The Volkswagen ID.7 is a large all-electric saloon that arrived in the UK in late 2023, effectively an electric alternative to the company’s own Passat – just as the ID.3 is an electric alternative to the Golf.

The ID.7 has received a warm welcome from the British motoring media, mostly due to its comfortable ride, long range between charges and its well-mannered driving dynamics, as well as its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

What Car?’s Dan Jones calls the saloon a “very impressive” package, which offers “loads of interior space” and is more comfortable than smaller electric offerings like the Tesla Model 3.

Carbuyer’s Charlie Harvey notes that the ID.7 is comparable in terms of size to the BMW i5 and Mercedes-Benz EQE, and while those models “offer a much more premium package”, the ID.7 is considerably cheaper. In reality, its rivals are slightly smaller saloons like the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

The saloon’s most frequent criticism is a common across the ID range – fiddly touch-sensitive controls. “The ID.7 continues a concerning trend of making drivers spend more time using a touchscreen instead of buttons and knobs they can locate and twist without ever taking their eyes off the road”, says Dave Humphreys of The Sunday Times.

As of January 2024, the Volkswagen ID.7 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 80%. This is currently one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating Index, although we don’t yet have running cost data available and we won’t see reliability data for some time.

ID.7 highlights Impressive battery range

Great safety rating

Relaxing long-distance cruiser

Spacious interior ID.7 lowlights Rather dull inside

Fiddly touch-sensitive controls

Not very fun to drive

Expensive to buy

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £55,870 on-road Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.7 might be the company’s best ID product to date, although it’s still not perfect. It concedes points for its slightly gloomy interior and it’s rather pricey, but the range is impressive and it drives like a big Volkswagen should.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Lacks in star quality but is very capable and resolves some (but not all) of the VW ID line’s issues.”

Author: Illya Verpraet

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While the design looks like a committee effort by Hertz, Avis, Sixt and Europcar, the ID.7 may well be the perfect clean-air taxi. It’s roomy, comfortable, refined and hugely economical around town.”

Author: Georg Kacher

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“With a long range and good drive, the Volkswagen ID.7 could be the brand’s best EV yet, but its high price holds it back.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Sporty-looking electric saloon promises plenty of range and practicality, but it’s quite expensive.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“As posh and practical as a blazer paired with cargo trousers, the ID.7 will be a hit with business drivers. Private buyers may be put off by its lofty price, though.”

Author: Tom Jervis

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The elements of ID that needed fixing – primarily the infotainment system – have been overhauled while the new motor and improved suspension give the ID.7 a genuinely luxurious feel. Our only quibble is the efficiency, which seems a long way off the official figures.”

Author: Mike Askew

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.7 is the largest car in the electric VW ID range – and the best, most complete model that has been launched to date. It has a good range, ultra-refined performance and drives in a sophisticated, able way.”

Author: Richard Aucock

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.7 aims to take on the top-selling Tesla Model 3 at its own game, with a long range, classy driving dynamics and latest generation tech. It is spacious and refined, although the launch edition isn’t cheap.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Slotting into the top of VW’s electric range, the ID.7 makes total sense for consumers, and its lack of direct competition highlights just how lopsided the EV market is right now.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Sure, it’s more relaxing than thrilling, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. It feels like a car its owners will enjoy driving day in, day out because of its quietness and comfort.”

Author: Dave Humphreys

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The ID.7 quietly brings qualities that were so prized in the Passat to the new EV world.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The ID.7 lacks a bit of style, but at least VW has nailed most of the basics this time around.”

Author: Greg Potts

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The VW ID 7 is a very impressive electric saloon, offering a long range between charges, loads of interior space and a more comfortable ride than the Tesla Model 3. It’s quite expensive compared to rivals, but comes with enough equipment to sweeten the deal.”

Author: Dan Jones

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2023

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 95%

Child protection: 88%

Vulnerable road users: 83%

Safety assist: 80%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2024, the Volkswagen ID.7 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ID.7 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen ID.7 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ID.7, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of January 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Volkswagen ID.7. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen ID.7 has received.

2024 What Car? Awards – Safety Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen ID.7, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW i4 | BYD Seal | Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Kia EV6 | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen ID.7 at The Car Expert

