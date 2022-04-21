Summary
The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is the two-door soft-top version of the regular T-Roc SUV that arrived on UK roads in Summer 2020 – nearly three years after the standard T-Roc model.
As a convertible SUV, the T-Roc Cabriolet is essentially in a market segment of one – it’s only really directly comparable to the more upmarket Range Rover Evoque Convertible, which Land Rover ditched in 2018 when the original Evoque ended production.
In the current marketplace, its closest competitors are more conventional soft-top models like the Mini Convertible. It’s also effectively (but not very effectively) a replacement for the long-dead Golf Cabriolet in the Volkswagen line-up
The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet line-up consists of two trim levels, with only petrol engines available. While What Car? declares these engines to be both “punchy” and “economical”, Parkers argues that the lack of diesel engine options is a misstep.
The Cabriolet’s boot is markedly smaller than the standard SUV, and Volkswagen has had to make this convertible version heavier in an effort to reinforce the body structure with the hard-top roof missing – a body structure that Which? still calls “somewhat compromised”.
Which? adds that the folding fabric roof, which takes 11 seconds to raise, “simply doesn’t work very well”, and that the rear seats are more cramped than the regular T-Roc, in order to make room for the roof mechanism.
While some reviewers clearly dislike the T-Roc Cabriolet – Autocar asserts that the convertible SUV has “tepid performance” and is a “clunky ride” – many outlets conceed that it will appeal to customers who are intrigued by the idea of a raised ride height and wind-in-the-hair driving in one reasonably affordable package, regardless of its flaws.
As Top Gear concludes, “It doesn’t create a new must-have niche, or take itself too seriously, and neither should you.”
As of April 2022, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet holds an Expert Rating of 52% based on 15 British reviews, making it the lowest-scoring Volkswagen model in our Expert Rating Index by a considerable margin.
T-Roc Cabriolet highlights
- Peppy but economical engines
- Plenty of equipment as standard
- Decent practicality by cabriolet standards
- Attractive exterior styling
- Wind-in-the-hair driving
T-Roc Cabriolet lowlights
- Only seats four
- Not much boot space
- Interior is cheap and cramped in places
- Only petrol-powered models available
- More conventional convertibles are more fun
Key specifications
Body style: Compact convertible SUV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £31,495 on-road
Launched: Summer 2020
Last updated: Spring 2022
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“New open-top Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet SUV picks up the mantle from its Golf and Beetle-based predecessors, but it has its pitfalls.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5.6 / 10
“It would be unfair to criticise the T-Roc Cabriolet for being style over content when that will be a key motivation for buying it – that can’t gloss over some very real practical and dynamic compromises, though.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10
“If the T-Roc Cabriolet were an experiment in a researcher’s laboratory or a chef’s kitchen, it wouldn’t avoid the dustbin for very long.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“For soaking up a few rays and enjoying the view on which ever day it is that summer falls, the T-Roc Cabriolet ticks all the boxes. Ask any more of it, however, and its shortcomings in relation to the standard car all to readily surface.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol manual R-Line
Score: 7 / 10
“With decent-sized rear seats and a usable boot, you could happily use the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet every day, and enjoy just how easy and relaxed it is to drive. That’s why it’s worth considering if you’re looking for something a bit different.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.6 / 10
“The Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio is heavier, less economical and more expensive than the standard T-Roc.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Love it or hate it, it was only a matter of time. The family SUV is the new new family hatchback, and hence the open-top family SUV was always on the cards.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“As a convertible SUV, the T-Roc Cabriolet ticks a lot of boxes. Volkswagen deserves great credit for successfully lowering and raising the roof of a car designed to be a tin-top SUV. It’s just too compromised for it to earn top marks.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The only convertible SUV you can buy new – exclusivity is guaranteed, excellent level of standard equipment, guaranteed to turn heads especially with the roof down.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s the drop-top for those who don’t want to compromise their comfort or convenience – in essence, it’s a normal car that you can take the roof off.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“It is comfy, clean-cut, cool and classless. I can’t even grumble about the price.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“the T-Roc Cabriolet is a cruiser, through and through.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Doesn’t create a new must-have niche, or take itself too seriously, and neither should you.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“With a lofty driving position, comfortable ride and the fact that it offers more rear-seat space than rivals, it can just about combine family living with wind-in-your-hair excitement. For real convertible thrills, though, the Mini Convertible is a much more enjoyable prospect.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“An SUV with a folding roof simply doesn’t work very well. Most of the advantages of an SUV are lost, while the roof chop results in a somewhat compromised body structure. Add in a disappointingly penny-pinching cabin and we can’t recommend the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of April 2022, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.
The hard-top Volkswagen T-Roc was awarded a full five-star crash test rating back in 2017, but this rating does not include the T-Roc Cabriolet, as this drop top version has been structurally altered as a result of taking the roof off.
This means the the T-Roc Cabriolet is heavier than the standard model, and while it has the same safety features, we cannot say that it would have the same crash test results.
Eco rating
No eco rating
As of April 2022, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
