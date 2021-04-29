Volkswagen ID.4 EV gets sporty

Volkswagen is adding a performance-pitched GTX variant to its ID.4 electric car range.

On sale in the summer of 2021, the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX will become the ID range flagship model and the first to be fitted with a pair of electric motors, one each on the front and rear axles and able to work together to offer all-wheel drive.

The effectiveness of this AWD system was demonstrated during the digital unveiling of the car at Berlin’s Templehof airport during which it climbed a 37.5% ramp.

Volkswagen quotes a total power figure for the ID 4 GTX of 299hp and says it will be capable of a 0 to 62mph sprint of 6.2 seconds, with a limited top speed of 112mph.

The ID 4 GTX will be fitted with the model line’s largest battery, a 24-cell 77kWh lithium-ion unit, and performance will not come at the expense of efficiency with a range of 298 miles between charges quoted.

Volkswagen intends the GTX line to sit alongside its existing GTI performance brand – GTX models are distinguished from other ID cars by bespoke styling details. These include more sporty daytime running lights, redesigned bumpers withe the rear housing a 3D lighting cluster forming an X design, and more dominant colour schemes. The bespoke interior includes leatherette inserts in a new colour dubbed X Blue.

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter describes the GTX as the most emotional member of the ID family to date and a car that shows that electric mobility and top sporty performance are not mutually exclusive.

“Electric driving is simply great fun – and with the ID 4 GTX we are adding a new dimension of sportiness and dynamics,” Brandstätter added.

Volkswagen has set itself a target of purely electric vehicles forming 70% of the brand’s sales in Europe by 2030 – under its Accelerate strategy the German manufacturer aims ‘to become the most coveted sustainable mobility brand.’