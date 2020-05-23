2020 Volkswagen T-Roc Black Edition
Model update

Volkswagen T-Roc goes back to Black

Black Edition builds on the equipment levels of existing SE model

Jack Evans
- Advertisement -

Volkswagen has added a new Black Edition specification to its compact T-Roc crossover model.

Priced from £23,750, the T-Roc Black Edition trim level is based on the existing SE specification but gains additional black-coloured trim pieces and extra interior features. It follows on from the Volkswagen Touareg, which also gained a Black Edition specification.

The exterior of the car receives a black finish to the front grille, rear privacy glass and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED headlights are included as standard, too.

Inside the black theme is continued, with piano black dashboard trim pieces and a black roof, while a multifunction steering wheel with contrasting grey stitching is also included.

Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Safety-wise, the T-Roc Black Edition doesn’t pick any new kit, but the T-Roc already has a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP so it’s already well equipped in the event of trouble.

If specified individually, these options would cost more than £2,000, meaning that the T-Roc Black Edition potentially represents a considerable saving for buyers. An extensive list of optional extras remains, however, with buyers able to add features such as leather upholstery and a sports suspension package for an additional cost.

Available in front-wheel drive, the T-Roc Black Edition can be fitted with the choice of a 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre petrol engine, as well as either a 1.6-litre or 2.0-litre diesel.

Tempting T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc is one of the most highly-rated small crossovers, as calculated by The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating system. We have analysed 19 different reviews of the T-Roc from the UK’s top automotive websites, and their combined scores give it an overall Expert rating of 79% (as of May 2020). That’s a few points behind the class-leading Ford Puma, but still puts it firmly in the top half of its segment.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.