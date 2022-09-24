fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Expert Rating

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

80%

Expert Rating

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

(2022 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is an upmarket people carrier and the largest model in the all-electric ID. family, which arrived in the UK in the second half of 2022.

    With exterior styling that harks back to the original Type 2 Microbus of the 1960s, the ID. Buzz has been widely praised for its unique looks, which stand out from its people carrier rivals.

    Described by What Car? as “a charming retelling of a classic for the modern era”, Parker’s Tom Webster argues that the Volkswagen “has some much-needed character in a class that is so often devoid of it.”

    “The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a funky, practical, 250-mile nostalgia trip”, Carbuyer’s Tom Jervis explains. “Unfortunately, nostalgia costs money.” The car’s pricing starts at around the £60k mark – which is considerably more expensive than mainstream van-based rivals like the Peugeot e-Traveller and Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life, but cheaper than luxury rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQV.

    Auto Trader‘s Dan Trent adds that the ID. Buzz is not as practical as the slightly more spacious Volkswagen Multivan, and Autocar‘s Mark Tisshaw concludes that you may need to “take some night courses” to understand the car’s rather confusing infotainment.

    However, “it trumps the myriad SUVs it competes with when it comes to space and family-friendly features”, says Richard Ingram of Auto Express. “Beneath the retro styling and functional cabin, there’s a really capable, compelling EV.”

    As of September 2022, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 12 reviews published by UK motoring media at its European launch. This is a brand new model, however, and this rating could shift up or down by a few points once the ID. Buzz is tested here on local roads in coming months.

    ID. Buzz highlights

    • More practical than upmarket SUVs
    • Competitive battery range
    • Attractive styling inside and out
    • Strong resale values

    ID. Buzz lowlights

    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Van-based people carriers are more spacious
    • Confusing infotainment
    • Seven-seat models not yet available

    Key specifications

    Body style: People carrier
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £57,115 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Volkswagen ID. Buzz front view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz rear view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz dashboard view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz interior view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz boot view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of September 2022, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of September 2022, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the ID. Buzz to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ID. Buzz, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has received

    2022

    • Top Gear Electric Awards – Electric Car of the Year

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Citroën e-Berlingo | Citroen e-SpaceTourer | Mercedes EQV | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Peugeot e-Rifter | Peugeot e-Traveller | Tesla Model X | Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life

    Buy a new or used Volkswagen ID. Buzz

    If you’re looking to buy a Volkswagen ID. Buzz, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Lease a new Volkswagen ID. Buzz

    If you’re looking to lease a new Volkswagen ID. Buzz, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Moneyshake logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    Volkswagen ID. BuzzThe Volkswagen ID. Buzz is perhaps the most hotly-anticipated people carrier ever made, and its review scores indicate that its worth the hype.

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore