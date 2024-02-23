fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer estate debuts

Volkswagen's all-electric alternative to its new petrol Passat estate, the ID.7 Touring has been unveiled with a competitive battery range

Volkswagen ID.7 Touring

by Sean Rees

Expanding its new large electric ID.7 line-up, Volkswagen has debuted its ID.7 Touring estate, which offers more boot space than the standard ID.7 with a slight reduction in battery range.

Volkswagen points out that the Touring is “one of the first electric estate cars to debut in Europe”, joining the likes of the cheaper MG 5 and more luxurious Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, as well as the new BMW i5 Touring which is now available to order. More battery-powered estates are on the way though, including the Audi A6 Avant e-tron which is expected to arrive this year.

As you might expect, the Touring is nearly identical to the ID.7 saloon, apart from the back end, which offers around 70 litres more boot space – 605 litres in total, rising to 1,714 litres with the rear seats folded. This is 35 litres more than the i5 Touring, but Volkswagen’s latest petrol-powered Passat estate is still the more spacious option, offering 700 litres for luggage room.

The Touring comes with a black contrast-coloured roof like the saloon, but with the addition of roof rails and a rear spoiler above a steeper rear window.

Inside, the estate features the same “Ready 2 Discover” 15-inch infotainment display, complete with freely assignable favourites buttons and – in response to feedback from customers – illuminated sliders to control cabin temperature. It also comes with the brand’s navigation software installed.

Wireless smartphone charging is included, as is a voice assistant for controlling the phone call and navigation system. This voice assistant can also open the panoramic sunroof, which can be switched between opaque and transparent. Ambient cabin lighting, keyless start and entry, three-zone climate control and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror also come as standard.

As for the powertrains, the Touring has the same lead-in 77kWh battery and electric motor pairing that the brand says can muster 372 miles of range on a single charge – eight miles less than the saloon. The range is topped by a more powerful 86kWh option, which has a reported 426-mile range. Both versions can top up the battery from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes using a 200kW charger.

A tow bar features on the option list, and with it equipped, the Touring has a towing capacity of 1,200kg. That sums up what we know so far – more ID.7 Touring details are to follow, including its UK pricing and arrival date.

The Volkswagen ID.7 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 80%. This is currently one of the highest scores in our Expert Rating Index.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
