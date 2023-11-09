Volkswagen ID.7 now available to order

Set to challenge the sales of the BMW i5, Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6, the new Volkswagen ID.7 saloon is now available to order in the UK in ‘Pro Launch Edition’ guise.

This all-electric model will eventually replace the Arteon saloon and Passat estate in Volkswagen’s range, as a ID.7 Tourer estate variant is also planned. For now, the saloon is available to order only in one introductory 286hp ‘Pro Launch Edition’ trim, which is powered by a 77kWh battery and can reportedly muster a 384-mile range.

A more powerful variant is also on the way next year, the ID.7 ‘Pro S’, which is projected to have a range of about 430 miles thanks to its larger 82kWh battery.

Volkswagen says it has maximised interior space by opting for short overhangs and a long wheelbase. LED lights feature in the front and back, and the car sits on 19-inch alloy wheels. The side and rear windows are made of heat-insulating glass, and the heated wing mirrors are electronically adjustable too.

Inside, the ID.7 introduces Volkswagen’s new “Ready 2 Discover” 15-inch infotainment display, complete with freely assignable favourites buttons and – in response to feedback from customers – illuminated sliders to control cabin temperature. It also comes with the brand’s navigation software installed.

Wireless smartphone charging is included, as is a voice assistant for controlling the phone call and navigation system. This voice assistant can also open the panoramic sunroof, which can be switched between opaque and transparent.

The steering wheel is heated and wrapped in leather, while the heated power-adjustable seating is trimmed in a mircofleece fabric. Ambient cabin lighting, keyless start and entry, three-zone climate control and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror also come as standard.

Pricing for the new electric saloon now starts at under £56k. Customers that order an ID.7 by 2nd January 2024 can get a free Ohme wall charger, or £750 in charging credit from We Charge by Elli – a public charging network owned by Volkswagen.