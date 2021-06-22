Summary

On UK roads in 2021, the Volkswagen ID.4 is the second model from the German giant’s electric sub-brand, and basically a crossover version of the ID.3 hatchback launched last year. It also won the 2021 World Car of the Year award.

Initial ‘1st Edition’ models are too pricey to qualify for Government plug-in grant aid, although cheaper versions (with less power and battery capacity) joined the range in Spring 2021, with a performance four-wheel-drive variant also on the way.

The ID.4 powertrain comprises an electric motor driving the rear wheels and fed by a battery pack. There are two performance levels (roughly 150hp and 200hp) and three battery options. In top-spec Pro Performance versions, Volkswagen quotes an official battery range of 310 miles – directly comparable to a petrol-powered car.

As the ID.4 has been designed as an EV from the outset, its batteries are neatly packaged – The Daily Mirror notes that it has much more interior space than rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQA, which is basically a petrol car converted to an electric one.

Journalists like the ID.4’s range, and its ride quality – according to Top Gear, the driving experience is smooth, silent and demanding nothing of the driver, though the 8.5-second 0-62mph time is considered tardy for an EV.

The exterior visuals have drawn both praise and indifference from reviews, but the interior styling comes in for more criticism – the white finish is described as sterile, while the touchscreen infotainment system annoys several. Autocar describes lights blinking in different colours and patterns to relay everything from satnav instructions to battery charging to phone calls; “moderately useful at times but mostly a bit distracting.”

Overall, however, the crossover that VW predicts may become its best-selling electric model gets the thumbs-up, Autocar concluding; “arguably no other EV is as easy to get along with.”

The Volkswagen ID.4 currently holds an Expert Rating of 79% from 23 reviews. Almost all of these have been for the launch Pro Performance version, rather than the entry-level models or the performance GTX model, so its rating is likely to change (either up or down) in coming months as reviews for those models are published.

ID.4 highlights Impressive interior space

Long range with largest 77kWh battery

Attractive, clean styling

Refined and silent on the road ID.4 lowlights Top-spec versions too expensive for government grants

Infotainment system fiddly

Remaining battery range hidden behind menus

Tardy acceleration for an EV

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £34,650 on-road*

* price includes £2,500 government plug-in car grant Launched: Winter 2020/21

Last updated: Spring 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: GTX

Score: 8 / 10

“Volkswagen’s first electric performance model is a promising exercise, with snappy acceleration and impressive handling, given the weight. However, it’s likely to be priced from £50k, which makes it a less affordable model, even if it does add extra performance capability.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.4 is a very good EV in a more appealing SUV body than the smaller, less practical ID.3, and as refined and composed as you’d hope from a more upmarket EV.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“With the ID.3 catering for hatchback buyers and focused on Europe, the ID.4 SUV is Volkswagen’s first serious global Tesla rival. It represents an impressive yet different alternative to the longer range, flashier Model Y with its anticipated higher price tag.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The VW ID.4 is cheap to run and has lots of space and a quality feel.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Make no mistake, this electric SUV is VW flexing its muscles after several tough years.”

Read review Model reviewed: GTX

Score: 8 / 10

“The ID.4 GTX is a justified addition to the Volkswagen line-up. There is a sufficient increase in overall verve to distant it from other ID.4 models, while subtle changes to its suspension give the GTX’s handling a more dynamic touch, if no more in terms of ultimate feel.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1st Edition Pro Performance

Score: 8 / 10

“First impressions of the VW ID.4 on British roads are very favourable.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1st Max

Score: 8 / 10

“The ID.4 is striking proof of Volkswagen’s ability to produce a truly world-class electric car. Granted, it may lack the outright pace of some rivals in its early single-motor, rear-wheel-drive guise, but in terms of handling, ride and refinement, there is a lot to like here.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“With more conventional looks than the ID.3 and a more pleasing cabin, the Volkswagen ID.4 feels like the future has suddenly arrived in the present. This is fundamentally an excellent e-SUV that’ll make going electric even easier for British families considering taking the plunge and plugging in.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 77kWh Pro Performance

