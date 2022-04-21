Summary

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is the two-door soft-top version of the regular T-Roc SUV that arrived on UK roads in Summer 2020 – nearly three years after the standard T-Roc model.

As a convertible SUV, the T-Roc Cabriolet is essentially in a market segment of one – it’s only really directly comparable to the more upmarket Range Rover Evoque Convertible, which Land Rover ditched in 2018 when the original Evoque ended production.

In the current marketplace, its closest competitors are more conventional soft-top models like the Mini Convertible. It’s also effectively (but not very effectively) a replacement for the long-dead Golf Cabriolet in the Volkswagen line-up

The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet line-up consists of two trim levels, with only petrol engines available. While What Car? declares these engines to be both “punchy” and “economical”, Parkers argues that the lack of diesel engine options is a misstep.

The Cabriolet’s boot is markedly smaller than the standard SUV, and Volkswagen has had to make this convertible version heavier in an effort to reinforce the body structure with the hard-top roof missing – a body structure that Which? still calls “somewhat compromised”.

Which? adds that the folding fabric roof, which takes 11 seconds to raise, “simply doesn’t work very well”, and that the rear seats are more cramped than the regular T-Roc, in order to make room for the roof mechanism.

While some reviewers clearly dislike the T-Roc Cabriolet – Autocar asserts that the convertible SUV has “tepid performance” and is a “clunky ride” – many outlets conceed that it will appeal to customers who are intrigued by the idea of a raised ride height and wind-in-the-hair driving in one reasonably affordable package, regardless of its flaws.

As Top Gear concludes, “It doesn’t create a new must-have niche, or take itself too seriously, and neither should you.”

As of April 2022, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 52% based on 15 British reviews, making it the lowest-scoring Volkswagen model in our Expert Rating Index by a considerable margin.

T-Roc Cabriolet highlights Peppy but economical engines

Plenty of equipment as standard

Decent practicality by cabriolet standards

Attractive exterior styling

Wind-in-the-hair driving T-Roc Cabriolet lowlights Only seats four

Not much boot space

Interior is cheap and cramped in places

Only petrol-powered models available

More conventional convertibles are more fun

Key specifications

Body style: Compact convertible SUV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £31,495 on-road Launched: Summer 2020

Last updated: Spring 2022

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“New open-top Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet SUV picks up the mantle from its Golf and Beetle-based predecessors, but it has its pitfalls.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.6 / 10

“It would be unfair to criticise the T-Roc Cabriolet for being style over content when that will be a key motivation for buying it – that can’t gloss over some very real practical and dynamic compromises, though.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“If the T-Roc Cabriolet were an experiment in a researcher’s laboratory or a chef’s kitchen, it wouldn’t avoid the dustbin for very long.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“For soaking up a few rays and enjoying the view on which ever day it is that summer falls, the T-Roc Cabriolet ticks all the boxes. Ask any more of it, however, and its shortcomings in relation to the standard car all to readily surface.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual R-Line

Score: 7 / 10

“With decent-sized rear seats and a usable boot, you could happily use the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet every day, and enjoy just how easy and relaxed it is to drive. That’s why it’s worth considering if you’re looking for something a bit different.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

“The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio is heavier, less economical and more expensive than the standard T-Roc.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Love it or hate it, it was only a matter of time. The family SUV is the new new family hatchback, and hence the open-top family SUV was always on the cards.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“As a convertible SUV, the T-Roc Cabriolet ticks a lot of boxes. Volkswagen deserves great credit for successfully lowering and raising the roof of a car designed to be a tin-top SUV. It’s just too compromised for it to earn top marks.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The only convertible SUV you can buy new – exclusivity is guaranteed, excellent level of standard equipment, guaranteed to turn heads especially with the roof down.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s the drop-top for those who don’t want to compromise their comfort or convenience – in essence, it’s a normal car that you can take the roof off.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It is comfy, clean-cut, cool and classless. I can’t even grumble about the price.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“the T-Roc Cabriolet is a cruiser, through and through.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Doesn’t create a new must-have niche, or take itself too seriously, and neither should you.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“With a lofty driving position, comfortable ride and the fact that it offers more rear-seat space than rivals, it can just about combine family living with wind-in-your-hair excitement. For real convertible thrills, though, the Mini Convertible is a much more enjoyable prospect.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“An SUV with a folding roof simply doesn’t work very well. Most of the advantages of an SUV are lost, while the roof chop results in a somewhat compromised body structure. Add in a disappointingly penny-pinching cabin and we can’t recommend the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of April 2022, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

The hard-top Volkswagen T-Roc was awarded a full five-star crash test rating back in 2017, but this rating does not include the T-Roc Cabriolet, as this drop top version has been structurally altered as a result of taking the roof off.

This means the the T-Roc Cabriolet is heavier than the standard model, and while it has the same safety features, we cannot say that it would have the same crash test results.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of April 2022, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Abarth 124 Spider | Audi A3 Cabriolet | BMW 2 Series Convertible | Fiat 500C | Mazda MX-5 | Mini Convertible

Buy a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

If you’re looking to buy a T-Roc Cabriolet, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Lease a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

If you’re looking to lease a new T-Roc Cabriolet, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal