The Volkswagen Multivan is an upmarket seven-seat people carrier which arrived in the UK in early 2022 to replace the ageing Volkswagen Caravelle.

Despite the name ‘Multivan’ and the fact that previous generations of Multivan have been based on the Volkswagen Transporter van, the latest Multivan is actually built on the same passenger car platform that underpins the current Volkswagen Golf and many other vehicles in the larger VW/Audi/Skoda/SEAT family.

So, although it looks very similar to the latest Volkswagen Transporter and is designed to rival other van-based people carriers like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, the Multivan has inherited driving dyamics that are much more car-like, along with the company’s latest plug-in hybrid technology.

“Everything from the way it looks to the way it drives represents a well-conceived upgrade over almost all other vehicles of this type”, Parkers explains, while praising the people carrier for its surprising driver appeal and its flexible and spacious interior.

What Car? adds that the Multivan is expected to have “exceptionally good residual values” and is full of the latest Volkswagen technology, even if the infotainment is “not the best”. This is the most prominent criticism of the Multivan, as it uses the same infotainment system as the electric ID. range that Business Car calls “confusing” and Top Gear says is “awful”. Auto Trader also gave the Multivan a poor review based on a host of reliability issues with the test car provided.

The price tag is a sticking point for a few reviewers too – with Multivan pricing starting above £50,000, Carbuyer recommends waiting a few years for the Multivan to appear on the used market, or to take a look at the slightly more expensive and distinctive ID. Buzz people carrier.

As of June 2022, the Volkswagen Multivan holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 13 reviews published by the British motoring media.

Multivan highlights Flexible seven-seater

Spacious and tech-laden cabin

Diverse engine range includes PHEV

Low running costs

Great to drive by people carrier standards Multivan lowlights Expensive, base price and up

Light steering

Overshadowed by electric ID. Buzz

No rear air-con on entry-level model

Confusing infotainment

Key specifications

Body style: Van-based people carrier

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £43,258 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Previous Caravelle models have handled well despite their size and weight, and the Volkswagen Multivan continues that tradition. It is a satisfying vehicle to drive and good all-round visibility makes it easy to place on the road. Drivers will be able to take advantage of more than 20 driver assist systems.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Multivan eHybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The Multivan is the pinnacle of the MPV concept. Not because it’s a new model in a dying sector, but because it reinvents the formula by mixing van-like dimensions with car-like handling and quality. This eHybrid is best when fully charged – a pure petrol or diesel will make more sense if you regularly do longer journeys.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 4 / 10

“Volkswagen hopes Multivan’s blend of MPV practicality and lifestyle cool will win families over from SUVs but reliability concerns spoil the party.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s a ‘for better or worse’ caveat here. Yes, this is an advanced and comprehensively equipped interface that more than befits the Multivan’s heavy-usage billing and chunky list price, but here, as in all other new VW cars, the infotainment is hamstrung by an overt lack of focus on ergonomics.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Sister van, the all-electric ID.Buzz will get all the attention of course, because of its modern retro looks, but if EV power doesn’t work, the Multivan still looks sharp, is impressively practical and surprisingly good to drive and in hybrid form, should prove cheap to run – although it’s not cheap to buy.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you like big bus and you cannot lie, this is the place to start if you’re shopping for a new model. The interior flexibility surpasses everything else in the sector – though the Mercedes V-Class remains a strong challenger if you’re looking for maximum lux.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Multivan represents a successful update of VW’s popular posh MPV but it’s expensive.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Multivan eHybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“The Multivan eHybrid’s most obvious rival is the Ford Tourneo Custom PHEV, offering a slightly less upmarket finish and image than the Multivan, but seating for up to eight. Hybrid seven-seater SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander, Lexus RX L and Kia Sorento PHEV may also be a consideration, although none will match the sheer versatility and carrying capacity of the Multivan.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Multivan eHybrid

Score: 7.5 / 10

“This looks like a great effort from Volkswagen. The old Caravelle had an upmarket feel this is a step up from that. It’s a shame that the hybrid system isn’t more electric-focused given the space available, but this is a welcome addition and great for bigger families.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It feels civilised on the open road, although that light steering means it never feels as confident or assured as SUV alternatives like the Volkswagen Tiguan. The Multivan’s blocky shape means there’s quite a lot of wind noise at higher speeds, although no more so than van-based alternatives.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“If you’re looking for the most practical way to transport up to seven people, then yes, the Multivan is worth close consideration. Everything from the way it looks to the way it drives represents a well-conceived upgrade over almost all other vehicles of this type.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Proves the folly of SUVs. This is more spacious, more comfortable and easier to drive than any pretentious 4×4. Useful hybrid option. Interior spoiled by VW’s awful infotainment.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Multivan is better to drive and more sophisticated than its van-based MPV rivals, plus it comes with an extensive range of engine options to suit all needs.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: February 2022

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 90%

Child protection: 89%

Vulnerable road users: 69%

Safety assist: 87%

Crash tested by safety body Euro NCAP in early 2022, the plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) version of the Volkswagen Multivan was awarded one of the most impressive five-star safety ratings a people carrier has received to date. This rating standard for the entire range of Multivan powertrain options.

The Multivan acheived high adult protection and child protection scores in the event of a crash, and its impressive safety assistance technology score displays that the people carrier is adept at avoiding potential road accidents in the first place.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of June 2022, the Volkswagen Multivan has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

As of June 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen Multivan to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusive from extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Multivan, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Multivan has received

2022 Red Dot Design Awards – Best of the Best Award

Tow Car Awards – Most Practical Tow Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Multivan, you might also be interested in these alternatives

