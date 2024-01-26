fbpx

Volkswagen ID.7

(2023 - present)

Volkswagen ID.7 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

80
%
A

Used car score:

76
%
A

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

72
%
B

Safety Rating:

92
%
A

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

72
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Volkswagen ID.7 is a large all-electric saloon that arrived in the UK in late 2023, effectively an electric alternative to the company’s own Passat – just as the ID.3 is an electric alternative to the Golf.

The ID.7 has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media, mostly due to its comfortable ride, long range between charges and its well-mannered driving dynamics, as well as its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

What Car?’s Dan Jones calls the saloon a “very impressive” package, which offers “loads of interior space” and is more comfortable than smaller electric offerings like the Tesla Model 3.

Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey notes that the ID.7 is comparable in terms of size to the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, and while those models “offer a much more premium package”, the ID.7 is considerably cheaper. In reality, its rivals are slightly smaller saloons like the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The saloon’s most frequent criticism is a common across the ID range – fiddly touch-sensitive controls. “The ID.7 continues a concerning trend of making drivers spend more time using a touchscreen instead of buttons and knobs they can locate and twist without ever taking their eyes off the road”, says Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times.

As of January 2024, the Volkswagen ID.7 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 80%. This is currently one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating Index, although we don’t yet have running cost data available and we won’t see reliability data for some time.

ID.7 highlights

  • Impressive battery range
  • Great safety rating
  • Relaxing long-distance cruiser
  • Spacious interior

ID.7 lowlights

  • Rather dull inside
  • Fiddly touch-sensitive controls
  • Not very fun to drive
  • Expensive to buy

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £55,870 on-road

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volkswagen ID.7 front view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen ID.7 rear view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen ID.7 interior view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen ID.7 boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2023
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 95%
Child protection: 88%
Vulnerable road users: 83%
Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2024, the Volkswagen ID.7 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ID.7 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen ID.7 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ID.7, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of January 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Volkswagen ID.7. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen ID.7 has received.

2024

  • What Car? Awards – Safety Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen ID.7, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW i4 | BYD SealHyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen ID.7 at The Car Expert

Volkswagen ID.7 now available to order

Volkswagen ID.7 now available to order

The Volkswagen ID.7 is a comfortable and tech-laden electric saloon with a great battery range, but some reviewers have found it dull to drive.Volkswagen ID.7
