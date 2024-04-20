fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Volkswagen Passat

(2024 - present)

Volkswagen Passat (2024) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

67
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

70
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

68
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

72
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

67
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

70
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

68
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

72
%
A

Summary

The Volkswagen Passat is a large family car that has been sold in many different iterations in the UK. This is the ninth-generation model which is only available in the estate car body style. Petrol models are on sale now, with plug-in hybrid models set to join the range later in 2024.

The latest Passat has had a warm welcome from the British motoring media – Car’s Keith Adams concluding that the estate is “outstandingly refined” and “has acres of room inside”, while the Autocar team adds that “new digital tech and richer materials make the Passat feel a little keener to compete” with more upmarket models like the BMW 5 Series Touring and Audi A6 Avant.

“It’s more conservative than the electric ID.7 Tourer”, comments Carbuyer’s Andy Goodwin, but adds that it is certainly comfortable on the road. Several outlets have described the car’s exterior styling as ‘dull’, while other reviewers miss the fuel efficient diesel engines of the prior model.

As of April 2024, the Volkswagen Passat holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%. This score is likely to shift up or down by a few points in coming months as we gather more data. At this stage, we don’t have many media reviews of the Passat, but this will increase as more cars arrive in the UK in coming months. Euro NCAP is also yet to test the Passat, so we will add the safety rating once this happens.

Passat highlights

  • Class-leading boot space
  • Comfortable long-distance cruiser
  • Refined petrol engine
  • Well-built interior

Passat lowlights

  • Fiddly infotainment
  • Automatic only with no diesel option
  • Exterior looks are a bit dull

Key specifications

Body style: Large estate
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £38,490 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volkswagen Passat (2024) front view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Passat (2024) rear view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Passat (2024) interior view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Passat (2024) boot view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2024, the ninth-generation Volkswagen Passat has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2024, the latest Volkswagen Passat range has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of April 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest Volkswagen Passat to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Passat, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models126 g/kmA124 – 129 g/kmA – A
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models25B22 – 28A – B
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£170A
Year 2£492A
Year 3£812A
Year 4£1,062B
Year 5£1,414B
Overall£3,950A

The Volkswagen Passat is a pretty affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

We don’t yet have the car’s fuel consumption figures – plug-in hybrid models are still yet to arrive as of the time of writing – but the Passat’s insurance premiums are fairly low when compared to other options in the large car category, and its servicing and maintenance costs over the course of the first five years of ownership are predicted to be near excellent too.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Passat, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A4 Avant | BMW 3 Series Touring | Citroën C5 XMercedes-Benz C-Class Estate | Peugeot 508 SW | Skoda Superb Estate

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen Passat at The Car Expert

New Volkswagen Passat estate now on sale

New Volkswagen Passat estate now on sale

New Volkswagen Passat estate revealed

New Volkswagen Passat estate revealed

The best new estate cars for every budget

The best new estate cars for every budget

Volkswagen Passat (2015 to 2023)

Volkswagen Passat (2015 to 2023)

Volkswagen Passat test drive

Volkswagen Passat test drive

Volkswagen Passat updated with new tech and engines

Volkswagen Passat updated with new tech and engines

More petrol engines for Skoda and Volkswagen

More petrol engines for Skoda and Volkswagen

£34K price-tag for VW’s plug-in Passat

£34K price-tag for VW’s plug-in Passat

Volkswagen Passat review

Volkswagen Passat review

Buy a Volkswagen Passat

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Volkswagen Passat, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Volkswagen Passat

If you’re looking to lease a new Volkswagen Passat, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Volkswagen Passat

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
Find out more

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Now in its ninth generation, the estate-only Volkswagen Passat is very practical and spacious, but reviewers criticise its fiddly infotainment.Volkswagen Passat
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved