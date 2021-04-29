fbpx
Volkswagen ID 4 GTX side
New model

Volkswagen ID.4 EV gets sporty

Performance-pitched ID.4 GTX variant to become the flagship of VW's ID electric car range

Andrew Charman
Volkswagen is adding a performance-pitched GTX variant to its ID.4 electric car range.

On sale in the summer of 2021, the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX will become the ID range flagship model and the first to be fitted with a pair of electric motors, one each on the front and rear axles and able to work together to offer all-wheel drive.

The effectiveness of this AWD system was demonstrated during the digital unveiling of the car at Berlin’s Templehof airport during which it climbed a 37.5% ramp.

Volkswagen quotes a total power figure for the ID 4 GTX of 299hp and says it will be capable of a 0 to 62mph sprint of 6.2 seconds, with a limited top speed of 112mph.

The ID 4 GTX will be fitted with the model line’s largest battery, a 24-cell 77kWh lithium-ion unit, and performance will not come at the expense of efficiency with a range of 298 miles between charges quoted.

Volkswagen ID 4 GTX interior

Volkswagen intends the GTX line to sit alongside its existing GTI performance brand – GTX models are distinguished from other ID cars by bespoke styling details. These include more sporty daytime running lights, redesigned bumpers withe the rear housing a 3D lighting cluster forming an X design, and more dominant colour schemes. The bespoke interior includes leatherette inserts in a new colour dubbed X Blue.

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter describes the GTX as the most emotional member of the ID family to date and a car that shows that electric mobility and top sporty performance are not mutually exclusive.

“Electric driving is simply great fun – and with the ID 4 GTX we are adding a new dimension of sportiness and dynamics,” Brandstätter added.

Volkswagen has set itself a target of purely electric vehicles forming 70% of the brand’s sales in Europe by 2030 – under its Accelerate strategy the German manufacturer aims ‘to become the most coveted sustainable mobility brand.’

Volkswagen ID 4 GTX debut
The newcomer demonstrated its all-wheel-drive torque during the unveiling event.

Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

