Volkswagen Golf Black Edition now on sale

by Sean Rees
Volkswagen has added a new model to its Golf hatchback line-up – the Golf Black Edition – which sports some unique cosmetic features.

The ‘Black Edition’ is now available to order in the UK, and sits above the ‘Life’, ‘Style’ and ‘R-Line’ in the core combustion-powered Golf range, and is cheaper than the plug-in hybrid ‘GTE’ model and the high-performance ‘GTI’ variant.

This new trim essentially builds on the ‘R-line’ specification, which already includes LED headlights, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, keyless entry, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting in the cabin, adaptive cruise control and parking sensors in the front and rear.

The Volkswagen ‘Black Edition’ adds larger 18-inch alloy wheels finished in black – which Volkswagen says are not available with any other Golf in the UK – and a ‘Black Style’ pack which includes an illuminated strip between the headlights, recessed and illuminated door handles, and black wing mirrors.

This new trim also comes with a ‘Winter’ pack, which adds a rear-view parking camera. Rear privacy glass is included, and there are five exterior bodywork colours to choose from.

The ‘Black Edition’ line-up begins with a 150hp 1.5-litre petrol model which makes use of a six-speed manual gearbox. A mild-hybrid model that uses the same 1.5-litre petrol unit and a seven speed automatic transmission is also available. The top-spec model is a all-wheel drive 190hp 2.0-litre petrol model which is also a seven-speed automatic.

This new trim addition costs £2k more than the ‘R-Line’, and £5k more than the entry-level Golf ‘Life’. Now available, prices for the Golf ‘Black Edition’ start at just under £32k.

The Mk8 Volkswagen Golf has received praise for being better to drive than its acclaimed predecessor, although its ‘all-digital’ interior has received generally poor reviews from almost all reviewers for not being anywhere as user-friendly as previous models. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 75%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
