Expert Rating

Volkswagen Golf R

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

74%

Expert Rating

Volkswagen Golf R

(2021 - present)

    Summary

    The flagship of the eighth-generation (Mk8) Volkswagen Golf range, the Golf R is a five-door hot hatch and estate model.

    Sitting above the standard Golf line-up and the performance Golf GTI model, the all-wheel drive Golf R sits at the top of the range – powered by a 315hp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission. This is over 70hp more than front-wheel drive alternatives like the Golf GTI and Hyundai i30 N, but this added power and grip comes at a price.

    “It is a pricey machine these days”, Auto Express comments, alluding to the Golf R’s price tag that surpasses the £40k mark. Autocar recommends the Honda Civic Type R as it costs significantly less, and because it is more involving and adjustable on the road. What Car? offers up the Toyota GR Yaris instead for the same reasons.

    Many reviews also criticise the confusing and rather annoying layout of the Golf R’s touchscreen controls, and often comment that, while there is nothing explicitly wrong with the car’s interior, it does not match the quality of the premium-badged rivals that it is priced against.

    Though not as refined inside, the Golf R is slightly roomier than the likes of the Audi S3 and BMW M135i, and comes with a generous list of safety equipment and other on-board tech as standard – including launch control.

    A model that divides opinion, the Sunday Times says that the Golf R would be “a deeply frustrating car to live with every day”, while Top Gear describes it as “the supreme hot hatch all-rounder – no sharp edges, and more rewarding than you might expect.”

    As of May 2022, the Volkswagen Golf R holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 13 reviews published by UK media sources. This score is a couple of points lower than both the standard Golf model and the Golf GTI.

    Golf R highlights

    • Fastest Golf you can buy
    • Comfortable cabin
    • More practical than some key rivals
    • Plenty of safety kit as standard

    Golf R lowlights

    • Interior is nothing special
    • Confusing infotainment
    • Expensive to buy and run
    • Not as entertaining as best hot hatches

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium hatchback
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £42,190 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2021
    Last updated: Summer 2021
    Replacement due: TBA

    Volkswagen Golf R hatchback
    Volkswagen Golf R hatchback
    Volkswagen Golf R estate
    Volkswagen Golf R estate

    Media reviews

    Auto Express

    Auto Trader

    Autocar

    Car

    Carbuyer

    Carwow

    Evo

    Honest John

    Parkers

    The Sun

    The Sunday Times

    Top Gear

    What Car?

    Safety rating

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: December 2019
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 95%
    Child protection: 89%
    Vulnerable road users: 76%
    Safety assist: 78%

    The Volkswagen Golf R shares its Euro NCAP safety rating with the mainstream Golf range, which was awarded a five-star rating back in 2019.

    As a high-spec model, the Golf R comes with plenty of active safety kit as standard, including such niceties as autonomous lane guidance, rear traffic alert and traffic sign recognition. The Golf R also comes with a three-year warranty.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of May 2022, the Volkswagen Golf R has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. It’s unlikely to be a priority for the organisation, but if it is tested then we’ll post the results here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Golf R has received

    2021

    • Carwow Awards – Most Wanted Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Golf R, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi S3 | BMW M135i | Cupra Leon | Ford Focus ST | Honda Civic Type R | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Skoda Octavia vRS | Toyota GR Yaris

    With more power for a higher price, the Volkswagen Golf R is the German brand's fastest hatchback yet, but rivals are more involving.