Score: 8 / 10

“The ID.4 is another very credible model from Volkswagen, with its roomy interior, comfort and refinement and SUV styling likely to have huge appeal. While the cabin isn’t the best out there, the ID.4 feels perfectly designed to integrate into the lives of those that have never owned an EV before.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.4 is a fun and practical zero-emissions SUV”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID4 is a spacious electric car with a decent range and a modern, minimalist interior. It’s not the sleekest looking SUVs though and you may struggle to get near the claimed range.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 1st Edition Pro Performance

“The Volkswagen ID.4 has smart looks, a minimalist interior that takes a bit of getting used to and bags of space for four adults plus luggage, as well as impressive range and a pleasant driving experience.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 1st Edition Pro Performance

“The Volkswagen ID.4 is a smart, practical vehicle that sits comfortably on any driveway.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 1st Edition Pro Performance

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.4 has looks, space and impressive range.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1st Edition Pro Performance

Score: 10 / 10

“The Volkswagen ID.4 is an all-electric SUV with an official driving range of 310 miles, lots of space for five plus a big boot, and it’s very refined and comfortable.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“We’ve only driven the First Edition so far (with the Pure Performance battery pack) and found it to be a likeable car, with a superb ride quality. While it’s not as exciting as some alternatives, it feels safe to drive and won’t be daunting to anyone stepping out of a petrol or diesel car.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The VW ID.4’s 310-mile range is well ahead of all rivals. It’s good to drive, both nippy and comfortable, and with a spacious interior and boot making it family-friendly.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 1st Edition Pro Performance

“I quite like it. It’s a Volkswagen. Which means it’s well built. It’s got a Tardis-like cabin with trendy brown and grey upholstery. On point. It’s also calm, clean, quiet, airy and tech-rich.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1st Edition Pro Performance

Score: 8 / 10

“While the interior may not be to everyone’s tastes, I really like the Volkswagen ID.4’s unfussy minimalism. There are better-looking electric cars to drive, more advanced ones and faster ones, but VW’s everyman EV is likely to steal sales away from the Kia e-Niro and Hyundai Kona Electric.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Big, comfortable and superficially interesting, the Volkswagen ID.4 has quite a lot going for it, but some of its interior feels built to a price and that infuriating touchscreen needs a radical rethink, fast.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 8 / 10

“Crossovers are family transit pods. And judged through that lens, the Volkswagen ID.4 is right on target.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“For the money, the Volkswagen ID.4 is a very good car. It’s practical, the 77kWh battery provides a great electric range, it’s well equipped (in 1st Edition trim) and it’s pretty comfortable and quiet on the move.”

Read review

Safety rating









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2021 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 89% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 85% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

The Volkswagen ID.4 was tested in 2021 by Euro NCAP and gained a top five-star rating under the latest more stringent protocols, including an award for its Local Hazard Warning system. This transmits warnings of upcoming road safety risks to similarly-equipped cars and emergency vehicles.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Volkswagen ID.4 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ID.4 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen ID.4 has received

2021

World Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen ID.4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volvo XC40 Recharge

Electric crossovers are currently few but increasing in number, and currently the ID.4 sits between a number of potential rivals that are slightly cheaper or slightly more expensive, or slightly smaller or slightly larger.

‘In-house’ competition from the Skoda Enyaq and Audi Q4 is coming soon, while the pioneering Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro still offer good value. The wrongly-named Ford Mustang Mach E is more fun to drive, with top-spec models also offering comparable range, while the Mercedes-Benz EQA is based on an existing non-electric car and its batteries eat into the bootspace.

Buy or lease a Volkswagen ID.4

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used ID.4, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

Volkswagen ID.4 deals from Carparison Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new ID.4. Find out more

Volkswagen ID.4 deals from Rivervale Leasing Personal contract hire offers on a new ID.4. Find out more