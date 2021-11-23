Volkswagen T-Roc refresh set for Spring arrival

Volkswagen has revealed a mid-life facelift for its small T-Roc SUV/crossover, featuring a sharper exterior and new tech additons carried over from its range of more expensive models.

The T-Roc refresh, applying updates to the regular SUV, cabriolet, and high-performance T-Roc R model, is set to arrive in UK dealerships in Spring 2022.

Initially launching in Autumn 2017, The T-Roc sits between the slightly smaller T-Cross and the larger Tiguan in Volkswagen’s crowded SUV/crossover range, this revamp set to arrive around the same time as the introduction of the Volkswagen Taigo coupe-SUV.

The standard range remains an all-petrol line-up, with buyers able to choose from five engine options between 110hp and 190hp, with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen T-Roc R retains its four-cylinder 300hp petrol engine, available as an automatic only.

On the outside

The T-Roc has recieved a few styling tweaks in the front and rear, most notably more advanced LED headlamps and a new design for its wing-shaped LED brake lights. Also on show are sharper bumper designs and an illuminated light bar across the grille, all of these changes matching the style choices made for the recent facelifts of Volkswagen’s Polo and Golf hatchback ranges.

Volkswagen says that there wil be five new paint colours available, and that the T-Roc has 17-inch alloy wheels as standard. 19-inch alloys are an optional extra cost.



The 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Style, the middle choice in the wholesale range

On the inside

The facelifted Volkswagen T-Roc has had a number of interior updates to tech and trim. In addition to the ten-inch digital cockpit display available as standard, Volkswagen has borrowed the steering wheel from the latest iteration of the Golf, also featuring touch-sensitive slider controls that were first introduced with the release of the all-electric ID range.

The refresh includes a tweak to the infotainment layout; the six-inch screen now protruding out of the dashboard. Customers can pay extra to upgrade to a nine-inch infotainment screen, as seen in the image below.

The 2022 T-Roc also comes with Volkswagen’s ‘Travel Assist’ package, which includes predicitive cruise control and lane assist.

The trim designs differ throught the range. The T-Roc R is fitted with sports seats, and leather upholstery is available as an optional extra.



The 2022 Volkswagen T-Roc Style interior

Range and pricing

Apart from its fabric folding roof, the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet is indentical to the standard T-Roc, both being available in the ‘Life’, ‘Style’ and ‘R-Line’ (different from the T-Roc R) trim levels.

The Style package adds the two-tone paintwork options, interior lighting and ‘convenience seats’, while the R-Line trim gets an additional sports package that allows you to select driving modes.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 71% as of November 2021, the main criticism levelled against the pre-facelift Volkswagen T-Roc was its lack of interior quality when compared to pricier models in the Volkswagen range.

This set of design tweaks and tech additions has the potential to improve the T-Roc’s rating when the facelift is reviewed in coming months, but its rating is unlikely to change dramatically.

UK Pricing will be announced closer to the arrival of new T-Roc in Spring 2022.