Volkswagen GTX models get spec upgrade

Volkswagen has made some minor alterations to its GTX-spec ID.4 and ID.5 models, with more standard equipment and a few design tweaks inside and out.

The ID.4 GTX SUV and ID.5 GTX coupé-SUV, which sit at the top of the ID.4 and ID.5 model ranges with enhanced performance and sportier exterior styling, now come with Volkswagen’s ‘Design’ and ‘Comfort’ packages as standard – previously optional extras.

This means that Volkswagen GTX variants now come with an intelligent ‘climate comfort’ windscreen for no extra cost, which can de-ice itself by heating up in cold conditions and shield the cabin from heat by cooling itself on hot days.

GTX models also now come with tinted side and rear windows and an automatic climate control system with air purification, which Volkswagen says keeps pollen, fungal spores and other airborne bacteria from entering the car. Drivers can also set the temperature of the front of the cabin to be different to the back, with a two-zone temperature control feature.

The GTX models also now come with heated seats and two USB-C charging ports as standard.

In contrast to the exterior colour of your choosing (six options available), the roof, roof rails, C-pillars and window surrounds are all now finished in black, as are the wing mirrors and the diffuser at the bottom of the rear bumper. Volkswagen says this black theme can be extended to the 21-inch alloy wheels fitted to GTX variants on request.

The dark colour palette continues into the cabin, where the dashboard and door panels are now trimmed in black, replacing the grey tones of the launch spec. The leather steering wheel and upholstery are finished in black too, while optional ‘premium’ sports seats add further red detailing to the interior.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 70%, the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV has garnered media praise for its spacious interior and clean exterior styling, but has also received widespread criticism relating to its rather confusing infotainment system.

The ID.5, which is structurally identical to its ID.4 sibling apart from its sloping roofline in the rear, is regarded as overpriced by some in the motoring media – while the car has plenty of on-board tech and a spacious interior, some reviewers have concluded that there is no compelling reason to choose the ID.5 over cheaper alternatives. It holds an Expert Rating of 58%.