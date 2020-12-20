The Volkswagen ID.3 is a medium-sized five-door hatchback, and Volkswagen’s first dedicated mass-production electric vehicle (the e-Golf and e-Up were based on existing petrol models). It was launched in late 2019 before going on sale in the UK in summer 2020.

The ID.3 is a similar size as the latest Volkswagen Golf, and is generally being positioned as an electric alternative to the Golf. As such, there is no longer an electric e-Golf model in the Volkswagen range.

As of December 2020, the Volkswagen ID.3 has an Expert Rating of 82%, which is identical to the latest Golf. Although it has only been on sale in the UK for a few months, the ID.3 has already collected a few significant awards and is unanimously considered to be one of the leading examples of the new wave of electric cars arriving on our roads.

The ID.3 has been praised for its performance and decent battery range, as well as overall comfort and ease of use. However, some of the interior materials are considered below Volkswagen’s usual standards and the over-reliance on a touchscreen to control almost every aspect of the car has been criticised. It’s also an expensive car to buy, although the launch models were all the top-spec ‘1st Edition’ verions and this should improve as lower-spec models arrive.

Body style: Medium five-door hatch

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £32,990 on-road*

* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Summer 2020

Last updated: N/A

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.3 is an accomplished all-electric family hatchback. It gets the basics right with competitive pricing, desirable looks and great levels of comfort – all wrapped up in a practical package with a usable, real-world range.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“While the Volkswagen ID.3 looks good on paper the overall rating reflects the lack of stardust or excitement, which others in the game successfully achieve.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’ve decided electric cars are for you – and perhaps even if you haven’t – the Volkswagen ID.3 should be on your list for consideration. Its inherent versatility and promised range mean it should be well suited to most daily driving needs, provided you have easy access to electricity.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1st Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“Competitive EV hatchback is pleasing to drive and attractive to sit in – but doesn’t change the game.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The first of a new generation of electric cars from Volkswagen could be a big success with fleets.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 58kWh 1st Edition

Score: 10 / 10

“It is good to drive, ridiculously fast for something that isn’t supposed to be a performance car, so roomy inside and just brilliantly modern in a very satisfying, wholesome way. In other words, it is everything VW’s first purpose-built electric car needed to be. I’d buy one.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1st Edition

Score: 9 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.3 has certainly lived up to the internal hype and the long wait, with this new EV combining a generous electric range with a high-quality interior and great dynamic tweaks – and there are very few things wrong with it as a result.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.3 is essentially a futuristic, electric version of the Golf, and VW hopes it will prove just as popular”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.3 is an electric car with an impressive range and great interior space. It’s not as plush as a Golf, though, and some of the buttons and switches are annoying to use.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 1st Edition Pro Power

“The Volkswagen ID.3 is a worthy and challenging rival for the Nissan Leaf electric car which has been an early contender in this sector. Nothing like a bit of competition to raise everyone’s game.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1st Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.3 isn’t quite the game-changer the Beetle was, or even the Golf, but it’s a very appealing newcomer to the EV world. We’ll see plenty on the road, especially when the cheaper models arrive.”

Read review DriveNation + Score: 6 / 10

“There are Passat levels of cabin space because of the packaging, but it feels less engaging than a BMW i3, less special inside than Honda’s amazine e and there are no RWD characteristics in sight. Then there’s the price, which makes it hard to swallow next to Kia and Hyundai’s award winners.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Finally there’s a mainstream EV that takes advantage of its elements to be a thoroughly well engineered modern everyday vehicle.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1st Edition Pro Power

Score: 9 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.3 feels like it has been a long time coming. One outcome of this is that expectations for it may be high. If so, then the overall driving experience will please most people, being refined, quiet, comfortable, responsive, easy to drive, and with a decent driving range.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“A Volkswagen ID.3 will slot into your life as perfectly as, well, a petrol or diesel Golf. It’s an excellent all-round package that combines a comfortable interior with low running costs and an enjoyable driving experience.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“VW’s first purpose-built electric car is a brilliant all-rounder.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1st Edition

“The Volkswagen ID.3 is everything you want in an electric car.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 9 / 10

“Feels like a significant moment in motoring history”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: First Edition 58kW

Score: 8 / 10

“Nicely designed on the outside, with a lightweight and stiff bodyshell and a comfortable but assured ride quality. What lets the Volkswagen ID.3 down is its initially promising but ultimately annoying fascia and the interior that looks and feels cheap compared with the Golf it replaces.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“Inoffensive, well thought-out and easy to use. So, just like a Golf, but happens to be electric.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: 1st Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The 1st Edition model that we’ve driven, and which will be the only model available initially, comes with the upper-mid-level motor and battery that equip it with decent performance and range, as well as plenty of kit. We think the pick of the ID.3 range will come later on; when the cheaper versions are launched they’ll present stiff competition to the Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.2 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.3 is a very good car: spacious, refined, easy to drive and well suited to day-to-day use. The fact that it’s electric-powered is secondary; but there are plenty of benefits, from excellent performance to zero tailpipe emissions. It’s not perfect – the cabin feels too low-rent and the driver interface is below par – but overall the ID.3 is a convincing Which? Best Buy.”

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2020 87% ADULT OCCUPANT 89% CHILD OCCUPANT 71% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 88% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volkswagen ID.3 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ID.3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Volkswagen ID.3 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the ID.3 is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen ID.3 has received

2020

DrivingElectric Awards – Best Electric Family Car

Carbuyer Awards – Best Family Electric Car

Top Gear Awards – Game Changer of the Year

