Volkswagen rolls out software update for ID. models

A new software update has been announced for Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 models, including new driver assistance features, improvements to battery charging capacity, and upgrades to the voice control feature.

New models that have been ordered by UK customers will have this ‘generation 3.0’ update already installed when the car arrives, while customers who have had their ID.3 or ID.4 model delivered already will receive these improvements as an over-the-air update which the car automatically downloads sometime in Spring 2022.

Volkswagen ID.3 Volkswagen ID.4

Starting with battery-related changes, the range-topping 77kWh can now charge at a fast rate – currently this battery size is only available on ID.4 models. These select ID.4 models can now charge at a maximum of 135kW, instead of the 125kW pre-date maximum. To benefit from this update however, you will need a sufficiently powerful DC charging station.

All ID. models get a new ‘Battery Care’ charging mode though, which when selected attempts to extend the lifespan of the battery by stopping the battery from charging past 80% capacity. In addition, a symbol showing how much charge is left in the battery is now a permanent fixture on the driver’s display.

Volkswagen has also improved the voice control function already present in ID. models – a feature that faced plenty of reviewer criticism when the ID.3 first launched. Volkswagen claims that, after the 3.0 update, your ID.3 or ID.4 will recognise and understand your voice faster when you give it a command.

Activated either by using a touch button on the steering wheel or saying “Hello ID”, the brand says that this voice control software can now, on average, understand around 95% of the requests it receives.

Finally, the 3.0 update introduces a number of new driver assistance features for ID. models, including what Volkswagen calls “Travel Assist with Swarm Data”. Using radar and ultrasound technology, this system accurately keeps the car in the centre of a motorway lane, and can change lane at high speed on its own when prompted.

With the cruise control function on, all you have to do is indicate and the car will change lane, once the car’s computer deems it is safe for the manoeuvre. The driver can take control of the steering at any time.

This new update also includes “Park Assist Plus with Memory Function” – software that can perform basic parking manoeuvres on its own, and learn more complex ones that it can reproduce on its own once you have given it a few examples.

For ID. customers that opted for the augmented reality head-up display, that projects important driving information on to the windscreen, will also find some new head-up display changes after the update, including a new screen that works in tandem with the “Travel Assist” to show an upcoming lane change, a new symbol to denote a roundabout ahead, and a new graphic displaying the distance from the destination set in the sat-nav.

The 3.0 update will be rolled out across all new ID. models, including the ID.5 SUV-coupé which is now available to order. The ID.3 and ID.4 have had a very positive reception since their arrival in the UK – both considered to be leading examples of the new wave of electric cars arriving on our roads.

The Volkswagen ID.3 currently holds an Expert Rating of 76%, while the larger ID.4 holds an Expert Rating of 70% in ourExpert Rating Index.