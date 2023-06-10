fbpx

    Volkswagen California | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Volkswagen California is a camper van that is available in four- , five- and seven-seat configurations. On sale since 2016, this second-generation model is based on the T6 Transporter van.

    Four different trims are available, which change the California’s interior configuration and equipment list. Features can include a pop-up roof, seats that convert into beds, a kitchen area with appliances and an awning with folding chairs.

    “It’s still the coolest way to camp”, explains Honest John. “The California is refined and easy to drive, and offers excellent driver and passenger comfort.” Above all, Car‘s CJ Hubbard says that California’s “clever” and “functional” interior layouts are really impressive. “A piece of product design that is utterly fit for purpose, the California remains truly outstanding.”

    The California’s steep pricing has been frequently highlighted by reviewers, often with an explanation that the camper van still offers good value for money and is a class-leading model.

    While the field of competitors is quite slim, some motoring outlets recommend opting for the Mercedes-Benz alternative instead. What Car? concludes that the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo camper is “better to drive, plusher inside and has easier to convert beds.”

    As of June 2023, the Volkswagen California holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

    California highlights

    • Strong diesel engines
    • Clever and spacious interior layouts
    • Comfortable driving experience
    • Good resale values

    California lowlights

    • Expensive to buy
    • Not many engine choices available
    • Wind and road noise when on the move
    • Large turning circle

    Key specifications

    Body style: People carrier and camper van
    Engines:     diesel
    Price:     From £60,428 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2016
    Last updated: Autumn 2019
    Replacement due: TBA

    Volkswagen California front view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen California rear view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen California interior view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen California cabin view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Daily Mail

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of June 2023, the Volkswagen California (and the T6 Transporter van it’s based on) have not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    Model tested: California 6.1 2.0-litre TDI Diesel 4X4 Automatic

    Overall score: 1.5 stars
    Date tested: September 2020
    Read the full Green NCAP review

    Clean Air Index: 5.6 / 10
    Energy Efficiency Index: 0.6 / 10

    Testing the camper van in 2020, emissions testers Green NCAP concluded that the Volkswagen California was not very efficient by modern standards and that it produces a large amount of greenhouse gases on the move, leading to a poor one-and-a-half star emissions rating.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of June 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen California to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the California, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen California has received.

    2021

    • Motorhome & Campervan Design Awards – Five Star Camper Van Award

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Volkswagen California, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Ford Transit Nugget | Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo | Volkswagen Caddy California | Volkswagen Grand California

    More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen range at The Car Expert

    Seven-seat Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB unveiled

    Seven-seat Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB unveiled

    Britain’s best-selling cars of 2023

    Britain’s best-selling cars of 2023

    Volkswagen Touareg set for mid-life refresh

    Volkswagen Touareg set for mid-life refresh

    Limited-run Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 makes debut

    Limited-run Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 makes debut

    Five of the safest new small SUVs on sale

    Five of the safest new small SUVs on sale

    Volkswagen adds high-spec trim to Touareg line-up

    Volkswagen adds high-spec trim to Touareg line-up

    Five of the safest new small cars on sale

    Five of the safest new small cars on sale

    Volkswagen updates ID.3 looks and infotainment

    Volkswagen updates ID.3 looks and infotainment

    Volkswagen T-Roc R

    Volkswagen T-Roc R

    Plug-in hybrids – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Plug-in hybrids – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2023?

    The UK’s best-selling electric cars of 2022

    The UK’s best-selling electric cars of 2022

