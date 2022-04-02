Volkswagen Beetle (2012 – 2018)

Summary
The Volkswagen Beetle was a tribute to the famous original Volkswagen Type 1 (universally known as the Beetle but never officially named as such). It was essentially a rebodied Volkswagen Golf Mk6, available in coupé and cabriolet versions, and followed on from the previous ‘New Beetle’, which was basically a rebodied Golf Mk4.
Engine options were borrowed from the Golf and consisted of several petrol and diesel engine options, with both manual and automatic transmissions available.
Unsurprisingly, the Beetle was regularly compared to the Golf during its lifespan, and most reviews preferred the latter. ” Autocar explained that this last-generation Beetle “is a vast improvement on the previous incarnation of Beetle, but it continues to lack the dynamic polish and competence of the Golf.”
Other than its firm ride comfort, the key criticism levelled against the Beetle was its poor levels of practicality in the rear, and while it is a capable family car, many reviewers commented that the Volkswagen Beetle is nostalgia-inducing, but not very special on the road.
The Sunday Times wrote that its test drive in both the coupé and cabriolet versions provided a “a trip down memory lane” in a car that was fundamentally “undemanding and unrewarding”.
Top Gear explained that the Beetle was improved by its light 2016 facelift, which consisted of styling tweaks inside and out, but was still hard to recommend over the Golf or SEAT Leon considering its high pricing. The Volkswagen Beetle Dune, a trim with more ground clearance and SUV-style bumper cladding, joined the range in 2016. However, it cost several thousand more than the standard model and is a rare sight today.
Production of the Volkswagen Beetle ended in 2019. It holds an Expert Rating of 50%, which is significantly worse than any other Volkswagen – either new or used – in our Expert Rating Index.
Beetle highlights
- Attractive retro styling
- Range of economical modern engines
- Well-built and reliable
- Nippy performance with agile handling
Beetle lowlights
- Cramped rear seating
- Range gets expensive, especially cabriolet models
- Golf is more practical and comfortable
- Rigid ride comfort
Key specifications
Body style: Compact liftback coupé and cabriolet
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £17,210 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2012
Last updated: Winter 2016/17
Replaced: Summer 2019
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 2011-19
Score: 6 / 10
“The second generation Volkswagen Beetle is greatly improved over the car it replaced. The styling is dramatic and contemporary, there’s more of a premium feel inside and out, and it’s even more fun to drive thanks to the better dynamics of the Mk VI Golf platform on which it’s built.”
Model reviewed: 2012-19
“In many cases ‘characterful’ can mean flawed and, while the Beetle certainly isn’t perfect, it strikes a pretty good balance of form and function.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 5.2 / 10
“The Beetle Cabriolet is almost as much fun as the MINI convertible, but with fewer practicality compromises.”
Model reviewed: Cabriolet 2.0 TSI (2013)
Score: 8 / 10
“At £24,975 as tested, it’s as pricey as a hotted-up John Cooper Works Mini Convertible and over £4k more than a Cooper S. But the Volkswagen Beetle is more practical, more comfortable, more refined, easier to live with, nicer to drive, and just as quick.”
Model reviewed: Cabriolet (2013)
Score: 6 / 10
“The VW Beetle Convertible offers a great blend of style, economy and driver enjoyment – but it’s expensive.”
Model reviewed: Cabriolet
Score: 8 / 10
“To our eyes, the Beetle Cabriolet is the best retro drop-top on the market. It’s not as much fun or as playful as the MINI, but it still handles well and the more spacious cabin and comfortable ride make it much easier to live with every day.”
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The VW Beetle cabriolet has an excellent folding soft top and zippy, efficient engines, and although it’s more of a softly-sprung cruiser than an out-and-out roadster, it has space for four, and a smart interior.”
Model reviewed: 2011
Score: 7 / 10
“The 2012 Volkswagen Beetle is the third incarnation of VW’s most iconic car and takes a step back to the 1938 original in terms of styling, plus a step forward from the New Beetle in terms of driving and practicality.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.2 / 10
“The Volkswagen Beetle is competent but unremarkable. Even so, it has undeniable appeal thanks to its cutesy, retro design, with plenty of clever references to Beetles of old, both inside and out.”
Model reviewed: Cabriolet convertible (2016 )
Score: 6 / 10
“The Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet isn’t a great car. It’s not very comfortable, it’s not very well equipped, it’s not very refined, and it’s not particularly affordable to buy or run.”
Autocar
Model reviewed: 2011-19
Score: 6 / 10
“Dynamically, the Volkswagen Beetle is a vast improvement on the previous incarnation of Beetle, but it continues to lack the dynamic polish and competence of the Golf.”
Business Car
Model reviewed: Dune 1.2-litre TSI 105
“The VW Beetle offers distinctive styling and a characterful drive.”
