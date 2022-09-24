Summary

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is an upmarket people carrier and the largest model in the all-electric ID. family, which arrived in the UK in the second half of 2022.

With exterior styling that harks back to the original Type 2 Microbus of the 1960s, the ID. Buzz has been widely praised for its unique looks, which stand out from its people carrier rivals.

Described by What Car? as “a charming retelling of a classic for the modern era”, Parker’s Tom Webster argues that the Volkswagen “has some much-needed character in a class that is so often devoid of it.”

“The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a funky, practical, 250-mile nostalgia trip”, Carbuyer’s Tom Jervis explains. “Unfortunately, nostalgia costs money.” The car’s pricing starts at around the £60k mark – which is considerably more expensive than mainstream van-based rivals like the Peugeot e-Traveller and Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life, but cheaper than luxury rivals like the Mercedes-Benz EQV.

Auto Trader‘s Dan Trent adds that the ID. Buzz is not as practical as the slightly more spacious Volkswagen Multivan, and Autocar‘s Mark Tisshaw concludes that you may need to “take some night courses” to understand the car’s rather confusing infotainment.

However, “it trumps the myriad SUVs it competes with when it comes to space and family-friendly features”, says Richard Ingram of Auto Express. “Beneath the retro styling and functional cabin, there’s a really capable, compelling EV.”

As of September 2022, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on 12 reviews published by UK motoring media at its European launch. This is a brand new model, however, and this rating could shift up or down by a few points once the ID. Buzz is tested here on local roads in coming months.

ID. Buzz highlights More practical than upmarket SUVs

Competitive battery range

Attractive styling inside and out

Strong resale values ID. Buzz lowlights Expensive, base price and up

Van-based people carriers are more spacious

Confusing infotainment

Seven-seat models not yet available

Key specifications

Body style: People carrier

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £57,115 on-road Launched: Summer 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s not quite as practical as its van-based rivals, admittedly, but it trumps the myriad SUVs it competes with when it comes to space and family-friendly features. It’ll sell on image alone, but beneath the retro styling and functional cabin, there’s a really capable, compelling EV. Only the high price counts against it.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s not cheap, and nor is it as practical as the more spacious and hybrid powered Multivan. Neither is it big enough to count as a true van and operate as an electrified alternative to the Transporter Kombis beloved of lifestyling outdoors types. But, for fashion conscious families, it’s still a compelling alternative to premium SUV.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you are sold on those looks, there’s nothing in the way it drives to put you off either, so long as you’re prepared to take some night courses to try to conquer that infotainment system.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The ID. Buzz is a unique offering which fuses clever packaging, spot-on looks, up-to-date electric propulsion and a truckload of emotional brownie points at a relatively affordable tariff.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a funky, practical, 250-mile nostalgia trip… unfortunately, nostalgia costs money.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The ID. Buzz combines funky styling, a functional cabin and refinement to create a unique electric family car – and a particularly pricey one at that.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Volkswagen has clearly done a decent job with the driving dynamics and while the range and efficiency is a little disappointing, the ID. Buzz feels more than the sum of its parts.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is the reborn retro icon everyone’s been waiting for, just modernised for the electric age. With a car-like driving experience, a bright and airy cabin, plenty of tech and a decent electric range it’ll hold broad appeal, although it’s only a five-seater for now.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It attracts attention like almost nothing else – people will come and talk to you when you park up in one of these, and you will smile when you look back at it. It has some much-needed character in a class that is so often devoid of it.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The looks, spaciousness and electric-only powertrain make this one of the few large cars that appears to be wholly socially acceptable — a perfect alternative to SUVs, which add height and weight without any extra carrying capacity.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“A convincing vision of a family car done better. We love it because it’s different, because it’s a new anti-SUV template, because it’s fun to be in and around.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A charming retelling of a classic for the modern era, which is good to drive, hugely practical and nicely refined. Yes, there are cheaper electric vans, but none travel as far between charges, or have the performance of the ID Buzz.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of September 2022, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of September 2022, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a brand-new model, so we don’t have enough reliability data on the ID. Buzz to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively for us using warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the ID. Buzz, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has received

2022 Top Gear Electric Awards – Electric Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën e-Berlingo | Citroen e-SpaceTourer | Mercedes EQV | Nissan e-NV200 Combi | Peugeot e-Rifter | Peugeot e-Traveller | Tesla Model X | Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life

