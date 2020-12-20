Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

More Expert Ratings
More new car ratings
82 %
Expert Rating
Volkswagen ID.3 (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

Volkswagen ID.3

(2020 – present)

The Volkswagen ID.3 is a medium-sized five-door hatchback, and Volkswagen’s first dedicated mass-production electric vehicle (the e-Golf and e-Up were based on existing petrol models). It was launched in late 2019 before going on sale in the UK in summer 2020.

The ID.3 is a similar size as the latest Volkswagen Golf, and is generally being positioned as an electric alternative to the Golf. As such, there is no longer an electric e-Golf model in the Volkswagen range.

As of December 2020, the Volkswagen ID.3 has an Expert Rating of 82%, which is identical to the latest Golf. Although it has only been on sale in the UK for a few months, the ID.3 has already collected a few significant awards and is unanimously considered to be one of the leading examples of the new wave of electric cars arriving on our roads.

The ID.3 has been praised for its performance and decent battery range, as well as overall comfort and ease of use. However, some of the interior materials are considered below Volkswagen’s usual standards and the over-reliance on a touchscreen to control almost every aspect of the car has been criticised. It’s also an expensive car to buy, although the launch models were all the top-spec ‘1st Edition’ verions and this should improve as lower-spec models arrive.

Body style: Medium five-door hatch
Motor: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £32,990 on-road*
* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Summer 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Daily Mail

+

Daily Mirror

+

DriveNation

+

Evo

+

Green Car Guide

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2020

87%

ADULT OCCUPANT

89%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

88%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volkswagen ID.3 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ID.3 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Volkswagen ID.3 has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If and when the ID.3 is tested, we will update this page.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen ID.3 has received

2020

  • DrivingElectric Awards – Best Electric Family Car
  • Carbuyer Awards – Best Family Electric Car
  • Top Gear Awards – Game Changer of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen ID.3, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Hyundai Ioniq Electric | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Mercedes-Benz A-Class plug-in hybrid | Mini Countryman plug-in hybrid | Nissan Leaf | Tesla Model 3 | Toyota Prius Plug-In

More Ratings

The latest cars we've analysed

Related news

We think you may also like these articles

Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, November 2020

The Vauxhall Corsa topped the sales charts as the UK car industry delivered more than 70% of last November's total despite England lockdown.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, October 2020

Mercedes may call itself a premium brand, but you can't get more common than the top-selling car in the UK. In October, that was the A-Class.
Read more
Model update

Updated Volkswagen Tiguan opens for ordering

Volkswagen has announced pricing for the updated Tiguan mid-size SUV, as well as expanding the engine range on its Arteon executive car.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, September 2020

The Vauxhall Corsa roared back to the top of the sales charts in September, while the Ford Focus dropped way down the order.
Read more
Car reviews

Volkswagen Touareg test drive

The Volkswagen Touareg might represent somewhat of an old guard of SUVs, but it’s still a wonderfully well-rounded choice in the segment.
Read more
Car buying advice

The best new estate cars for every budget

Estate cars have lost popularity against SUVs, but they may be a better bet for many families. We look at some of the best on sale right now.
Read more
This page last updated:

Delivered straight to your inbox

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert weekly newsletter. Essential car buying and car finance advice, our unique Expert Ratings, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.