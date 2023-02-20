Summary
The Volkswagen T-Roc R is a high-performance compact SUV that sits at the top of the T-Roc range. It’s the smallest performance SUV that Volkswagen offers as part of its ‘R’ family, below the larger Tiguan R.
Just one specification has been available since the car’s arrival in 2019, powered by the same 300hp 2.0-litre petrol engine that you will find in the similarly-sized Golf R hatchback and estate. Many reviewers outline this drivetrain as a real highlight, like Ted Welford of Car Keys, who praises the ‘hot SUV’ for its “rapid performance” above all else.
That said, T-Roc R’s most decisive advantage over its competitors is in the way it handles. As the What Car? team explains, “From its quicker-reacting steering and tighter body control to its vice-like grip on the road, it feels more like a hot hatch than a sports SUV.”
The majority of motoring outlets still regard the Golf R as the better option overall, Alex Ingram of Auto Express concluding that the hatchback “offers more performance and excitement while making more financial sense.”
While it isn’t as popular with reviewers, the Cupra Ateca is slightly cheaper than the T-Roc R, and you can currently pick up a larger Tiguan R or a Porsche Macan for a few thousand more.
As of February 2023, the Volkswagen T-Roc R holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This means that the R trumps the regular T-Roc by a single percentage point in our Expert Rating Index.
T-Roc highlights
- Strong performance
- Agile handling
- Practical family-friendly cabin
T-Roc lowlights
- Firm ride comfort
- Expensive when compared to the regular T-Roc
- Rivals offer more interior quality
Key specifications
Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £42,285 on-road
Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: Spring 2022
Replacement due: TBA
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Facelift model
Score: 7 / 10
“As before, the Volkswagen T-Roc R is a very effective point-to-point performance car, offering up great straight-line speed and strong grip. It’s not the most thrilling car to drive though, and the Golf R offers more performance and excitement while making more financial sense.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Volkswagen T-Roc R ticks all the boxes on paper, sharing its underpinnings and chassis with the talented Golf R hot hatch, but packed inside a fashionably taller silhouette.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The T-Roc R is a likeable crossover with the sort of performance, dynamics and features to make it a convincing alternative to traditional hot hatches and newer altogether more brutish breed of hyper hatches.” (Greg Kable)
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“High-riding T-Roc R offers impressive pace and poise and is arguably the best performance crossover yet.” (Simon Davis)
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“Super quick, deft handling qualities and plenty of kit in a trendy crossover package.” (Jake Groves)
Read review
Car Keys
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volkswagen T-Roc R is undoubtedly one of the best performance crossovers to date. It corners, steers and responds in an impressive fashion, but at the same time it’s comfortable and practical. It’s only the price that could prove to be a sticking point.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Big, fast SUVs are nothing new, but the VW T-Roc R is still one of the first compact crossovers that aim to offer hot-hatch thrills in a more upright, family-focused package.” (Mat Watson)
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The T-Roc R’s shortcoming against a Golf, or any hot hatch for that matter, is that it feels like you’re sat on the car rather than in it. It means you never feel confident to push as hard as you would in a hatch because you feel a step removed from what’s happening beneath you.” (Antony Ingram)
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It offers bags of performance, handling and features and is a genuinely interesting alternative to more traditional hot hatches. It’s a good small family car, with a decent boot and reasonable room for a young family.” (Keith Adams)
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: R-Line 1.5 TSI Evo DSG
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s a tall Golf.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s an extremely confident, quick and grippy thing, although the noise and clinical interior might make it difficult to fall in love with. The Golf R is a cooler car, but if you’ve really got your heart set on a crossover then the T-Roc R should make any shortlist.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volkswagen T-Roc R blends the decent practicality of the regular T-Roc with bombastic performance and stunning agility. It’s a lot more fun than most similarly priced sports SUVs.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2017
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 96%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 79%
Safety assist: 71%
The Volkswagen T-Roc R has not been specifically tested by safety body Euro NCAP, but this performance-enhanced crossover does share the standard T-Roc’s five-star crash test rating which was awarded in 2017.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of Februaru 2023, the Volkswagen T-Roc R has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen T-Roc R to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the T-Roc R, we’ll publish the score here.
