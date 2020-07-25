Volkswgen Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc United
Model update

New spec for Volkswagen Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc models

Trio of models gains a new United specification

Jack Evans
Volkswagen has added a new United trim level to its Polo, T-Cross and T-Roc models, bringing more equipment and some subtle styling upgrades.

Based on the existing SE specifications, United specification brings 15-, 16-, or 17-inch wheels depending on the model, as well as a voice control function in the cabin and a winter pack. This latter feature adds heated front seats and a low washer fluid warning light.

T-Cross and T-Roc models also benefit from a set of heated windscreen washer jets, while the Polo’s technology levels are boosted through the introduction of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a light and sight pack which adds an automatic dimming rearview mirror, automatic headlights and a rain sensor.

All three receive grey and blue seat fabric as well as brushed stainless steel pedals and a variety of decorative interior inserts.

All cars also get rear tinted glass fitted as standard, while the T-Cross boasts front and rear parking sensors fitted as standard. The larger T-Roc, however, also brings United branding which is displayed on the floor by puddle lights.

The Polo is available with the choice of a 1.0-litre engine in one of two outputs, while the T-Cross also arrives with an engine of the same capacity in two power options.

The T-Roc, meanwhile, can be fitted with either a three-cylinder petrol engine or a more powerful four-cylinder petrol, which is available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Prices start at £17,350 for the Polo, £20,410 for the T-Cross and £23,550 for the T-Roc.

Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

