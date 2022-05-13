Summary

Arriving in the UK in Spring 2022, the Volkswagen ID.5 is an upmarket all-electric coupé-SUV. The ID.5 range also includes a range-topping performance model – the ID.5 GTX.

The Volkswagen ID.5 is essentially a sleeker version of the ID.4 SUV – with a sloping roofline that reduces the car’s drag coefficient, which extends the range of the battery by a few miles. The ID.5 is powered by a 77kWh battery and a single electric motor, providing an official battery range of 313 miles.

While the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Performance’ trims offer power outputs of 172hp and 201hp respectively, the dual-motor ID.5 GTX model is significantly more powerful at 295hp, but reviewers are not all that impressed with the performance of models across the range.

What Car? asserts that the standard models “lack the instant punch you get from the Kia EV6 or the Tesla Model Y“, and that the ID.5 GTX would be “left for dead” in a straight-line sprint against the Tesla Model Y Performance or Volvo C40.

The majority of reviewers have criticised the coupé-SUV’s infotainment, which Carbuyer calls “needlessly confusing”, while Car concludes that, unless you like its exterior styling, there is no compelling reason to choose the ID.5 over cheaper alternatives – “The price simply doesn’t reflect this car’s dull dynamics and cheap-feeling interior.”

That said, most of these criticisms are reflections of how competitive the SUV market is at the moment. Described as “surprisingly spacious” by The Sunday Times, the ID.5 is still a practical car with plenty of on-board equipment included as standard and a competitive battery range. But as Driving Electric explains, “The ID.5 isn’t a class leader, for either driving experience or value.”

As of May 2022, the Volkswagen ID.5 holds an Expert Rating of 58%, based on 13 reviews published by the UK media. This is a brand new model, and most of these reviews come from one foreign press event. We expect a large number of new UK-based reviews to be published in the coming months, which may raise or lower this score by a few points.

ID.5 highlights Nearly as practical as the ID.4

Competitive battery range

Comfortable driving experience

Plenty of on-board tech ID.5 lowlights Complicated infotainment

Fiddly controls

Interior trim cheap in places

Expensive to buy outright

Key specifications

Body style: Medium coupé-SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £52,185 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: ID.5 GTX

Score: 6 / 10

“Like the ID.4 GTX, this performance-trimmed ID.5 is lacking thrills. It isn’t too compromised in terms of practicality by its sportier shape, at least, but being only sold in ‘Max’ form, it’s expensive, and struggles to justify the price tag amidst some talented opposition.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.5 inherits both the ID.4’s good and not-so-good aspects, resulting in a fairly well-rounded electric SUV which isn’t too badly compromised by its sportier silhouette. It’s not a cheap option though, in a market that’s becoming more affordable and fielding greater consumer choice by the month.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: ID.5 GTX

Score: 7 / 10

“The closest-matched variant of the similarly sized Kia EV6 brings a touch more power to the table, a more dynamically rewarding chassis and roughly the same range for around £10,000 less.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Unless you’re particularly enamoured by the way the ID.5 looks we can’t see a particularly compelling reason to choose it. The price of the higher trim levels simply doesn’t reflect this car’s dull dynamics, cheap-feeling interior or average performance.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“Volkswagen’s needlessly complicated touchscreen and controls remain, and the material quality just isn’t as good as that in the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback, Tesla Model Y or even the Kia EV6.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The ID.5 isn’t a class leader, for either driving experience or value.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The ID.5 is a good-looking coupe version of the ID.4 SUV. The GTX version isn’t as sporty as promised, though, and rivals have a lot more performance.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Volkswagen ID.5 combines a handy electric range with a surprisingly spacious interior and even the option of a sporty GTX-badged model. It’s comfortable rather than sporty, while impressive equipment levels go some way to justifying the relatively high list price.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“A stylish alternative to the Volkswagen ID.4, the ID.5 has an impressive range and a more practical cabin than you might expect. It’d make a solid introduction to the world of electric cars.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“A Skoda Enyaq offers more space and a far nicer cabin, while the Kia EV6 has standout styling, a more dynamic drive and a dashboard that more effectively mixes form and function. If we seem rather down on the ID.5, it’s only a reflection of the strength of this car’s competition and how far electric SUVs have come in just a few short years.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“At upwards of around £52,000 there are a lot of other cars you could look at, though business users may find there are enough tax breaks to make an ID.5 an appealing choice.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The ID.4’s electric powertrain remains a compelling package that VW has put together, but it suffers by association with an infotainment system that still has enough inherent flaws to make it bothersome.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.5 is a good all-rounder that comes with plenty of kit, a decent range and an excellent safety score. However, rivals including the Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y and Volvo C40 Recharge are faster, smarter inside, have much better infotainment systems and take less time to charge.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: March 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 93%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 76%

Safety assist: 85%

The Volkswagen ID.5 coupé-SUV and the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV have an identical front end and the same list of safety equipment. Therefore, Euro NCAP says that the crash test rating they awarded the ID.4 also stands for the ID.5, including an excellent adult protection score of 93%, and an impressive safety assistance technology score of 85%.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of May 2022, the Volkswagen ID.5 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen ID.5, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volvo C40

Lease a new Volkswagen ID.5

If you’re looking to lease a new Volkswagen ID.5, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)