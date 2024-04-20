Volkswagen Passat (2024) | Expert Rating

Summary
The Volkswagen Passat is a large family car that has been sold in many different iterations in the UK. This is the ninth-generation model which is only available in the estate car body style. Petrol models are on sale now, with plug-in hybrid models set to join the range later in 2024.
The latest Passat has had a warm welcome from the British motoring media – Car’s Keith Adams concluding that the estate is “outstandingly refined” and “has acres of room inside”, while the Autocar team adds that “new digital tech and richer materials make the Passat feel a little keener to compete” with more upmarket models like the BMW 5 Series Touring and Audi A6 Avant.
“It’s more conservative than the electric ID.7 Tourer”, comments Carbuyer’s Andy Goodwin, but adds that it is certainly comfortable on the road. Several outlets have described the car’s exterior styling as ‘dull’, while other reviewers miss the fuel efficient diesel engines of the prior model.
As of April 2024, the Volkswagen Passat holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. This score is likely to shift up or down by a few points in coming months as we gather more data. At this stage, we don’t have many media reviews of the Passat, but this will increase as more cars arrive in the UK in coming months. Euro NCAP is also yet to test the Passat, so we will add the safety rating once this happens.
Passat highlights
- Class-leading boot space
- Comfortable long-distance cruiser
- Refined petrol engine
- Well-built interior
Passat lowlights
- Fiddly infotainment
- Automatic only with no diesel option
- Exterior looks are a bit dull
Key specifications
Body style: Large estate
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,490 on-road
Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Passat estate majors on space, comfort and refinement, and it’s not bad to drive, either. The only hitch is a price tag that makes it more expensive than the Tiguan SUV to buy.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Mostly as sensible, practical and conventional as ever a Passat was, although new digital tech and richer materials make it feel a little keener to compete with the premium set.”
Author: Greg Kable, Matt Saunders
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It doesn’t set the world alight, but the new Passat is luxurious and capable and quietly gets on with the job – as long as you don’t need a saloon or hatchback. It is outstandingly refined, has acres of room inside and is an excellent long-distance cruiser.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.2 / 10
“It’s more conservative than the ID.7 Tourer, but the Passat Estate offers masses of space and a comfy driving experience.”
Author: Andy Goodwin, Alastair Crooks
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Volkswagen Passat is very practical and has a high-tech interior, but long-distance drivers might miss having a diesel option.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It is luxurious and capable and quietly gets on with the job. It is outstandingly refined, has acres of room inside and is an excellent long-distance cruiser.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Not as sharply styled as it once was, and its lack of individuality might perturb some. But the car’s core values mostly remain.”
Author: Stephen Dobie
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“This ninth-generation Passat provides all the space and comfort you’ll need while lugging everything you can fit into the boot. Factor in a smart interior and it’s definitely an estate car that’s worth considering.”
Author: Lawrence Cheung
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
As of April 2024, the ninth-generation Volkswagen Passat has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of April 2024, the latest Volkswagen Passat range has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of April 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest Volkswagen Passat to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Passat, we’ll publish the results here.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|126 g/km
|A
|124 – 129 g/km
|A – A
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|25
|B
|22 – 28
|A – B
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£170
|A
|Year 2
|£492
|A
|Year 3
|£812
|A
|Year 4
|£1,062
|B
|Year 5
|£1,414
|B
|Overall
|£3,950
|A
The Volkswagen Passat is a pretty affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
We don’t yet have the car’s fuel consumption figures – plug-in hybrid models are still yet to arrive as of the time of writing – but the Passat’s insurance premiums are fairly low when compared to other options in the large car category, and its servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are predicted to be near excellent too.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Passat, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi A4 Avant | BMW 3 Series Touring | Citroën C5 X | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate | Peugeot 508 SW | Skoda Superb Estate
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen Passat at The Car Expert
