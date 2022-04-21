fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

52%

Expert Rating

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

(2020 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is the two-door soft-top version of the regular T-Roc SUV that arrived on UK roads in Summer 2020 – nearly three years after the standard T-Roc model.

    As a convertible SUV, the T-Roc Cabriolet is essentially in a market segment of one – it’s only really directly comparable to the more upmarket Range Rover Evoque Convertible, which Land Rover ditched in 2018 when the original Evoque ended production.

    In the current marketplace, its closest competitors are more conventional soft-top models like the Mini Convertible. It’s also effectively (but not very effectively) a replacement for the long-dead Golf Cabriolet in the Volkswagen line-up

    The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet line-up consists of two trim levels, with only petrol engines available. While What Car? declares these engines to be both “punchy” and “economical”, Parkers argues that the lack of diesel engine options is a misstep.

    The Cabriolet’s boot is markedly smaller than the standard SUV, and Volkswagen has had to make this convertible version heavier in an effort to reinforce the body structure with the hard-top roof missing – a body structure that Which? still calls “somewhat compromised”.

    Which? adds that the folding fabric roof, which takes 11 seconds to raise, “simply doesn’t work very well”, and that the rear seats are more cramped than the regular T-Roc, in order to make room for the roof mechanism.

    While some reviewers clearly dislike the T-Roc Cabriolet – Autocar asserts that the convertible SUV has “tepid performance” and is a “clunky ride” – many outlets conceed that it will appeal to customers who are intrigued by the idea of a raised ride height and wind-in-the-hair driving in one reasonably affordable package, regardless of its flaws.

    As Top Gear concludes, “It doesn’t create a new must-have niche, or take itself too seriously, and neither should you.”

    As of April 2022, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 52% based on 15 British reviews, making it the lowest-scoring Volkswagen model in our Expert Rating Index by a considerable margin.

    T-Roc Cabriolet highlights

    • Peppy but economical engines
    • Plenty of equipment as standard
    • Decent practicality by cabriolet standards
    • Attractive exterior styling
    • Wind-in-the-hair driving

    T-Roc Cabriolet lowlights

    • Only seats four
    • Not much boot space
    • Interior is cheap and cramped in places
    • Only petrol-powered models available
    • More conventional convertibles are more fun

    Key specifications

    Body style: Compact convertible SUV
    Engines: petrol
    Price: From £31,495 on-road

    Launched: Summer 2020
    Last updated: Spring 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet front view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet rear view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet roof up view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Which?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of April 2022, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    The hard-top Volkswagen T-Roc was awarded a full five-star crash test rating back in 2017, but this rating does not include the T-Roc Cabriolet, as this drop top version has been structurally altered as a result of taking the roof off.

    This means the the T-Roc Cabriolet is heavier than the standard model, and while it has the same safety features, we cannot say that it would have the same crash test results.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of April 2022, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Abarth 124 Spider | Audi A3 Cabriolet | BMW 2 Series Convertible | Fiat 500C | Mazda MX-5 | Mini Convertible

    Buy a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

    If you’re looking to buy a T-Roc Cabriolet, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    Lease a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

    If you’re looking to lease a new T-Roc Cabriolet, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Leasing dot com 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

    Ready2Lease logo

    Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

    LeaseLoco logo 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is an unusal convertible SUV, though it lacks most of the usual drop-top driving thrills.Sean ReesVolkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore