The Volkswagen California is a camper van that is available in four- , five- and seven-seat configurations. On sale since 2016, this second-generation model is based on the T6 Transporter van.

Four different trims are available, which change the California’s interior configuration and equipment list. Features can include a pop-up roof, seats that convert into beds, a kitchen area with appliances and an awning with folding chairs.

“It’s still the coolest way to camp”, explains Honest John. “The California is refined and easy to drive, and offers excellent driver and passenger comfort.” Above all, Car‘s CJ Hubbard says that California’s “clever” and “functional” interior layouts are really impressive. “A piece of product design that is utterly fit for purpose, the California remains truly outstanding.”

The California’s steep pricing has been frequently highlighted by reviewers, often with an explanation that the camper van still offers good value for money and is a class-leading model.

While the field of competitors is quite slim, some motoring outlets recommend opting for the Mercedes-Benz alternative instead. What Car? concludes that the Mercedes-Benz V-Class Marco Polo camper is “better to drive, plusher inside and has easier to convert beds.”

As of June 2023, the Volkswagen California holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK motoring media.

California highlights Strong diesel engines

Clever and spacious interior layouts

Comfortable driving experience

Good resale values California lowlights Expensive to buy

Not many engine choices available

Wind and road noise when on the move

Large turning circle

Key specifications

Body style: People carrier and camper van

Engines: diesel

Price: From £60,428 on-road Launched: Spring 2016

Last updated: Autumn 2019

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Ocean T6.1 199ps DSG

Score: 9 / 10

“Once again, Volkswagen shows the rest of the industry – and the countless aftermarket converters – exactly how it’s done.”

Read review Model reviewed: Ocean 2.0 TDI 199ps DSG

Score: 9 / 10

“Every California Ocean gets 17-inch alloys, automatic lights, three-zone climate control, heated seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity and a five-inch touchscreen. The kitchen and associated gubbins are included, of course.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“There’s the feeling that you can go anywhere, whenever the mood suits you, park up and sleep. I used it as both a car and as a camper and can see the advantages it offers for both.” (Clare Kelly)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: T6.1

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s never going to make sense to some people, but as a piece of product design that is utterly fit for purpose, the California remains truly outstanding.”

Read review Model reviewed: Grand California 600

Score: 8 / 10

“The standard of fit and finish is great, the functionality is superb, the design fresh and modern, it’s genuinely good to drive, and the clever thinking really impresses.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It all comes at a price, but if you want the ultimate campervan that is well-built and good to drive, the California remains right at the top of its game.” (Ted Welford)

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen California is the perfect travelling vehicle in which to rest after holiday fun.” (Richard Ingram)

Read review Daily Mail + “For a couple, it would be perfect, as you can divide living and sleeping space. For a family of four it’s great, but once children get bigger squeezing you all in will get trickier.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Volkswagen has a proud history of campervans and the Volkswagen California ensures that the brand’s association with overnight adventuring is very much in the present too.” (Andrew Brady)

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“Refined and easy to drive, excellent driver and passenger comfort, and still the coolest way to camp.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“This is a vehicle born of decades of practical experience. It is incredibly well designed in terms of fitness for purpose, and although it is expensive we can’t imagine there are many present owners who feel like they’ve got poor value for money.” (CJ Hubbard)

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It’s the King of Cool when it comes to camping and is a natural successor to iconic 1950s ‘Splittie’.” (Rob Gill)

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“You can tell plenty of thought and experience has gone into the VW California’s practical interior, even if folding out the beds takes a bit of muscle. It handles well by camper standards and has reasonable performance, but the Mercedes Marco Polo is better to drive, plusher inside and has easier to convert beds.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of June 2023, the Volkswagen California (and the T6 Transporter van it’s based on) have not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP Model tested: California 6.1 2.0-litre TDI Diesel 4X4 Automatic Overall score: 1.5 stars

Date tested: September 2020

Read the full Green NCAP review Clean Air Index: 5.6 / 10

Energy Efficiency Index: 0.6 / 10



Testing the camper van in 2020, emissions testers Green NCAP concluded that the Volkswagen California was not very efficient by modern standards and that it produces a large amount of greenhouse gases on the move, leading to a poor one-and-a-half star emissions rating.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen California to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the California, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen California has received.

2021 Motorhome & Campervan Design Awards – Five Star Camper Van Award

