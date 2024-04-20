Volkswagen Passat (2024) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Volkswagen Passat is a large family car that has been sold in many different iterations in the UK. This is the ninth-generation model which is only available in the estate car body style. Petrol models are on sale now, with plug-in hybrid models set to join the range later in 2024.

The latest Passat has had a warm welcome from the British motoring media – Car’s Keith Adams concluding that the estate is “outstandingly refined” and “has acres of room inside”, while the Autocar team adds that “new digital tech and richer materials make the Passat feel a little keener to compete” with more upmarket models like the BMW 5 Series Touring and Audi A6 Avant.

“It’s more conservative than the electric ID.7 Tourer”, comments Carbuyer’s Andy Goodwin, but adds that it is certainly comfortable on the road. Several outlets have described the car’s exterior styling as ‘dull’, while other reviewers miss the fuel efficient diesel engines of the prior model.

As of April 2024, the Volkswagen Passat holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. This score is likely to shift up or down by a few points in coming months as we gather more data. At this stage, we don’t have many media reviews of the Passat, but this will increase as more cars arrive in the UK in coming months. Euro NCAP is also yet to test the Passat, so we will add the safety rating once this happens.

Passat highlights Class-leading boot space

Comfortable long-distance cruiser

Refined petrol engine

Well-built interior Passat lowlights Fiddly infotainment

Automatic only with no diesel option

Exterior looks are a bit dull

Key specifications

Body style: Large estate

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £38,490 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Passat estate majors on space, comfort and refinement, and it’s not bad to drive, either. The only hitch is a price tag that makes it more expensive than the Tiguan SUV to buy.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Mostly as sensible, practical and conventional as ever a Passat was, although new digital tech and richer materials make it feel a little keener to compete with the premium set.”

Author: Greg Kable, Matt Saunders

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It doesn’t set the world alight, but the new Passat is luxurious and capable and quietly gets on with the job – as long as you don’t need a saloon or hatchback. It is outstandingly refined, has acres of room inside and is an excellent long-distance cruiser.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“It’s more conservative than the ID.7 Tourer, but the Passat Estate offers masses of space and a comfy driving experience.”

Author: Andy Goodwin, Alastair Crooks

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Volkswagen Passat is very practical and has a high-tech interior, but long-distance drivers might miss having a diesel option.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It is luxurious and capable and quietly gets on with the job. It is outstandingly refined, has acres of room inside and is an excellent long-distance cruiser.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Not as sharply styled as it once was, and its lack of individuality might perturb some. But the car’s core values mostly remain.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This ninth-generation Passat provides all the space and comfort you’ll need while lugging everything you can fit into the boot. Factor in a smart interior and it’s definitely an estate car that’s worth considering.”

Author: Lawrence Cheung

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2024, the ninth-generation Volkswagen Passat has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2024, the latest Volkswagen Passat range has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest Volkswagen Passat to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Passat, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 126 g/km A 124 – 129 g/km A – A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 25 B 22 – 28 A – B Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £170 A Year 2 £492 A Year 3 £812 A Year 4 £1,062 B Year 5 £1,414 B Overall £3,950 A

The Volkswagen Passat is a pretty affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We don’t yet have the car’s fuel consumption figures – plug-in hybrid models are still yet to arrive as of the time of writing – but the Passat’s insurance premiums are fairly low when compared to other options in the large car category, and its servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are predicted to be near excellent too.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Passat, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A4 Avant | BMW 3 Series Touring | Citroën C5 X | Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate | Peugeot 508 SW | Skoda Superb Estate

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen Passat at The Car Expert

Buy a Volkswagen Passat

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Volkswagen Passat, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a Volkswagen Passat

If you’re looking to lease a new Volkswagen Passat, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a Volkswagen Passat

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)