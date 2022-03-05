Summary
Arriving in the UK in early 2022, the Volkswagen Taigo is a compact coupé-SUV that sits between the slightly smaller T-Cross and the slightly larger T-Roc in the Volkswagen SUV family.
Essentially, the Tiago is a small five-door SUV but with a sloping roofline in the rear – like a coupé model. Before arriving in Europe, the Taigo was available on the South American market, known there as the Volkswagen Nivus.
With both manual and automatic transmission models available, the Taigo range consists of several turbocharged petrol engine options that are also found in the T-Cross range, starting with the entry-level 95hp 1.0-litre Taigo Life to the range-topping 150hp 1.5-litre Taigo R-Line.
“It’s a shame it’s not available with hybrid power”, Honest John comments. While most of the Taigo’s SUV competitors offer diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, the Taigo range is limited to just petrol models – to the disappointment of a few eco-conscious publications.
Like the closely-related Polo hatchback, the most prominent criticism levelled against the Volkswagen Taigo is that other alternatives offer more exciting driving dynamics, and that the coupé-SUV is more expensive than class leaders like the Ford Puma.
“It isn’t as capable or fun as the Ford Puma”, What Car? claims, “but that’s forgivable given the superb ride and the fact that you get plenty of toys with even the entry-level version.”
The majority of reviewers agree with What Car?‘s praise, often commending the Taigo for its ride quality and cabin comfort, as well as the generous levels of equipment included as standard. According to The Sun, this generous list of standard on-board tech means that the entry-level model is “all you need”. Despite the lack of choice, many publications also praise the engine quality of the Taigo, which Carbuyer calls “excellent”.
Many reviewers also state their surprise at how practical the Taigo is, even with the sloping roofline which restricts rear headroom, and many British reviews include plaudits for the coupé-SUV’s attractive exterior styling. As Parkers concludes, “it’s not at all difficult to recommend if you’ve fallen for the looks.”
As of March 2022, the Volkswagen Taigo holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 13 reviews published by the British media. The Taigo is a brand new model and we expect to see several more reviews published in coming months, which could push its rating up or down by a few points.
Taigo highlights
- Spacious and comfortable cabin
- Cheap running costs
- Generous list of on-board tech as standard
- Attractive exterior looks
- Impressive engine quality
Taigo lowlights
- Ford Puma is more exciting to drive
- Smaller boot than the Volkswagen T-Cross
- Petrol only, no electrification
- Top-spec models get pricey
- Fiddly touch-sensitive controls
Key specifications
Body style: Small coupé-SUV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £29,725 on-road
Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The new Taigo coupe-SUV takes all that’s good about Volkswagen’s compact crossovers and wraps it up in a more attractive body.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Taigo is the seventh SUV in the Volkswagen line-up, and sits between the T-Cross and T-Roc, with a coupe-style sloping rear roof for extra style. The model comes in the same three trim levels as most of the VW range, plus a lot of customisation options.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Taigo prices start at £22,450. That’s a fair chunk more than for the Polo but competitive with other crossovers like the Ford Puma or Nissan Juke.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s barely any less practical than the T-Cross, not much more expensive, feels slightly plusher inside and has a little bit more extra equipment as standard. Of course, the sensible money would still be on the T-Cross, but if you like the Taigo’s looks and don’t mind paying a bit extra for them, it’s a thoroughly decent thing.
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“With so many SUVs already in Volkswagen’s range, it was hard to see what the Taigo could bring that others already don’t. However, it’s certainly a welcome addition, with its stylish looks, strong engines and generous equipment really appealing.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Taigo buyers may be drawn in by its more rakish styling but they won’t miss out on practicality either. There’s enough headroom in the rear and a 440-litre boot that’s on a par with the T-Roc. Compared to the T-Roc, the Taigo is around £2,000 less expensive, so it represents better value. If that translates into lower monthly payments than the T-Roc, the Taigo is likely to be popular.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Taigo 1.0 DSG R-Line
“Yet another very competent Volkswagen SUV that looks a bit more stylish than the Volkswagen T-Cross.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“An unexpected addition to Volkswagen’s range, the Taigo represents good value for money and is more stylish than the standard T-Cross. It”s generously equipped and comes with frugal petrol engines – although it’s a shame it’s not available with hybrid power.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.6 / 10
“If we’re being sensible, the Taigo is a pricier and less practical T-Cross with a slightly flashier interior. However, it’s not that much more to buy and you certainly don’t lose out on much space. With that in mind, it’s not at all difficult to recommend if you’ve fallen for the looks.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The cheapest version – called Life – is all you need. It comes with 8in screens, adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging, reversing camera, electric folding and heated door mirrors, black roof rails and LED lights. This test car, the R-Line auto, has bigger alloys, bigger screens, individual drive modes and a bigger price tag, at £28k. You don’t need it.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“There are some very good cars in this supermini crossover sector, not the least of which are the Vauxhall Mokka, Ford Puma and Nissan Juke. The Taigo isn’t going to put big dents in their positions in terms of dynamics, but it will convince an audience keen on what they see as VW interior quality, dependability and effortless class.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The driving experience will be familiar to anyone that’s coming from a T-Cross or a Polo, although it’s not on the same level as something like the Ford Puma. It looks good and is well-priced, with drivetrains that wouldn’t put anyone off but won’t independently draw anyone in. There’s also good space inside for four adults despite the chopped roof.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“If you’re after something that’s stylish, comfortable and practical, the Taigo could be a great option for you. It isn’t as capable or fun as the Ford Puma but that’s forgivable given the superb ride and the fact that you get plenty of toys with even the entry-level version.”
Read review
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: March 2022
Note on safety rating
The Taigo is structurally identical to the Volkswagen Polo hatchback, and shares the same level of safety equipment. Therefore, Euro NCAP has used some of results of its crash test of the Volkswagen Polo to assess the Taigo, and conducted additional tests where structural differences might exist and to verify the performance of the Taigo against that of the Polo.
No eco rating
As of March 2022, the Volkswagen Taigo has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
