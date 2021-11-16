Summary

Now in its sixth generation, the Volkswagen Polo GTI is the performance model at the top of the popular Polo range, which sits between the Up! GTI and Golf GTI in Volkswagen’s GTI line-up.

The Polo GTI differentiates itself from the regular Polo range by donning its signature GTI flair, including additional badges, sportier bumpers, and a small roof spolier. Inside, the Polo GTI has the equipment levels of the standard Polo Life trim, and a thatched seat design unique to the GTI family.

Under the hood, Volkswagen swapped out the regular Polo’s turbocharged 1.0-litre engine for a turbrocharged 2.0-litre unit, similar to the engine found in a Mk6 Golf GTI. Only available as a seven-speed automatic, the Polo GTI produces 197hp, allowing it to get from 0-60mph in 6.7 seconds; almost four seconds faster than the regular 94hp model.

A facelift for the whole Polo range was announced in Summer 2021, giving the Polo GTI an exterior design refresh and a few new tech editions ported from the Mk8 Golf, but this model update has been delayed, now expected to arrive in the UK in early 2022.

Facing off against other small hot hatches like the Ford Fiesta ST and Hyundai i20 N, reviewers from the UK media generally agree that the Volkswagen Polo GTI is a strong competitor in its class; the hot hatch’s nippy performance, great build quality and good road manners recieving particular praise.

However, many reviews conclude that the Polo GTI’s sensible nature is also its downfall. “This is as good as a fast Polo has been in living memory”, Top Gear comments, “and super close to the bigger Golf. But it’s not entirely free from the reputation that’s dogged it for generations – that it’s simply too grown up for a hot hatch of this size.”

Honest John agree that the Polo GTI is not the best choice if you are looking for pure driving fun, but that it has its own charms that make it an attractive purchase on its own terms. “The Fiesta ST remains the default choice if you’re after a fun size hot hatchback, but the mature Polo GTI has a slow-burner appeal that you’ll grow to love.”

As of November 2021, the Volkswagen Polo GTI holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 15 published reviews.

Polo GTI highlights Capable all-rounder

Fastest Polo GTI ever

Practical interior almost as big as the Golf

Quality infotainment system Polo GTI lowlights More mischievous hot hatches are better fun

More rigid ride quality than the regular Polo

Pricy compared to rivals

Rather high running costs

Key specifications

Body style: Small five-door hot hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £24,500 on-road Launched: Winter 2017/18

Last updated: Summer 2020

Next Update due: Spring 2022

Media reviews

Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“The new VW Polo GTI carries an illustrious badge but, although a highly polished all-rounder, it lacks a little in the excitement stakes.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“A usable, quick and vastly competent effort, but not the most thrilling.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Just like its Golf GTI big brother.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8 / 10

“What it lacks in excitement, the Volkswagen Polo GTI makes up for with fantastic all-round appeal and a classy interior.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“You can pretty much have your cake and eat it with the VW Polo GTI – it’s quick, very well built and practical enough to live with every day.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“VW’s Polo GTI is polished and capable, but lacks the intensity of most rivals.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed:

“The Polo GTI is a serious contender in its class – which says a lot, considering how strong its rivals are. As grown up as a Golf GTI when you need it to be, but with a mischievous side.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Volkswagen has got serious, and decided to make the Polo GTI into a thoroughly able and compelling hot hatch.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“Cars like the Polo GTI are a dying breed – people seem to prefer performance crossovers in 2020. The Fiesta ST remains the default choice if you’re after a fun size hot hatchback, but the mature Polo GTI has a slow-burner appeal that you’ll grow to love.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“On the right roads, it’s a revelation: rabidly responsive and riotous good fun. Yet there are compromises to consider, not least the very firm ride.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

“The Polo GTI may not be as cheap or wild as the Blue Oval’s souped-up supermini, but if you have responsibilities and value your driving licence then it’s a decent alternative to more unhinged rivals.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

“A terrific all-rounder, but is it too sensible for a hot hatchback?”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

“VW nailed the brief it created for itself – this is as good as a fast Polo has been in living memory, and super close to the bigger Golf. But it’s not entirely free from the reputation that’s dogged it for generations – that it’s simply too grown up for a hot hatch of this size.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 4 / 10

“A fine, comfortable all-rounder, but rival hot hatches will put much more of a smile on your face.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

Score: 6.7 / 10

“A mature-feeling performance hatchback”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2017 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 85% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 59% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

As of November 2021, Euro NCAP has not explicitly crash tested the Polo GTI, but the stock Volkswagen Polo was tested in November 2021, recieving a full five-star rating which stands for all Polo models (including the Polo GTI).

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volkswagen Polo GTI has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Green NCAP published an assessment of the regular 1.0-litre petrol Volkswagen Polo in 2020, giving the car a three-star rating. As the Polo GTI is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine, it is unlikely to score any higher should it be tested in the future.

