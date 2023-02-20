fbpx

Volkswagen T-Roc R

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

69%

Volkswagen T-Roc R

(2019 - present)

    Summary

    The Volkswagen T-Roc R is a high-performance compact SUV that sits at the top of the T-Roc range. It’s the smallest performance SUV that Volkswagen offers as part of its ‘R’ family, below the larger Tiguan R.

    Just one specification has been available since the car’s arrival in 2019, powered by the same 300hp 2.0-litre petrol engine that you will find in the similarly-sized Golf R hatchback and estate. Many reviewers outline this drivetrain as a real highlight, like Ted Welford of Car Keys, who praises the ‘hot SUV’ for its “rapid performance” above all else.

    That said, T-Roc R’s most decisive advantage over its competitors is in the way it handles. As the What Car? team explains, “From its quicker-reacting steering and tighter body control to its vice-like grip on the road, it feels more like a hot hatch than a sports SUV.”

    The majority of motoring outlets still regard the Golf R as the better option overall, Alex Ingram of Auto Express concluding that the hatchback “offers more performance and excitement while making more financial sense.”

    While it isn’t as popular with reviewers, the Cupra Ateca is slightly cheaper than the T-Roc R, and you can currently pick up a larger Tiguan R or a Porsche Macan for a few thousand more.

    As of February 2023, the Volkswagen T-Roc R holds an Expert Rating of 69%, based on 12 reviews published by the British motoring media. This means that the R trumps the regular T-Roc by a single percentage point in our Expert Rating Index.

    T-Roc highlights

    • Strong performance
    • Agile handling
    • Practical family-friendly cabin

    T-Roc lowlights

    • Firm ride comfort
    • Expensive when compared to the regular T-Roc
    • Rivals offer more interior quality

    Key specifications

    Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £42,285 on-road

    Launched: Spring 2019
    Last updated: Spring 2022
    Replacement due: TBA

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: November 2017
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 96%
    Child protection: 87%
    Vulnerable road users: 79%
    Safety assist: 71%

    The Volkswagen T-Roc R has not been specifically tested by safety body Euro NCAP, but this performance-enhanced crossover does share the standard T-Roc’s five-star crash test rating which was awarded in 2017.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of Februaru 2023, the Volkswagen T-Roc R has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of February 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volkswagen T-Roc R to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the T-Roc R, we’ll publish the score here.

