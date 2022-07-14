Volkswagen ID. Buzz now available for order

The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz people carrier range is now available to order in the UK, which consists of three trim levels.

The range begins at just over £57k with the entry-level ‘Life’ trim. These standard versions come with the same ten-inch infotainment system that you can find in an ID.3 hatchback, equipped with the brand’s own navigation software and a gesture control feature, which allows you to control a number of the people carrier’s functions by swiping your hand left or right.

The standard spec also includes LED headlights, ambient lighting for the cabin, wireless charging for your smartphone and heated front seats, as well as a removable storage console that Volkswagen is calling the ‘Buzz box’.

Opting for the near £62k ‘Style’ trim means that you gain upgraded Matrix LED headlights and more exterior light fixtures running between the headlights and across the boot lid. This trim also swaps out the standard model’s foot pedals for steel ones that have ‘play’ and ‘pause’ markings on the accelerator and brake – a feature that is included as standard on the ID.3.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Life’ (£57,115) LED Headlights

19-inch alloy wheels

Removable storage console

Ambient interior lighting

Ten-inch infotainment system with navigation and gesture control

Wireless charging

Heated and height-adjustable front seats

Heated windscreen

Rear view parking camera Mid-range ‘Style’ (£61,915) All ‘Life’ features that are not replaced

LED matrix headlights

20-inch alloy wheels

More exterior lighting on the front and rear fascia

Stainless steel foot pedals with ‘play’ and ‘pause’ sign markings Range-topping ‘1st Edition‘ (£62,995) All ‘Life’ and ‘Style’ features that are not replaced

21-inch alloy wheels

Heated and height-adjustable front seats with memory function and electrically-adjustable lumbar support

12-inch infotainment system with upgraded navigation and gesture control

Priced at just under £63k, the top-of-the-line ‘1st Edition’ trim features a bigger 12-inch version of the same infotainment system and adds lumbar support for the front seats.

Regardless of trim choice, every ID. Buzz model uses the same 77kWh battery which works in tandem with a rear-mounted electric motor to produce 201hp and a promised 258-mile range from full charge. The people carrier seats five, with space for 1,121 litres of luggage, increasing to 2,205 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Volkswagen says that customers who placed a pre-booking deposit in June will now be invited to spec their model in the brand’s online configurator, which anyone can now use. While Volkswagen is now taking orders, it has not specified how long wait times currently are, and when the first orders will arrive in the UK.