Expert Rating

Volkswagen ID.5

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

58%

Expert Rating

Volkswagen ID.5

(2022 - present)

    Volkswagen ID.5 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    Arriving in the UK in Spring 2022, the Volkswagen ID.5 is an upmarket all-electric coupé-SUV. The ID.5 range also includes a range-topping performance model – the ID.5 GTX.

    The Volkswagen ID.5 is essentially a sleeker version of the ID.4 SUV – with a sloping roofline that reduces the car’s drag coefficient, which extends the range of the battery by a few miles. The ID.5 is powered by a 77kWh battery and a single electric motor, providing an official battery range of 313 miles.

    While the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Performance’ trims offer power outputs of 172hp and 201hp respectively, the dual-motor ID.5 GTX model is significantly more powerful at 295hp, but reviewers are not all that impressed with the performance of models across the range.

    What Car? asserts that the standard models “lack the instant punch you get from the Kia EV6 or the Tesla Model Y“, and that the ID.5 GTX would be “left for dead” in a straight-line sprint against the Tesla Model Y Performance or Volvo C40.

    The majority of reviewers have criticised the coupé-SUV’s infotainment, which Carbuyer calls “needlessly confusing”, while Car concludes that, unless you like its exterior styling, there is no compelling reason to choose the ID.5 over cheaper alternatives – “The price simply doesn’t reflect this car’s dull dynamics and cheap-feeling interior.”

    That said, most of these criticisms are reflections of how competitive the SUV market is at the moment. Described as “surprisingly spacious” by The Sunday Times, the ID.5 is still a practical car with plenty of on-board equipment included as standard and a competitive battery range. But as Driving Electric explains, “The ID.5 isn’t a class leader, for either driving experience or value.”

    As of May 2022, the Volkswagen ID.5 holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK media. This is a brand new model, and most of these reviews come from one foreign press event. We expect a large number of new UK-based reviews to be published in the coming months, which may raise or lower this score by a few points.

    ID.5 highlights

    • Nearly as practical as the ID.4
    • Competitive battery range
    • Comfortable driving experience
    • Plenty of on-board tech

    ID.5 lowlights

    • Complicated infotainment
    • Fiddly controls
    • Interior trim cheap in places
    • Expensive to buy outright

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium coupé-SUV
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £52,185 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Volkswagen ID.5 front view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen ID.5
    Volkswagen ID.5 rear view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen ID.5
    Volkswagen ID.5 interior view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen ID.5 GTX front view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen ID.5 GTX
    Volkswagen ID.5 GTX rear view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen ID.5 GTX

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: March 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 93%
    Child protection: 89%
    Vulnerable road users: 76%
    Safety assist: 85%

    The Volkswagen ID.5 coupé-SUV and the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV have an identical front end and the same list of safety equipment. Therefore, Euro NCAP says that the crash test rating they awarded the ID.4 also stands for the ID.5, including an excellent adult protection score of 93%, and an impressive safety assistance technology score of 85%.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of May 2022, the Volkswagen ID.5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Similar cars

    If you're looking at the Volkswagen ID.5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volvo C40

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    The Volkswagen ID.5 is a capable coupé-SUV with plenty of tech and a good battery range, but it is hard to justify over its talented rivals.Sean ReesVolkswagen ID.5

    Expert Advice