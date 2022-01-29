fbpx

Volkswagen ID.5 prices and specifications revealed

Set to be the new flagship model in the ID family, the Volkswagen ID.5 SUV-coupé is now available to order, with prices starting at £50,550.

Sean Rees

Offering up to 313 miles of battery range, the all-electric Volkswagen ID.5 SUV-coupé is now available to order with three trims available.

The ID.5 is fitted with the largest battery pack in the German brand’s line-up – a 77kWh unit that Volkswagen says can power the ID.5 for a maximum of 313 miles from full charge.

Volkswagen also claims that every ID.5 model sold in the UK will be net carbon-neutral, with the manufacturer compensating for the carbon dioxide emissions created during the production process through its climate protection projects.

The ID.5 SUV-coupé range consists of three trim levels, the rear-wheel drive Tech and Max trims, and the range-topping four-wheel drive GTX Max variant. The regular Tech and Max versions are also available as Pro Performance models, which increase the ID.5’s power output by 30hp.

The entry-level Tech trim includes LED Matrix headlights, an electric tailgate and an augmented reality head-up display as standard, as well as three-zone climate control and electric massaging seats. The latest iteration of Volkswagen’s Travel Assist technology comes with every ID.5 model.

The mid-range Max trim adds sports seats and a number of performance enhancements under the hood, including a chassis control system that changes the softness of the suspension depending on whether you would like a more comfortable or sportier drive, and a heat pump which keeps the ID.5 charging efficiently in the colder months.

With a power output of 299hp, the ID.5 GTX Max sits at the top of the range, distinguishing itself from regular models by sporting a sharper front bumper and rear diffuser, as well as a unique design for its 20-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the GTX Max comes with GTX-branded seats with red stitching and dark blue leather door panels.

The GTX’s dual-motor setup means that it can produce much swifter acceleration than the Tech and Max models, but this added performance reduces the GTX’s official battery range to 296 miles.

ModelOn-the-road price0-62 mphTop speedOfficial battery range
ID.5 Tech
(77kWh, 174hp)		£50,55010.4 sec99 mph313 miles
ID.5 Max Pro
(77kWh, 174hp)		£54,05010.4 sec99 mph313 miles
ID.5 Tech Pro Performance
(77kWh, 204hp)		£51,9408.4 sec99 mph313 miles
ID.5 Max Pro Performance
(77kWh, 204hp)		£55,4408.4 sec99 mph313 miles
ID.5 GTX Max
(77kWh, 299hp, all-wheel drive)		£58,6406.3 sec112 mph296 miles

Prices for the Volkswagen ID.5 range start at £50,500, which is nearly £8,000 more expensive than the entry-level Ford Mustang Mach-e, and almost £10,000 more than the standard Kia EV6 model.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