Car
Model reviewed: Dune Cabriolet 1.2 TSI DSG (2016)
Score: 4 / 10
“The regular Cabriolet with the right engine is a serviceable drop-top. But please, avoid the Dune and save yourself a lot of money.”
Model reviewed: GSR (2014)
Score: 6 / 10
“You’ve really got to like the looks of the GSR, and its ultra-retro theme, to shell out more than £1,000 extra for its rarity credentials. A typical limited edition, in other words.”
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Cabriolet
Score: 7 / 10
“The Volkswagen Beetle Cabriolet is a two-door, soft-top model which puts the emphasis on style. Its bulbous shape and bright colour selection certainly makes it stand out.”
Model reviewed: 1.4 TSI Design (2012)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volkswagen Beetle performs very well, and is more economical than the EU says it is.”
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: 2011-19
Score: 5.6 / 10
“If you want a retro-styled hatchback and don’t mind sacrificing a little practicality for looks, the Volkswagen Beetle should suit you perfectly.”
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Volkswagen Beetle has been with us since 1938, but this is only its third iteration and, by all accounts, it’s the best one yet.”
Eurekar
Model reviewed: R-Line 2.0 TDI 150ps
“The latest suspension set up in the VW Beetle R-Line allows for an engaging drive. The car feels well planted and agile.”
Model reviewed:
“The second series VW Beetle, produced until 2016, is more practical and yet still has that retro cachet so beloved of many drivers.”
Evo
Model reviewed: R-Line
Score: 6 / 10
“Retro styling and last-gen underpinnings, but the sportiest VW Beetle still has merit.”
Model reviewed: 2.0 TSI Turbo
Score: 3.5 / 10
“The VW Beetle is fun to drive and looks cool.”
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: Beetle R-Line Cabriolet 2.0 TDI DSG
“The Volkswagen Beetle R-Line Cabriolet is still a bit too soft for potential Scirocco customers perhaps, but chic enough and practical enough to make an appealing user-chooser option.”
Heycar
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“If you like the looks and the idea of a topless Beetle, there’s plenty to love here.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Easily dismissed as cutesy and pointless, the Beetle’s humour and charm is a sizeable part of its appeal.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: 2012-19
Score: 8 / 10
“Distinctive interior harks back to original VW Beetle. Enjoyable to drive.”
Model reviewed: Cabriolet (2013-2019)
Score: 6 / 10
“The Volkswagen Beetle is relatively practical for a convertible, with space for four adults, styling that turns heads, especially with the roof down, while it’s fun to own, especially on sunny days.”
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Second-generation VW Beetle pulls off modern retro styling perfectly and holds its value well.”
Parkers
Model reviewed:
Score: 5 / 10
“The Dune model adds style – and cost – but not substance.”
Model reviewed: R-Line 2.0 TDI BMT 150PS 3d
Score: 7 / 10
“The Vauxhall Beetle has retro appeal, a comfortable interior, good performance, capable handling, and strong reliability and build quality.”
The Sun
Model reviewed: R-Line
“The Volkswagen Beetle R-Line is still as stylish as ever and a charming alternative to the Golf.”
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Cabriolet (2012)
Score: 6 / 10
“Take a trip down memory lane in this undemanding, and unrewarding, convertible.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Volkswagen Beetle is an intriguing and eye-catching alternative to a Golf but nothing special to drive.”
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The VW Beetle has had another makeover and this time there’s substance amid the styling.”
Model reviewed: Cabriolet
Score: 4 / 10
“The new Beetle Cabriolet is huge fun and great with the roof down, even if it’s wet out.”
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Cabriolet
Score: 4 / 10
“The VW Beetle Cabriolet’s steering is incredibly light but doesn’t offer a whole lot of communication through the thin rim and the ride soon gets unsettled quite easily over broken streets. But it cruises well.”
Model reviewed:
Model reviewed: https://www.topgear.com/car-reviews/volkswagen/beetle
Score: 6 / 10
“The new Beetle is a vast improvement on its predecessor and sportier, too. We like it.”
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Mated with the DSG gearbox, the whole VW Beetle feels well sorted, not over- or underpowered, quick enough to please and steady enough in the corners not to cause sickness.”
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“The Beetle doesn’t quite have the dynamic sparkle that turns it into a sports model. The beefier steering can be a little wearisome on a long drive and doesn’t have the feedback of the best systems.”
Model reviewed: GSR
“If you’re in the market for a VW Beetle GSR you must positively like shouting from the rooftops about your independence of opinion.”
Which?
Model reviewed: 2011-18
“The VW Beetle’s low, sporty shape is designed to appeal more to male buyers and the fact that it’s also far sportier to drive than the previous Beetle backs this up.”
Safety rating
No safety rating
The Volkswagen Beetle was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
The Volkswagen Beetle was not lab tested by Green NCAP during its production life.
