen Arteon would have to be on their list of cars to consider, alongside the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé and Audi A5 Sportback.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 280hp R-Line

Score: 7 / 10

“Petrol power does a little more for VW’s new flagship than diesel, but the Arteon remains short of a selling point in a competitive class.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Arteon defies ready categorisation: bigger than a Passat, sleeker than a Skoda Superb, fancier than a Ford Mondeo or Vauxhall Insignia, more passenger-friendly than an Audi A5 Sportback. It’s heavy and on the expensive side.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic 190hp

Score: 9 / 10

“If you’re after a long-range cruiser that’s a bit different from the Audi, BMW and Mercedes models that have placed a monopoly on the segment, then the Volkswagen Arteon could be for you.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Volkswagen Arteon is a polished all-rounder, with the potential to upset premium rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic R-Line

Score: 8 / 10

“The R-Line trim level adds sporty looks to VW’s flagship saloon but doesn’t change the relaxed driving experience”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Volkswagen Arteon has cool exterior design and a big boot, but it’s expensive, and the interior and the way it drives could do with a bit more wow factor.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual Elegance

“It’s a very stylish and well-priced four-door coupe, albeit the Passat saloon roots are there. The downside is that there’s a hefty price walk of thousands of pounds to get from the humble Passat to the Arteon.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Elegance

“Technology impresses more than the driving experience, and the interior could be a bit more special, but the Volkswagen Arteon is a classy alternative to the existing flash four-door coupes.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 280hp R-Line

Score: 7 / 10

“Handsome yet understated Arteon is fast, refined and capable, but you pay for the privilege.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Even in more powerful variants, the Volkswagen Arteon isn’t exactly a thrilling drive. But that’s not what you buy an Arteon for. If you’re looking for something that stands out, feels extremely upmarket but you’re not too worried about the badge on the bonnet, the Arteon could be the car for you.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Arteon is a rare thing in the car world, as it manages to both look the part and be exceedingly practical at the same time.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Volkswagen Arteon is a supremely competent car. The question is whether you, as a buyer, value this competency over the image and also the driving dynamics offered by more recognisably premium competition.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic R-Line

“If most of your miles are done in a company car, the VW Arteon is something to aspire to. This is the car David Brent will drive in five years’ time when he is hitting his targets.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 280hp AWD R-Line

Score: 6 / 10

“I simply couldn’t think of anyone I’ve met, or even seen, who might want a good-looking four-door coupé that’s huge in the back and ordinary at the front, with a VW badge and a 40 grand bill” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s little doubt the Volkswagen Arteon is a fine car with a smooth ride and lots of space, but whether or not it can tempt buyers out of their Audis and BMWs is another matter.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Good looking, spacious and well equipped, but it’s missing on that oh-so-important ‘buy-me’ factor…”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The VW Arteon is good to drive, stylish and amazingly practical when considered in the company of other coupés, and even some saloons in the executive car class.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.9 / 10

“The VW Arteon manages to combine stylish looks with great practicality (it can seat five people and has a very spacious boot). The cossetting ride, refined cruising ability and impressive dynamic ability also make it a superb long-distance companion.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2017 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 85% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 82% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volkswagen Arteon has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If and when the Arteon is tested by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Volkswagen Arteon has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Arteon is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Arteon has received

2019

Tow Car Awards – Overall winner + 1,550-16,99kg category winner

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Volkswagen Arteon, you might also like to consider these vehicles

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | Audi A5 Sportback | BMW 3 Series | BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé | Ford Mondeo | Jaguar XE | Kia Stinger | Lexus IS | Mazda 6 | Mercedes-Benz CLA | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Vauxhall Insignia | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo S60 | Volvo V60

The Arteon is conceptually similar to the Audi A5 Sportback, BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and Mercedes-Benz CLA – all of which are lower and sleeker versions of more mundane models (the A4, 3 Series and A-Class, respectively). But the fact that the Arteon is essentially a reworked Passat means that it also competes with a wide range of other models, including the Passat itself.