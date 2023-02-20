Summary

The Volkswagen T-Roc R is a high-performance compact SUV that sits at the top of the T-Roc range. It’s the smallest performance SUV that Volkswagen offers as part of its ‘R’ family, below the larger Tiguan R.

Just one specification has been available since the car’s arrival in 2019, powered by the same 300hp 2.0-litre petrol engine that you will find in the similarly-sized Golf R hatchback and estate. Many reviewers outline this drivetrain as a real highlight, like Ted Welford of Car Keys, who praises the ‘hot SUV’ for its “rapid performance” above all else.

That said, T-Roc R’s most decisive advantage over its competitors is in the way it handles. As the What Car? team explains, “From its quicker-reacting steering and tighter body control to its vice-like grip on the road, it feels more like a hot hatch than a sports SUV.”

The majority of motoring outlets still regard the Golf R as the better option overall, Alex Ingram of Auto Express concluding that the hatchback “offers more performance and excitement while making more financial sense.”

While it isn’t as popular with reviewers, the Cupra Ateca is slightly cheaper than the T-Roc R, and you can currently pick up a larger Tiguan R or a Porsche Macan for a few thousand more.

As of February 2023, the Volkswagen T-Roc R holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This means that the R trumps the regular T-Roc by a single percentage point in our Expert Rating Index.

T-Roc highlights Strong performance

Agile handling

Practical family-friendly cabin T-Roc lowlights Firm ride comfort

Expensive when compared to the regular T-Roc

Rivals offer more interior quality

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £42,285 on-road Launched: Spring 2019

Last updated: Spring 2022

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Facelift model

Score: 7 / 10

“As before, the Volkswagen T-Roc R is a very effective point-to-point performance car, offering up great straight-line speed and strong grip. It’s not the most thrilling car to drive though, and the Golf R offers more performance and excitement while making more financial sense.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Volkswagen T-Roc R ticks all the boxes on paper, sharing its underpinnings and chassis with the talented Golf R hot hatch, but packed inside a fashionably taller silhouette.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The T-Roc R is a likeable crossover with the sort of performance, dynamics and features to make it a convincing alternative to traditional hot hatches and newer altogether more brutish breed of hyper hatches.” (Greg Kable)

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“High-riding T-Roc R offers impressive pace and poise and is arguably the best performance crossover yet.” (Simon Davis)

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Super quick, deft handling qualities and plenty of kit in a trendy crossover package.” (Jake Groves)

Read review Car Keys + Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen T-Roc R is undoubtedly one of the best performance crossovers to date. It corners, steers and responds in an impressive fashion, but at the same time it’s comfortable and practical. It’s only the price that could prove to be a sticking point.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Big, fast SUVs are nothing new, but the VW T-Roc R is still one of the first compact crossovers that aim to offer hot-hatch thrills in a more upright, family-focused package.” (Mat Watson)

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The T-Roc R’s shortcoming against a Golf, or any hot hatch for that matter, is that it feels like you’re sat on the car rather than in it. It means you never feel confident to push as hard as you would in a hatch because you feel a step removed from what’s happening beneath you.” (Antony Ingram)

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It offers bags of performance, handling and features and is a genuinely interesting alternative to more traditional hot hatches. It’s a good small family car, with a decent boot and reasonable room for a young family.” (Keith Adams)

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: R-Line 1.5 TSI Evo DSG

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a tall Golf.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s an extremely confident, quick and grippy thing, although the noise and clinical interior might make it difficult to fall in love with. The Golf R is a cooler car, but if you’ve really got your heart set on a crossover then the T-Roc R should make any shortlist.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen T-Roc R blends the decent practicality of the regular T-Roc with bombastic performance and stunning agility. It’s a lot more fun than most similarly priced sports SUVs.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2017

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 96%

Child protection: 87%

Vulnerable road users: 79%

Safety assist: 71%

The Volkswagen T-Roc R has not been specifically tested by safety body Euro NCAP, but this performance-enhanced crossover does share the standard T-Roc’s five-star crash test rating which was awarded in 2017.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of Februaru 2023, the Volkswagen T-Roc R has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen T-Roc R to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the T-Roc R, we’ll publish the score here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen T-Roc R, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Tonale | Audi RS Q3 | BMW X2 M35i | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen Tiguan R

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Volkswagen T-Roc range at The Car Expert

