Model update

Volkswagen T-Cross facelift now on sale

The updated Volkswagen T-Cross is now available to order, featuring an infotainment update and upgraded cabin materials to improve comfort

2024 Volkswagen T-Cross

by Sean Rees
Announced back in July last year, the updated Volkswagen T-Cross small SUV is now available to order in the UK, featuring styling revisions, an infotainment update and some upgraded cabin materials to improve comfort.

Volkswagen will be hoping that this facelift helps the T-Cross attract more UK buyers away from consistent UK best-sellers like the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.

Starting with the exterior, the refreshed Volkswagen T-Cross features a redesigned front bumper with new LED daytime running lights on either side, which sit below squarer headlights that are now LED as standard. At the rear are updated graphics across the full-width LED tail lights, while the rear bumper has been refreshed to match the alterations on the front.

The T-Cross also gets an interior rework, consisting of a new eight-inch infotainment screen with updated software (a nine-inch screen is also available) that now juts out of the dashboard, and the addition of softer materials for the dashboard and door trims to replace harder plastics on the original version.

The digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel will also now come as standard – an eight inch screen on entry-level models, and a ten-inch display on higher spec models – to replace traditional analogue gauges.

Additionally, the optional removable towbar can take more weight than before – 75kg, up from 55kg – to provide better towing and bike carrying capabilities.

Pricing for the updated range now starts at just under £24k for the entry-level ‘Life’ trim with a five-speed manual 95hp engine configuration, rising to over £31k for the top-spec ‘R-Line’ model with a 150hp engine and seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Based on the Polo hatchback, the Volkswagen T-Cross has received particular praise for its comfort, practicality and driving dynamics. However, it has been marked down by reviewers for providing less value than some cheaper rivals, as well as being less economical as well.

This update has the potential to positively affect its current Expert Rating of 69%, as one of the model’s chief complaints has centred around the car’s comparatively disappointing interior quality.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
