Volkswagen ID.4

79 %
Summary

On UK roads in 2021, the Volkswagen ID.4 is the second model from the German giant’s electric sub-brand, and basically a crossover version of the ID.3 hatchback launched last year. It also won the 2021 World Car of the Year award.

Initial ‘1st Edition’ models are too pricey to qualify for Government plug-in grant aid, although cheaper versions (with less power and battery capacity) joined the range in Spring 2021, with a performance four-wheel-drive variant also on the way.

The ID.4 powertrain comprises an electric motor driving the rear wheels and fed by a battery pack. There are two performance levels (roughly 150hp and 200hp) and three battery options. In top-spec Pro Performance versions, Volkswagen quotes an official battery range of 310 miles – directly comparable to a petrol-powered car.

As the ID.4 has been designed as an EV from the outset, its batteries are neatly packaged – The Daily Mirror notes that it has much more interior space than rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQA, which is basically a petrol car converted to an electric one.

Journalists like the ID.4’s range, and its ride quality – according to Top Gear, the driving experience is smooth, silent and demanding nothing of the driver, though the 8.5-second 0-62mph time is considered tardy for an EV.

The exterior visuals have drawn both praise and indifference from reviews, but the interior styling comes in for more criticism – the white finish is described as sterile, while the touchscreen infotainment system annoys several. Autocar describes lights blinking in different colours and patterns to relay everything from satnav instructions to battery charging to phone calls; “moderately useful at times but mostly a bit distracting.”

Overall, however, the crossover that VW predicts may become its best-selling electric model gets the thumbs-up, Autocar concluding; “arguably no other EV is as easy to get along with.”    

The Volkswagen ID.4 currently holds an Expert Rating of 79% from 23 reviews. Almost all of these have been for the launch Pro Performance version, rather than the entry-level models or the performance GTX model, so its rating is likely to change (either up or down) in coming months as reviews for those models are published.

ID.4 highlights

  • Impressive interior space
  • Long range with largest 77kWh battery
  • Attractive, clean styling
  • Refined and silent on the road

ID.4 lowlights

  • Top-spec versions too expensive for government grants
  • Infotainment system fiddly
  • Remaining battery range hidden behind menus
  • Tardy acceleration for an EV

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV
Motor: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £34,650 on-road*
* price includes £2,500 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Winter 2020/21
Last updated: Spring 2021
Replacement due: TBA

Volkswagen ID.4 (2021 onwards) – front view
Volkswagen ID.4 (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Volkswagen ID.4 (2021 onwards) – rear view

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2021

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

89%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

85%

SAFETY ASSIST

The Volkswagen ID.4 was tested in 2021 by Euro NCAP and gained a top five-star rating under the latest more stringent protocols, including an award for its Local Hazard Warning system. This transmits warnings of upcoming road safety risks to similarly-equipped cars and emergency vehicles.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Volkswagen ID.4 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the ID.4 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen ID.4 has received

2021

  • World Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen ID.4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Mercedes-Benz EQA | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq iV | Tesla Model Y | Volvo XC40 Recharge

Electric crossovers are currently few but increasing in number, and currently the ID.4 sits between a number of potential rivals that are slightly cheaper or slightly more expensive, or slightly smaller or slightly larger.

‘In-house’ competition from the Skoda Enyaq and Audi Q4 is coming soon, while the pioneering Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro still offer good value. The wrongly-named Ford Mustang Mach E is more fun to drive, with top-spec models also offering comparable range, while the Mercedes-Benz EQA is based on an existing non-electric car and its batteries eat into the bootspace.

