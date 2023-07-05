fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Volkswagen T-Cross altered inside and out

Volkswagen says that its compact T-Cross will receive a minor facelift this year, including exterior changes, and an infotainment update

2023 Volkswagen T-Cross

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Volkswagen has announced that its compact T-Cross crossover will receive a minor facelift this year, including exterior alterations, an infotainment update and the addition of soft touch materials in the cabin.

The T-Cross was last updated back in 2020, and Volkswagen says that this update is in response to customer feedback. The German brand will be hoping that the facelift boosts that small SUV’s sales numbers, as popular rivals like the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke regularly make the UK’s monthly best-seller’s list.

Starting with the crossover’s styling, the refreshed T-Cross features a redesigned front bumper with a larger central air vent and the addition of LED daytime running lights on either side, which sit below squarer headlights that are now LED as standard. More advanced matrix LED headlights will also be offered on the options list for the first time.

Volkswagen has also updated the graphics of the full-width LED tail light in the rear, and the rear bumper has been refreshed too. Silver kick plates also feature on the car’s lower portion in the front and back. Volkswagen has also added three extra paint colours – a yellow, a blue and a red – to the options list.

The T-Cross will also be given an interior rework, consisting of a new eight-inch infotainment screen with updated software (nine-inch console also available) that now juts out of the dashboard, and the addition of softer materials for the dashboard and door trims.

The digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel will also now come as standard – an eight inch screen on entry-level models, and a ten-inch display on higher spec models.

The optional removable towbar can take more weight before – 75kg, up from 55kg. Volkswagen says it has made this change to accommodate customers looking to tow trailers and bike carriers.

That sums up what we know so far about the T-Cross facelift. Engine options remain the same – a choice between two turbocharged petrol units. More details, including UK pricing and arrival date, will be announced in the coming months.

Based on the Polo hatchback, the Volkswagen T-Cross has received particular praise for its comfort, practicality and driving dynamics. However, it has been marked down by reviewers for providing less value than some cheaper rivals, as well as being less economical as well.

This update has the potential to positively affect its current Expert Rating of 69%, as one of the model’s chief complaints has centred around the car’s comparatively disappointing interior quality.

Looking for a Volkswagen T-Cross? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical