Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Volkswagen Polo GTI

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

68%
Summary

Now in its sixth generation, the Volkswagen Polo GTI is the performance model at the top of the popular Polo range, which sits between the Up! GTI and Golf GTI in Volkswagen’s GTI line-up.

The Polo GTI differentiates itself from the regular Polo range by donning its signature GTI flair, including additional badges, sportier bumpers, and a small roof spolier. Inside, the Polo GTI has the equipment levels of the standard Polo Life trim, and a thatched seat design unique to the GTI family.

Under the hood, Volkswagen swapped out the regular Polo’s turbocharged 1.0-litre engine for a turbrocharged 2.0-litre unit, similar to the engine found in a Mk6 Golf GTI. Only available as a seven-speed automatic, the Polo GTI produces 197hp, allowing it to get from 0-60mph in 6.7 seconds; almost four seconds faster than the regular 94hp model.

A facelift for the whole Polo range was announced in Summer 2021, giving the Polo GTI an exterior design refresh and a few new tech editions ported from the Mk8 Golf, but this model update has been delayed, now expected to arrive in the UK in early 2022.

Facing off against other small hot hatches like the Ford Fiesta ST and Hyundai i20 N, reviewers from the UK media generally agree that the Volkswagen Polo GTI is a strong competitor in its class; the hot hatch’s nippy performance, great build quality and good road manners recieving particular praise.

However, many reviews conclude that the Polo GTI’s sensible nature is also its downfall. “This is as good as a fast Polo has been in living memory”, Top Gear comments, “and super close to the bigger Golf. But it’s not entirely free from the reputation that’s dogged it for generations – that it’s simply too grown up for a hot hatch of this size.”

Honest John agree that the Polo GTI is not the best choice if you are looking for pure driving fun, but that it has its own charms that make it an attractive purchase on its own terms. “The Fiesta ST remains the default choice if you’re after a fun size hot hatchback, but the mature Polo GTI has a slow-burner appeal that you’ll grow to love.”

As of November 2021, the Volkswagen Polo GTI holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 15 published reviews.

Polo GTI highlights

  • Capable all-rounder
  • Fastest Polo GTI ever
  • Practical interior almost as big as the Golf
  • Quality infotainment system

Polo GTI lowlights

  • More mischievous hot hatches are better fun
  • More rigid ride quality than the regular Polo
  • Pricy compared to rivals
  • Rather high running costs

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hot hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £24,500 on-road

Launched: Winter 2017/18
Last updated: Summer 2020
Next Update due: Spring 2022

Volkswagen Polo GTI interior view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Polo GTI rear view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Polo GTI front view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Evo

+

Fleetworld

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Motoring Research

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2017

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

85%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

59%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

As of November 2021, Euro NCAP has not explicitly crash tested the Polo GTI, but the stock Volkswagen Polo was tested in November 2021, recieving a full five-star rating which stands for all Polo models (including the Polo GTI).

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volkswagen Polo GTI has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Green NCAP published an assessment of the regular 1.0-litre petrol Volkswagen Polo in 2020, giving the car a three-star rating. As the Polo GTI is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, it is unlikely to score any higher should it be tested in the future.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Polo GTI, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Hatch John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Suzuki Swift SportToyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Up! GTI

Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota GR Yaris

Suzuki Swift Sport

Suzuki Swift Sport

Ford Fiesta ST

Ford Fiesta ST

Mini hatch John Cooper Works

Mini hatch John Cooper Works

This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

