Volkswagen T-Roc goes back to Black

Volkswagen has added a new Black Edition specification to its compact T-Roc crossover model.

Priced from £23,750, the T-Roc Black Edition trim level is based on the existing SE specification but gains additional black-coloured trim pieces and extra interior features. It follows on from the Volkswagen Touareg, which also gained a Black Edition specification.

The exterior of the car receives a black finish to the front grille, rear privacy glass and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED headlights are included as standard, too.

Inside the black theme is continued, with piano black dashboard trim pieces and a black roof, while a multifunction steering wheel with contrasting grey stitching is also included.

Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Safety-wise, the T-Roc Black Edition doesn’t pick any new kit, but the T-Roc already has a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP so it’s already well equipped in the event of trouble.

If specified individually, these options would cost more than £2,000, meaning that the T-Roc Black Edition potentially represents a considerable saving for buyers. An extensive list of optional extras remains, however, with buyers able to add features such as leather upholstery and a sports suspension package for an additional cost.

Available in front-wheel drive, the T-Roc Black Edition can be fitted with the choice of a 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre petrol engine, as well as either a 1.6-litre or 2.0-litre diesel.