Volkswagen ID. Buzz recalls original Type 2 Microbus

Volkswagen has finally unveiled its production version of the ID. Buzz people-carrier, after decades of concepts that have paid homage to the company’s beloved Beetle-based Type 2 van from the 1950s.

The retro-inspired ID. Buzz hopes to evoke the same enthusiasm that made the launched original Type 2 a cult classic, particularly among the hippy movement of the 1960s.

It will be built in both passenger and van forms, in a Volkswagen commercial vehicle plant in Hanover, Germany.

The first versions on sale will be rear-wheel-drive, using the company’s established EV platform that already underpins the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV models. A 150kW electric motor is powered by a 77kWh battery built into in the vehicle’s floor, for the lowest centre of gravity and maximum space inside the car.

The MPV variant offers seating for five, in what is described as a lounge-like atmosphere aided by a very long wheelbase and accessed by sliding doors. There is also space for 1,121 litres of luggage, increasing to 2,205 litres with the rear seats folded down.

No range between charges is yet being quoted for the model but Volkswagen adds that onboard charging capability will allow replenishment of the battery to 80% capacity in only 30 minutes. Despite the boxy look, Volkswagen claims that the ID. Buzz is as aerodynamic as a conventional car to help increase the battery range.

Volkswagen also plans a longer, seven-seat version of the ID. Buzz, as well as a California camper version that will be inspired by the classic T2 Camper Van. This is expected to launch in 2024, while more powerful dual-motored variants are also said to be planned.

Volkswagen will start taking orders for the ID. Buzz in May with first UK deliveries expected in October. The company hasn’t revealed any pricing or specification details, but expect a starting price of around £50K.