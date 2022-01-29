Volkswagen ID.5 prices and specifications revealed

Offering up to 313 miles of battery range, the all-electric Volkswagen ID.5 SUV-coupé is now available to order with three trims available.

The ID.5 is fitted with the largest battery pack in the German brand’s line-up – a 77kWh unit that Volkswagen says can power the ID.5 for a maximum of 313 miles from full charge.

Volkswagen also claims that every ID.5 model sold in the UK will be net carbon-neutral, with the manufacturer compensating for the carbon dioxide emissions created during the production process through its climate protection projects.

The ID.5 SUV-coupé range consists of three trim levels, the rear-wheel drive Tech and Max trims, and the range-topping four-wheel drive GTX Max variant. The regular Tech and Max versions are also available as Pro Performance models, which increase the ID.5’s power output by 30hp.





The entry-level Tech trim includes LED Matrix headlights, an electric tailgate and an augmented reality head-up display as standard, as well as three-zone climate control and electric massaging seats. The latest iteration of Volkswagen’s Travel Assist technology comes with every ID.5 model.

The mid-range Max trim adds sports seats and a number of performance enhancements under the hood, including a chassis control system that changes the softness of the suspension depending on whether you would like a more comfortable or sportier drive, and a heat pump which keeps the ID.5 charging efficiently in the colder months.

With a power output of 299hp, the ID.5 GTX Max sits at the top of the range, distinguishing itself from regular models by sporting a sharper front bumper and rear diffuser, as well as a unique design for its 20-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the GTX Max comes with GTX-branded seats with red stitching and dark blue leather door panels.

The GTX’s dual-motor setup means that it can produce much swifter acceleration than the Tech and Max models, but this added performance reduces the GTX’s official battery range to 296 miles.

Model On-the-road price 0-62 mph Top speed Official battery range ID.5 Tech

(77kWh, 174hp) £50,550 10.4 sec 99 mph 313 miles ID.5 Max Pro

(77kWh, 174hp) £54,050 10.4 sec 99 mph 313 miles ID.5 Tech Pro Performance

(77kWh, 204hp) £51,940 8.4 sec 99 mph 313 miles ID.5 Max Pro Performance

(77kWh, 204hp) £55,440 8.4 sec 99 mph 313 miles ID.5 GTX Max

(77kWh, 299hp, all-wheel drive) £58,640 6.3 sec 112 mph 296 miles

Prices for the Volkswagen ID.5 range start at £50,500, which is nearly £8,000 more expensive than the entry-level Ford Mustang Mach-e, and almost £10,000 more than the standard Kia EV6 model.