fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Volkswagen Taigo

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

68%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

Arriving in the UK in early 2022, the Volkswagen Taigo is a compact coupé-SUV that sits between the slightly smaller T-Cross and the slightly larger T-Roc in the Volkswagen SUV family.

Essentially, the Tiago is a small five-door SUV but with a sloping roofline in the rear – like a coupé model. Before arriving in Europe, the Taigo was available on the South American market, known there as the Volkswagen Nivus.

With both manual and automatic transmission models available, the Taigo range consists of several turbocharged petrol engine options that are also found in the T-Cross range, starting with the entry-level 95hp 1.0-litre Taigo Life to the range-topping 150hp 1.5-litre Taigo R-Line.

“It’s a shame it’s not available with hybrid power”, Honest John comments. While most of the Taigo’s SUV competitors offer diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, the Taigo range is limited to just petrol models – to the disappointment of a few eco-conscious publications.

Like the closely-related Polo hatchback, the most prominent criticism levelled against the Volkswagen Taigo is that other alternatives offer more exciting driving dynamics, and that the coupé-SUV is more expensive than class leaders like the Ford Puma.

“It isn’t as capable or fun as the Ford Puma”, What Car? claims, “but that’s forgivable given the superb ride and the fact that you get plenty of toys with even the entry-level version.”

The majority of reviewers agree with What Car?‘s praise, often commending the Taigo for its ride quality and cabin comfort, as well as the generous levels of equipment included as standard. According to The Sun, this generous list of standard on-board tech means that the entry-level model is “all you need”. Despite the lack of choice, many publications also praise the engine quality of the Taigo, which Carbuyer calls “excellent”.

Many reviewers also state their surprise at how practical the Taigo is, even with the sloping roofline which restricts rear headroom, and many British reviews include plaudits for the coupé-SUV’s attractive exterior styling. As Parkers concludes, “it’s not at all difficult to recommend if you’ve fallen for the looks.”

As of March 2022, the Volkswagen Taigo holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 13 reviews published by the British media. The Taigo is a brand new model and we expect to see several more reviews published in coming months, which could push its rating up or down by a few points.

Taigo highlights

  • Spacious and comfortable cabin
  • Cheap running costs
  • Generous list of on-board tech as standard
  • Attractive exterior looks
  • Impressive engine quality

Taigo lowlights

  • Ford Puma is more exciting to drive
  • Smaller boot than the Volkswagen T-Cross
  • Petrol only, no electrification
  • Top-spec models get pricey
  • Fiddly touch-sensitive controls

Key specifications

Body style: Small coupé-SUV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £29,725 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volkswagen Taigo interior view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Taigo front view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: March 2022

94%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

70%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety rating

The Taigo is structurally identical to the Volkswagen Polo hatchback, and shares the same level of safety equipment. Therefore, Euro NCAP has used some of results of its crash test of the Volkswagen Polo to assess the Taigo, and conducted additional tests where structural differences might exist and to verify the performance of the Taigo against that of the Polo.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Volkswagen Taigo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Taigo, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q2 | Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Hyundai Kona | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Kamiq | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

Buy or lease a Volkswagen Taigo

If you’re looking for a new or used Taigo, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car or a competitive finance deal

heycar 600x300

We only have the best used cars for sale from selected dealers. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Pink Car Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Pink Car Leasing. Find out more

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Kamiq

Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

Fiat 500X

Fiat 500X

Vauxhall Mokka

Vauxhall Mokka

Kia XCeed

Kia XCeed

Kia Stonic

Kia Stonic

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved