Volkswagen ID. Life
Concept car

Volkswagen ID. Life points way to new compact EV

New concept previews upcoming budget electric crossover.

Andrew Charman
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Life concept at the Munich motor show, previewing a new compact crossover member of the German brand’s electric vehicle line.

The ID. Life is expected to appear in production form by 2025, most likely as the ID.2, and it will likely have a UK price range between £17,000 and £22,000, which is cheaper than many other EVs.

Volkswagen adds that the ID. Life is aimed firmly at younger buyers – “the car of the future will be about lifestyle and personal expression,” says VW CEO Ralf Brandstätter. “The customer of tomorrow won’t simply want to go from A to B, they will be much more interested in the experiences that a car can offer – the ID Life is our answer.”

The car’s visual appearance has certainly attracted comment. The family resemblance to other ID models is clear but it is more boxy. This has split options, some observers not liking it while others say it demonstrates the greater design freedom offered by compact electric drivetrains.

A minimalist treatment is applied to the body shell with no detailing, and both the exterior and interior mirrors are replaced by cameras. The concept also boasts a detachable roof which is very unlikely to reach production.

2109 Volkswagen ID Life Munich interior

The car sits on a new electric vehicle platform that will also be used for new models from VW group brands Skoda and Cupra. It uses a smaller version of VW’s existing electric car platform.

Its electric motor is rated at 172kW (234hp), fed by a 57kWh battery pack, giving the car a range between charges of 248 miles. It also has a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds.

Inside the ID. Life, the minimalist treatment of the exterior is replicated. Most of the controls are built into the steering wheel, and the infotainment operated through a smartphone magnetically attached to the dashboard.

The cabin is designed to be converted for various uses – the concept comes with a projector installed enabling it to be used as cinema or a video-games console.

2109 Volkswagen ID Life Munich

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

