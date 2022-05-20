Summary
The flagship of the eighth-generation (Mk8) Volkswagen Golf range, the Golf R is a five-door hot hatch and estate model.
Sitting above the standard Golf line-up and the performance Golf GTI model, the all-wheel drive Golf R sits at the top of the range – powered by a 315hp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. This is over 70hp more than front-wheel drive alternatives like the Golf GTI and Hyundai i30 N, but this added power and grip comes at a price.
“It is a pricey machine these days”, Auto Express comments, alluding to the Golf R’s price tag that surpasses the £40k mark. Autocar recommends the Honda Civic Type R as it costs significantly less, and because it is more involving and adjustable on the road. What Car? offers up the Toyota GR Yaris instead for the same reasons.
Many reviews also criticise the confusing and rather annoying layout of the Golf R’s touchscreen controls, and often comment that, while there is nothing explicitly wrong with the car’s interior, it does not match the quality of the premium-badged rivals that it is priced against.
Though not as refined inside, the Golf R is slightly roomier than the likes of the Audi S3 and BMW M135i, and comes with a generous list of safety equipment and other on-board tech as standard – including launch control.
A model that divides opinion, the Sunday Times says that the Golf R would be “a deeply frustrating car to live with every day”, while Top Gear describes it as “the supreme hot hatch all-rounder – no sharp edges, and more rewarding than you might expect.”
As of May 2022, the Volkswagen Golf R holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 13 reviews published by UK media sources. This score is a couple of points lower than both the standard Golf model and the Golf GTI.
Golf R highlights
- Fastest Golf you can buy
- Comfortable cabin
- More practical than some key rivals
- Plenty of safety kit as standard
Golf R lowlights
- Interior is nothing special
- Confusing infotainment
- Expensive to buy and run
- Not as entertaining as best hot hatches
Key specifications
Body style: Medium hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £42,190 on-road
Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: Summer 2021
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Estate
Score: 8 / 10
“No VW in the brand’s line-up quite nails the performance/practicality brief as well as the estate version of its core R model, the Golf. It’s not without fault, and is a pricey machine these days, but dynamically few can match it, while it offers the performance, image and all-round ability to back up its price tag. It’s a strong continuation of the Golf R Estate lineage.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Hatchback
Score: 8 / 10
“The Golf GTI may be a hot-hatch original but, in recent years, the four-wheel drive Volkswagen Golf R has introduced more power, performance and prestige to the package. This latest version may be the best yet. Leaving just one question for fans of hot VWs – Golf R or GTI Clubsport?”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“We admire this car’s speed, composure and new-found flair, all of which stand it out in the 4WD crowd. However, were it our hot hatch money, the £5000-cheaper Honda Civic Type R still offers more. More precision, more adjustability and greater involvement.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed:
Score: 10 / 10
“Quantifiably quicker and more sure-footed, the 316bhp jack-of-all-trades is first and foremost awesome on back roads. The new VW Golf R is less demanding than the GTI but every bit as fun.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Hatchback range
Score: 7.8 / 10
“Hot hatchbacks became more popular than sports cars because they bring driving thrills and practicality, and that’s true of the Golf R. It’s based on the sensible Volkswagen Golf, which has plenty of space for four adults and a reasonably large boot.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 9 / 10
“A Volkswagen Golf that’s both incredibly intense and classily cultured at the same time. Shame the looks aren’t quite as subtle as they used to be, though.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Undercooked and irritating in equal measure, the Mk8 Golf R’s execution is found wanting, and it’s a loss for the class.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
“With 320hp and 420Nm of torque, the fifth-generation Volkswagen Golf R can accelerate to 62mph in 4.7 seconds while top speed is limited to 155mph. An optional R-Performance package will increase the top speed to 168mph.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Hatchback
Score: 8.4 / 10
“Top-dog Golf is a discreet supercar slayer”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Hatchback
“When you find a quiet stretch of road, the Volkswagen Golf R is extraordinary. Around town, it’s ordinary. Apart from those signature silver wing mirrors.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Hatchback
Score: 5 / 10
“This would be a deeply frustrating car to live with every day. It wouldn’t be so bad if the new Volkswagen Golf R was breathtaking to drive but it’s not. Every so often it feels a bit like the wonderful Golf R of old, but these are only fleeting glimpses in between all the times it lets you down.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volkswagen Golf R is the supreme hot hatch all-rounder. No sharp edges, and more rewarding than you might expect.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“Fast and more fun than its direct rivals, but the Volkswagen Golf R doesn’t come cheap and won’t thrill you quite like a Toyota GR Yaris or Honda Civic Type R.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2019
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 95%
Child protection: 89%
Vulnerable road users: 76%
Safety assist: 78%
The Volkswagen Golf R shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the mainstream Golf range, which was awarded a five-star rating back in 2019.
As a high-spec model, the Golf R comes with plenty of active safety kit as standard, including such niceties as autonomous lane guidance, rear traffic alert and traffic sign recognition. The Golf R also comes with a three-year warranty.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of May 2022, the Volkswagen Golf R has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. It’s unlikely to be a priority for the organisation, but if it is tested then we’ll post the results here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Golf R has received
2021
- Carwow Awards – Most Wanted Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Golf R, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi S3 | BMW M135i | Cupra Leon | Ford Focus ST | Honda Civic Type R | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Skoda Octavia vRS | Toyota GR Yaris
