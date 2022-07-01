fbpx

Expert Rating

Volkswagen Multivan

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

68%

Expert Rating

Volkswagen Multivan

    Volkswagen Multivan | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Volkswagen Multivan is an upmarket seven-seat people carrier which arrived in the UK in early 2022 to replace the ageing Volkswagen Caravelle.

    Despite the name ‘Multivan’ and the fact that previous generations of Multivan have been based on the Volkswagen Transporter van, the latest Multivan is actually built on the same passenger car platform that underpins the current Volkswagen Golf and many other vehicles in the larger VW/Audi/Skoda/SEAT family.

    So, although it looks very similar to the latest Volkswagen Transporter and is designed to rival other van-based people carriers like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, the Multivan has inherited driving dyamics that are much more car-like, along with the company’s latest plug-in hybrid technology.

    “Everything from the way it looks to the way it drives represents a well-conceived upgrade over almost all other vehicles of this type”, Parkers explains, while praising the people carrier for its surprising driver appeal and its flexible and spacious interior.

    What Car? adds that the Multivan is expected to have “exceptionally good residual values” and is full of the latest Volkswagen technology, even if the infotainment is “not the best”. This is the most prominent criticism of the Multivan, as it uses the same infotainment system as the electric ID. range that Business Car calls “confusing” and Top Gear says is “awful”. Auto Trader also gave the Multivan a poor review based on a host of reliability issues with the test car provided.

    The price tag is a sticking point for a few reviewers too – with Multivan pricing starting above £50,000, Carbuyer recommends waiting a few years for the Multivan to appear on the used market, or to take a look at the slightly more expensive and distinctive ID. Buzz people carrier.

    As of June 2022, the Volkswagen Multivan holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 13 reviews published by the British motoring media.

    Multivan highlights

    • Flexible seven-seater
    • Spacious and tech-laden cabin
    • Diverse engine range includes PHEV
    • Low running costs
    • Great to drive by people carrier standards

    Multivan lowlights

    • Expensive, base price and up
    • Light steering
    • Overshadowed by electric ID. Buzz
    • No rear air-con on entry-level model
    • Confusing infotainment

    Key specifications

    Body style: Van-based people carrier
    Engines:     petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
    Price:     From £43,258 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2022
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Volkswagen Multivan front view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen Multivan rear view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen Multivan interior view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen Multivan rear seating view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: February 2022
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 90%
    Child protection: 89%
    Vulnerable road users: 69%
    Safety assist: 87%

    Crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP in early 2022, the plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) version of the Volkswagen Multivan was awarded one of the most impressive five-star safety ratings a people carrier has received to date. This rating standard for the entire range of Multivan powertrain options.

    The Multivan acheived high adult protection and child protection scores in the event of a crash, and its impressive safety assistance technology score displays that the people carrier is adept at avoiding potential road accidents in the first place.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of June 2022, the Volkswagen Multivan has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen Multivan to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Multivan, we’ll publish the score here.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Multivan has received

    2022

    • Red Dot Design Awards – Best of the Best Award
    • Tow Car Awards – Most Practical Tow Car

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Multivan, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer | Citroën SpaceTourer | Ford Galaxy | Ford S-Max | Ford Tourneo Custom | Mercedes-Benz V-Class | Peugeot Traveller | Toyota Proace Verso | Vauxhall Vivaro Life | Volkswagen Caravelle

