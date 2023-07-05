Volkswagen T-Cross altered inside and out

Volkswagen has announced that its compact T-Cross crossover will receive a minor facelift this year, including exterior alterations, an infotainment update and the addition of soft touch materials in the cabin.

The T-Cross was last updated back in 2020, and Volkswagen says that this update is in response to customer feedback. The German brand will be hoping that the facelift boosts that small SUV’s sales numbers, as popular rivals like the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke regularly make the UK’s monthly best-seller’s list.

Starting with the crossover’s styling, the refreshed T-Cross features a redesigned front bumper with a larger central air vent and the addition of LED daytime running lights on either side, which sit below squarer headlights that are now LED as standard. More advanced matrix LED headlights will also be offered on the options list for the first time.

Volkswagen has also updated the graphics of the full-width LED tail light in the rear, and the rear bumper has been refreshed too. Silver kick plates also feature on the car’s lower portion in the front and back. Volkswagen has also added three extra paint colours – a yellow, a blue and a red – to the options list.

The T-Cross will also be given an interior rework, consisting of a new eight-inch infotainment screen with updated software (nine-inch console also available) that now juts out of the dashboard, and the addition of softer materials for the dashboard and door trims.

The digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel will also now come as standard – an eight inch screen on entry-level models, and a ten-inch display on higher spec models.

The optional removable towbar can take more weight before – 75kg, up from 55kg. Volkswagen says it has made this change to accommodate customers looking to tow trailers and bike carriers.

That sums up what we know so far about the T-Cross facelift. Engine options remain the same – a choice between two turbocharged petrol units. More details, including UK pricing and arrival date, will be announced in the coming months.

Based on the Polo hatchback, the Volkswagen T-Cross has received particular praise for its comfort, practicality and driving dynamics. However, it has been marked down by reviewers for providing less value than some cheaper rivals, as well as being less economical as well.

This update has the potential to positively affect its current Expert Rating of 69%, as one of the model’s chief complaints has centred around the car’s comparatively disappointing interior quality.

Looking for a Volkswagen T-Cross? The Car Expert’s partners can help