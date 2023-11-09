fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Volkswagen ID.7 now available to order

The new all-electric Volkswagen ID.7 saloon is now available to order in the UK, with one launch edition trim on offer

Volkswagen ID.7 orders open

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Smartly logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Smartly
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

Home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Set to challenge the sales of the BMW i5, Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6, the new Volkswagen ID.7 saloon is now available to order in the UK in ‘Pro Launch Edition’ guise.

This all-electric model will eventually replace the Arteon saloon and Passat estate in Volkswagen’s range, as a ID.7 Tourer estate variant is also planned. For now, the saloon is available to order only in one introductory 286hp ‘Pro Launch Edition’ trim, which is powered by a 77kWh battery and can reportedly muster a 384-mile range.

A more powerful variant is also on the way next year, the ID.7 ‘Pro S’, which is projected to have a range of about 430 miles thanks to its larger 82kWh battery.

Volkswagen says it has maximised interior space by opting for short overhangs and a long wheelbase. LED lights feature in the front and back, and the car sits on 19-inch alloy wheels. The side and rear windows are made of heat-insulating glass, and the heated wing mirrors are electronically adjustable too.

Inside, the ID.7 introduces Volkswagen’s new “Ready 2 Discover” 15-inch infotainment display, complete with freely assignable favourites buttons and – in response to feedback from customers – illuminated sliders to control cabin temperature. It also comes with the brand’s navigation software installed.

Wireless smartphone charging is included, as is a voice assistant for controlling the phone call and navigation system. This voice assistant can also open the panoramic sunroof, which can be switched between opaque and transparent.

The steering wheel is heated and wrapped in leather, while the heated power-adjustable seating is trimmed in a mircofleece fabric. Ambient cabin lighting, keyless start and entry, three-zone climate control and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror also come as standard.

Pricing for the new electric saloon now starts at under £56k. Customers that order an ID.7 by 2nd January 2024 can get a free Ohme wall charger, or £750 in charging credit from We Charge by Elli – a public charging network owned by Volkswagen.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved